After seven years serving world-class beers in a low-key setting, owner Ken Provost says the end is nigh for Seattle’s Slow Boat Tavern, with the last night set for April 29. Becoming a destination for beer-lovers from near and far, the place is beloved by those in the local restaurant and bar industry as well, and it has become an anchor business in the Hillman City community.

The narrow storefront with the bright lettering — “BEER,” “PEANUTS,” “CLUB SPORTIF,” “Home of the OLDMAN PROVOST” — holds just six seats at the small bar, with a few dozen more downstairs, on the balcony and out back. Those indulging in the free peanuts have been free to throw the shells directly onto the floor, and the hodgepodge décor includes currency that patrons have affixed to the high ceiling over the years and an indictment of Yelp spelled out in explicit neon terms. Twelve taps have rotated through countless varieties of highly sought-after specialty beers, ranging from the zymurgy of Bizarre Brewing here in Magnolia to that of Põhjala Brewery of Estonia.

The circumstances of the closure, happily, aren’t dire ones. Provost explains that he launched Slow Boat knowing it wouldn’t last forever, and now he’s just at a good point in his lease, and his life, to pass it along. Two friends of his — industry vets who’ve worked at Loretta’s Northwesterner, among other spots — are set to take over the space, with plans to open a bar called Mimi this summer. Provost’s own background includes nine years at Über Tavern, with a concurrent decade at PCC as a wine and beer buyer.

When he started tending bar at Über, Provost says, he became curious about beer bars around the world. Then, “When I would travel,” he relates, “it was ‘OK, I’m gonna go to the top 10 beer bars,'” which he did, in Belgium, Japan and beyond. “These places were all so wildly different,” he says, “and it just inspired me to want to create my own space that would be that caliber.” Now — until the end of the month, at least — he points out, “If you go to one of the best [beer] places in New York, you go to the best places in Italy, they’re going to have some of the same beers on that Slow Boat has.”

The settings of many of these spots inspired Provost, too. “These places, when you go in other cities or other countries, they’re usually holes in the wall that just kind of support these really good beers …” he notes. “I knew the bar didn’t have to be fancy just because the beer was going to be fancy.”

“And that’s kind of what I wanted to do,” Provost continues, “and I feel like I did a really good job with it.” So do legions of fans who are sharing their sorrow and offering their congratulations on Slow Boat’s Instagram, including top Seattle chefs Evan Leichtling of Off Alley and Brady Ishiwata Williams of Tomo. Provost says he’s surprised by the level of love, with people planning to fly in from all around the country for the last weekend and the last night, which will coincide with Saturday’s usual Slow Boat karaoke. What will Provost sing? He laughs. “Oh god. Who knows? … That’s gonna be the real tear-jerker when everyone’s singing songs — sentimental songs. We’ll see what happens.”

In the end, Provost says, “It’s been an amazing experience, and I’m happy it’s ending the way it is.” He anticipates continuing to work in the beer industry, and says that while he and his partner have discussed the possibility of moving elsewhere, he’ll definitely be around to celebrate the opening of Mimi this summer. “I’m looking forward to my future and the bar’s future,” he concludes.