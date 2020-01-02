Lazy Susan

Korean fried chicken, affectionately nicknamed KFC, pops up on bar menus around town almost as frequently as Buffalo wings now. Get five of those crunchy, sticky wings for $6 at this Korean-Mexican fusion spot in Lower Queen Anne. Order a side of $5 kimchi fried rice to go with it. Lazy Susan specializes in bulgogi tacos and burritos, but don’t miss out on the cocktails, where veteran barman Kevin Langmack, one of the best in the city, runs a drink program focused heavily on boozy whiskey-and-agave cocktails. Or try the spiked slushies.

Happy hour weekdays 4-6 p.m.; 823 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; 206-588-2224, lazysusanseattle.com

Lady Jaye

This Southern-style smokehouse along the commercial strip of West Seattle offers small plates and bar snacks ($6-$11) including its bourbon-teriyaki-wings. Its 2,000-pound smoker takes no prisoners — even veggies get thrown over that bed of applewood chips. The carnivorous Lady Jaye serves some non-meat options from pimento cheese puffs to smoked mushroom dip with chips. Happy hour drinks fall on the hoppy and smoky side — from whiskey cocktails including a smoked old fashioned ($10) to an extensive craft-beer list heavy on IPAs ($5-$6).

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m.; 4523 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-457-4029, ladyjaye.com

Fog Room

Cocktails and food always cost more at rooftop bars — except when the weather turns gray, in which case, you pretty much have that rarefied air to yourself. The upside: Rooftop bars slash prices around this time of year to draw crowds — the Fog Room, for instance, rolled out a discounted winter menu with half-off on bar snacks from togarashi-sesame fries ($4.50) to salmon crudo ($6). Also $2 off on wine and beer.

Happy hour Sundays-Thursdays 3-5 p.m. and again 10 p.m.-midnight; 1610 Second Ave., Seattle (inside Charter Hotel Seattle); 206-256-7525, fogroomseattle.com

Joyce’s Market and Café

Located in the Central District, this cheese-and-butcher shop has a seating area where you can get a smaller version of its signature platter (one cheese, meat and spread along with crostini) for $6.45. Wine goes for $6 a glass. For something more substantial, sliders and deli sandwiches go for $5.50 to $12.95.

Happy hour Tuesdays-Saturdays 3-6 p.m., closed on Sundays and Mondays; 2717 E. Union St., Seattle; 206-322-9140, cheeseandmoreonunion.com