Through all the restaurant ups and downs, accolades and no-holds-barred critiques, here are the stories that got the most reader interest in the past year.

It’s been a heck of a year for Seattle’s food and drinks scene. As our city grows, our restaurant industry has seen a crazy boom. But we also continue to see older, beloved establishments shutting down — like Bakeman’s, Café Racer and 13 Coins’ South Lake Union spot.

Through all the ups and downs, accolades and no-holds-barred critiques (whether they be for a sugar-bloated restaurant or an Amazon grocery service), here are the stories that got the most reader interest in the past year.

Want to stay up-to-date on our local dining scene? Sign up for our Eats & Drinks newsletter.