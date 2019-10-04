And then there were two …

In a quest to find Seattle’s favorite brewery, we’ve run a monthlong interactive bracket asking readers to vote for their favorite breweries in the area. We started with 32 contenders — based on your nominations — and are now down to the final two: Reuben’s Brews in Ballard and Georgetown Brewing.

Both are very strong contenders: Seattle Times food and drinks writer Tan Vinh referred to Georgetown’s Manny’s Pale Ale as being “synonymous with Seattle beer,” and Reuben’s has become so popular that they’ve opened a second tasting room that sits just five blocks away from their flagship brewery.

Vote here Choose your favorite in the final round of our Brewery Bracket

The final week of voting begins now, and we will announce Seattle’s Favorite Brewery on Sunday, Oct. 13.

We’ll officially recognize the winner of our Brewery Battle and present them with a certificate at the Pacific Science Center’s Brewology beer-tasting event on Friday, Oct. 18. The winning brewery will also get four tickets to the Pacific Science Center.

So quick, get to voting!

And if you’d like the chance to win two tickets to Brewology, leave your email below! We will choose a name at random on Friday, Oct. 11. Note that this is a 21+ event, and IDs will be checked at the door.