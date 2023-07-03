The Mariners have dropped a new ballpark menu for MLB All-Star Week. More than a dozen specials, from a Dungeness crab pizza to a cheeseburger with enough garlic to ward off vampires, are available at T-Mobile Park only from July 7-11.

Here are some of the highlights. (Not all prices were available at press time.)

Arrachera Sopes (price not available yet): With carne asada steak, beans, maseca, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, radish and fries at Edgar’s Cantina (The ‘Pen and Section 212).

All-Star Tripleta Sandwich ($17): A house-smoked brisket, pork and ham sandwich with dill pickles, Home Run Derby sauce and shoestring fries at Holy Smokes Barbecue (sections 105 and 313).

Smoked Steelhead Trout (price not available yet): With capers, marinated sweet onions, dill, crème fraîche and crostini at Walk-Off Market (sections 126 and 141).

All-Star Stromboli ($16): Stuffed with coppa, finocchiona, bresaola, mozzarella and “Momma Lil’s tomato gravy” at Ballard Pizza Co. (The ‘Pen and Section 241).

Garlic Fry Burger ($15): With a beef patty, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, garlic fries and garlic aioli at Lil Woody’s (The ‘Pen).

Crab Pizza (price not available yet): A Detroit pie topped with Dungeness crab, melted butter, dill, thyme and Parmesan, herbs and fresh squeezed lemon at MOTO Pizza (Section 314).

Footlong Dungeness Crab Roll (price not available yet): Dungeness crab salad with lemon tarragon dressing on a grilled footlong brioche roll, topped with Tobiko caviar at Walk-Off Market (sections 126 and 141).

Sunrise Tuna Bowl (price not available yet): Spicy tuna topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, tempura crunchies, ginger, edamame and seaweed at Catch, by Just Poké (Section 132).

Furikake Pretzel Mix (price not available yet): A medley of sweet and spicy glazed pretzels, furikake and chili flakes at Marination (Section 119).

Northwest Wild Alaskan Salmon Chowder (price not available yet): With smoked wild-caught Alaskan Keta salmon at Ivar’s (sections 117 and 335).

Pale Stout and Cracker Jack Ice Cream (price not available yet): A collaboration between Salt & Straw and local Métier Brewing Co., one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country, at Salt & Straw (Section 152).

Blackberry Mint Rainier Mojito (price not available yet): At Caught Looking Bar in The ‘Pen and in sections 220, 243, 249 and 349.

Rice Crispy Treat (price not available yet): With vanilla and peanut butter cups, at Ballard Pizza (The ‘Pen and Section 241).