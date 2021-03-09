Last week I mentioned a story about the first time my mom fell in love, with a muffin. So many people have reached out and asked, “What was the muffin that your mom loved so much?,” that I felt compelled not only to answer the question but share her recipe.
These farm cakes, also known as black bottom, are rich and creamy and everything that a dessert muffin should be.
Some will argue that they resemble cupcakes more than a muffin. To that I snarkily reply: A cupcake consumed before 10 a.m. is technically a muffin … I hope you enjoy these decadent treats!
Farm Cakes
Equipment:
12-cup muffin pans
Cupcake liners
Large and medium mixing bowls
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 ⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup vegetable oil
1 cup water
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 egg
⅛ teaspoon salt
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350. Insert the paper liners into each cup. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together your flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt.
- In another bowl, gently mix together one cup sugar, the vegetable oil and water until blended. Then stir in the vinegar and vanilla. Add your flour mixture and combine.
- In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, egg, ⅓ cup sugar and salt. Gently mix in your chocolate chips.
- Fill your muffin cups with the batter one-third full. Into each cup, place a large tablespoon of the cream-cheese mixture.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the cupcakes are “springy” when pressed gently. Allow to cool and voilà!
Enjoy!