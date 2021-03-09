Last week I mentioned a story about the first time my mom fell in love, with a muffin. So many people have reached out and asked, “What was the muffin that your mom loved so much?,” that I felt compelled not only to answer the question but share her recipe.

These farm cakes, also known as black bottom, are rich and creamy and everything that a dessert muffin should be.

Some will argue that they resemble cupcakes more than a muffin. To that I snarkily reply: A cupcake consumed before 10 a.m. is technically a muffin … I hope you enjoy these decadent treats!

Farm Cakes

Equipment:

12-cup muffin pans

Cupcake liners

Large and medium mixing bowls

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1 cup water

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 egg

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350. Insert the paper liners into each cup. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix together your flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt. In another bowl, gently mix together one cup sugar, the vegetable oil and water until blended. Then stir in the vinegar and vanilla. Add your flour mixture and combine. In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, egg, ⅓ cup sugar and salt. Gently mix in your chocolate chips. Fill your muffin cups with the batter one-third full. Into each cup, place a large tablespoon of the cream-cheese mixture. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the cupcakes are “springy” when pressed gently. Allow to cool and voilà!

Enjoy!