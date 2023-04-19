I love being pleasantly surprised. When it involves food — it’s even better. Take the other week. I was in Issaquah at Famous Kitchen for lunch with a friend. We were lured in by my pal Tan Vinh’s affinity for the roast pork served there. Yes, sadly the price has climbed a bit since he was in two years ago, but the world looks a bit different than it did in 2021, so it’s to be expected.

Regardless of the price, the roast pork ($9.99/half-pound) was delicious, with that same incredibly crisp, crunchy skin floating atop an unctuous layer of pork fat and ridiculously tender belly that Vinh raved about. Also quite lovely was the barbecue duck ($19.99), its burnished skin achieving the same level of crackle as the roast pork.

The surprise came in, however, in a last-minute order of stir-fried shredded cabbage ($18.99). My friend and I thought we needed a vegetable to break up the richness of all that meat and carbs from our order of the Shanghai-style thick fried noodles ($18.99). So she suggested the cabbage. There are no descriptions on the menu at Famous Kitchen — and while the person working the counter taking orders warned me “it’s a bit spicy, is that OK?” I just thought, “How complex can stir-fried cabbage be?”

Turns out, quite. Like everything else at Famous Kitchen, the dish arrives in a takeout container, steaming lightly. What seems like an entire small head of green cabbage is roughly chopped and tossed with a copious amount of minced garlic, dried chili peppers and sweet chili sauce. The cabbage is still crunchy and coated in this sauce that is sour, spicy and sweet. It’s bright while also having more garlic than needed, but each bite is just so good. The barbecue duck cooled as we went in for bite after bite of this cabbage.

I came for pork and was intrigued by the duck, but I will be back for cabbage.

And while it seems the majority of the slow trickle of people picking up orders the day I was in were indeed there for the roast pork, Famous Kitchen has a large menu that also includes plenty of stir-fried rice dishes, congee, noodle soups, wontons and char siu pork. Hopefully now they’ll also be there for cabbage.

Portion sizes are large — these dishes are designed to feed more than one, possibly even two people — which is reflected in the price. Ordering is done at the counter, right next to the massive glass enclosure displaying all the roast ducks, chopped to order behind a small stainless-steel partition. The majority of the business seemed to be takeout, but there are a handful of tables available for dining in.

As if that one surprise wasn’t enough in Issaquah, I subjected my same dear friend to lunch at nearby Macky’s Dim Sum, located in Olde Town Issaquah just around the corner from Front Street on East Sunset Way. In addition to a two-sided dim sum menu (sadly, no cart trundles around this cozy dining room), Macky’s has a large menu of greatest hits-style Chinese dishes; egg flower soup, kung po beef, sweet and sour pork and honey cashew prawns.

We stuck with the dim sum menu, ordering pan-fried tofu with shrimp ($5.75), steamed pork siu mai ($5.75), pan-fried turnip cake ($5.75), steamed Shanghai soup dumplings ($8), green onion cake ($8) and egg custard ($5.75). Sadly, the rice rolls are only available on weekends.

Listen, everything at Macky’s was executed well. The complimentary hot tea you get almost immediately after sitting down, the siu mai’s tissue-thin wrapper lovingly hugging snappy shrimp and ground pork, the perfectly smooshy turnip cake — they’re all solid renditions of the staples of the dim sum restaurant experience. But the surprise — no, the total revelation — was the green onion cake.

Served sliced into large wedges, the pancake was blistered and bubbly on the outside. A bite had it tearing like a croissant, with layers of delicate dough peeling apart. It was slightly greasy (as all the best scallion pancakes are) and full of that almost grassy green onion flavor. It feels strange to say, “Sure, dumplings are great, but get a load of this onion cake!” But here we are.

Macky’s dining room was packed the weekday I was there and not nearly enough tables had this divine pancake sitting on them, in my opinion. It’s a dark horse, and alongside that cabbage at Famous Kitchen, two surprises not to be missed the next time you’re in Issaquah.

Famous Kitchen

11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; 1802 12th Ave. N.E. C, Issaquah; 425-657-0478

Macky’s Dim Sum

11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; 28 E. Sunset Way, Issaquah; 425-391-7200