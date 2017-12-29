Through all the restaurant ups and downs, accolades and no-holds-barred critiques, here are the stories that got the most reader interest in the past year.

By
Seattle Times features producer

It’s been a heck of a year for Seattle’s food and drinks scene. As our city grows, our restaurant industry has seen a crazy boom. But we also continue to see older, beloved establishments shutting down — like Bakeman’s, Café Racer and 13 Coins’ South Lake Union spot.

Through all the ups and downs, accolades and no-holds-barred critiques (whether they be for a sugar-bloated restaurant or an Amazon grocery service), here are the stories that got the most reader interest in the past year.

  1. Anthony Bourdain brought ‘Parts Unknown’ to Seattle — here’s where he ate
  2. The mysterious end of McCormick’s in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
  3. The results are in: Here’s where the new Dick’s Drive-In will be
  4. Sorrow at the Space Needle: Dinner at one of Seattle’s most expensive restaurants
  5. Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
  6. The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
  7. Drum roll, please! Dick’s Drive-In announces new site
  8. 3 surprising Seattle restaurant closures — plus 11 more
  9. Starbucks’ Dragon Frappuccino is new ‘secret’ drink craze
  10. Fall 2017 Seattle Restaurant Week: 12 best overall values

Shirley Qiu: sqiu@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @callmeshirleyq.