Unpopular opinion: The best lasagna is made with béchamel, not ricotta. I know you’re probably scoffing at me right now; ricotta is most likely what you’re used to. Most will mix it with Parmesan, mozzarella and an egg to make that white cheese layer throughout the lasagna. I’m here to tell you there’s a different, dare I say, better way. With a little more work, you can take your lasagna to the next level.

What is béchamel sauce? Béchamel is a white sauce that is made from milk, butter and flour, and is seasoned with nutmeg. It is not Alfredo sauce. It is one of French cuisine’s mother sauces, the basis of many “common” sauces we know.

I like using béchamel sauce instead of ricotta because it holds the mouthwatering lasagna layers together and gives the dish an overall creamy texture. Using béchamel is also the authentic Italian way to make lasagna. The final topping is a melody of cheeses, herbs and spices, so don’t worry, the cheesy flavor you’re looking for is still there. Dive right in, for a delicious dinner that can feed a whole family, or freeze and portion for whenever you want a quick meal.

Lasagna with Béchamel Sauce

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 30-45 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Béchamel sauce



• 7 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 3 ½ cups milk, heated just until steaming

• ⅛ teaspoon (a pinch) of nutmeg

• ½ teaspoon coarse salt

• Ground pepper to taste

Meat sauce

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 pound Italian sausage (I like using hot sausage)

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons basil

• 2 tablespoons oregano

• 1 tablespoon thyme

• 1 onion, medium; chopped

• 2 medium carrots, diced

• 5 cloves garlic

• 28-ounce can of canned tomatoes (crushed, chopped or whole is fine)

• 4 tablespoons tomato paste

Lasagna

• 1 cup mozzarella

• ½ cup Parmesan, shredded (if you shred a wedge yourself, keep the rind! See how to use it below, under meat sauce)

• 3 teaspoons oregano

• 2 teaspoons basil

• 1 tablespoon parsley (optional)

• 1 pound lasagna noodles (cook per instructions if not oven ready)

• Olive oil

STEPS:

Béchamel sauce

Melt butter in a heavy medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour, whisking constantly. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes; do not let the roux brown. Whisking constantly, add 2 tablespoons of hot milk to the saucepan. Milk should be steaming, not boiling. I like making a double boiler with a large pot (one you’ll make the lasagna noodles in later) and a heat-safe bowl (aluminum or glass) to heat up my milk. It will stay warm while you add it to the béchamel but not scald or burn the milk. Pour half of the remaining hot milk into the saucepan in small increments, whisking the mixture constantly, until a smooth paste forms. Whisk remaining milk into pan; add nutmeg and salt. Cook, whisking occasionally. Be sure to scrape bottom and sides, until sauce is thick and creamy, about 15 minutes. If lumps form, whisk rapidly. Season with pepper and remove from heat. Let rest until lukewarm, about 30 minutes, before building lasagna. Make the meat sauce while it cools.

Meat sauce

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease casserole dish. In a heavy deep skillet or saucepan, over medium heat, brown the meat and season with salt and pepper. Add basil, oregano, thyme, onions, carrots and garlic. Cook until onions become fragrant and begin to soften. Add canned tomatoes and tomato paste. If you have a Parmesan rind, add it here. No need to cut the rind, just add the whole thing; you will remove it later. Stir and let simmer for 15 minutes. If you use whole tomatoes, break them up with your spoon or spatula. Sauce should thicken. Once thickened, remove the Parmesan rind from the sauce.

Assemble lasagna