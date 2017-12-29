Through all the restaurant ups and downs, accolades and no-holds-barred critiques, here are the stories that got the most reader interest in the past year.
It’s been a heck of a year for Seattle’s food and drinks scene. As our city grows, our restaurant industry has seen a crazy boom. But we also continue to see older, beloved establishments shutting down — like Bakeman’s, Café Racer and 13 Coins’ South Lake Union spot.
- Anthony Bourdain brought ‘Parts Unknown’ to Seattle — here’s where he ate
- The mysterious end of McCormick’s in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The results are in: Here’s where the new Dick’s Drive-In will be
- Sorrow at the Space Needle: Dinner at one of Seattle’s most expensive restaurants
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
- Drum roll, please! Dick’s Drive-In announces new site
- 3 surprising Seattle restaurant closures — plus 11 more
- Starbucks’ Dragon Frappuccino is new ‘secret’ drink craze
- Fall 2017 Seattle Restaurant Week: 12 best overall values
