With a notoriously short season — late September to early October — this straightforward jelly is just one way to capture the intensity of Concord grapes well into the winter months. Inspired by a pie at Pies ’n’ Thighs in Brooklyn, N.Y., this recipe simplifies the restaurant’s process. Whole grapes in a pot are heated until soft, then crushed, and the grape juice is strained of seeds and skins. Sugar, pectin and a little lemon juice are the only other ingredients. Spread it on buttered toast, spoon it into a par-baked thumbprint cookie, or use it to fill PB&Js. Sealed and canned in glass jars, this jelly will last for up to a year when stored in a cool, dry place. Without canning, it will keep in an airtight container, refrigerated, for up to 3 months.

Concord Grape Jelly

Recipe from Sarah Sanneh of Pies ’n’ Thighs; adapted by Yewande Komolafe

Total time: 3 hours, 45 minutes

Servings: About 4½ cups

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds Concord grapes

3¼ cups sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon calcium powder, if needed (see tip below)

4 teaspoons powdered pectin, 1 to 2 teaspoons more if needed (see tip below)

½ teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

STEPS

Pick the grapes off the stems, discarding any bad grapes and stems. Run the grapes under cold water to wash. Place the grapes in a large nonreactive pot and pour in 6 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower heat to maintain a simmer and cook without stirring until the grapes soften, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat. Crush the grapes using a potato masher or the flat end of a small pestle. Set a fine-mesh sieve lined with 4 layers of cheesecloth or a muslin bag over another large pot and pour in the grape mixture. Work in batches if necessary. To prevent the jelly from becoming cloudy, do not press on the grapes while straining. Allow the juice to naturally strain out until you have at least 7 cups juice, at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours. Discard the fruit in the sieve. Place a small plate in the freezer; you’ll use this to test the jelly’s setting point. Set the pot with the juice over medium-high heat. Add 3 cups sugar and the lemon juice and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil over high heat, skimming and discarding any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the liquid reduces by two-thirds, about 4½ to 5 cups concentrated juice, 40 to 50 minutes. If your package of pectin comes with calcium powder, stir ¼ teaspoon calcium powder into ¼ cup water to dissolve. Set aside. In a separate small bowl, combine the remaining ¼ cup of sugar and 4 teaspoons powdered pectin. Stir to break up any lumps. Whisk 2 teaspoons calcium water into the pot, if using. Add the sugar and pectin mixture and stir vigorously to avoid any lumps. Cook the jelly, whisking continuously to heat up and activate the pectin, about 5 minutes. To test for doneness, spoon a small amount of liquid onto the cold plate from the freezer and return to the freezer to cool completely, about 2 minutes. Drag a spoon through the cooled jelly. The pectin has been activated if the jelly wrinkles and holds its shape. If it doesn’t, stir in 1 to 2 teaspoons additional pectin, continue to cook the jelly for 3 to 4 minutes and test again on the cold plate. Once the jelly is done cooking, add the salt, stir to dissolve, taste and adjust with more lemon juice, if needed, for a nice balance of sweet, tart and fruitiness. Ladle the hot liquid into clean, sanitized jars, screw on the lids and follow steps to can, or cool to room temperature and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Tips: There are different brands of powdered pectin, so the amount needed may change depending on which you buy. Your pectin may also be packaged with calcium powder, which is necessary for that particular brand of pectin to set, so be sure to use it if it’s included. If the package includes instructions for a jelly, follow them and adjust the amount of pectin based on the volume of reduced juice.