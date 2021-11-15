Looking to ditch the cooking stress and bring home a Thanksgiving takeout kit (or even just the turkey)? Want to leave your home entirely and try dining out for this year’s holiday? Check out this list of restaurants in the Seattle area offering to-go and dine-in Thanksgiving meals to help you plan your holiday dinner.

Check websites or call for information on menu items, prices and more. Note that this list is not exhaustive, that some establishments require patrons to reserve meals or make a reservation ahead of time, and that King County’s vaccination mandate is in effect.

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities to learn about their restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner options.

Seattle neighborhoods

Ballard | Beacon Hill | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Downtown Seattle | First Hill | Fremont | Georgetown | Leschi | Madison Valley | Pike Place Market | Pinehurst | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Ravenna | Seattle Waterfront | South Lake Union | Sunset Hill | West Seattle

Puget Sound area cities

Bellevue | Edmonds | Federal Way | Issaquah | Kirkland | Lake Forest Park | Mill Creek | SeaTac | Tacoma | Tukwila

Ballard

Takeout: Order an a la carte Thanksgiving meal including brined lamb, turkey or chicken with sides including sage-roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes and more. Place orders for pickup 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24: mainstayprovisions.com; $12-$55

206-659-0170; 612 N.W. 65th St., Seattle; mainstayprovisions.com

Takeout: Miri’s Golden Gardens is offering preorder Thanksgiving sides for pickup Nov. 24-25. Side options include cranberry quince relish, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels and carrots with lemon and more with choice of gravy. Also offering poffertjes, pastries and warm drinks for your Thanksgiving morning-before festivities. $55

Advertising

206-665-4112; 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; mirisgoldengardens.com

Beacon Hill

Takeout: Preorder seasonal housemade pies. Pie options include Bakehouse pumpkin pie, vegan/gluten-free pumpkin pie and pecan bourbon pie. Place orders ahead: exploretock.com/theflorabakehouse; $40-$45

206-762-0418; 1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse

Belltown

Takeout: Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal kit for eight-10 people, including organic salt-brined turkey, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry sauce and more. Place orders for pickup noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24: exploretock.com/willmottsghost; $485

206-900-9650; 2100 Sixth Ave., Seattle; willmottsghost.com

Capitol Hill

Takeout: Enjoy a meatless Thanksgiving meal that includes mac and yease, cornbread stuffing, mesquite-smoked, maple-glazed seitan roast and more. $150

206-838-5333; 1429 12th Ave., Seattle; plumbistro.com

Takeout: Spice Waala is offering smoked tandoori chicken (marinated for over 36 hours in yogurt and spices) for pickup on Nov. 24. Place order by calling directly. $25

206-466-5195; 340 15th Ave. E., Suite 202, Seattle; spicewaala.com

Downtown Seattle

Takeout: Enjoy a sides-only Thanksgiving package including gravy, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, brioche stuffing and more. Place order for pickup Nov. 24-25. $125

Advertising

206-382-0900; 1301 Fourth Ave., Seattle; thecapitalgrille.com

Dine-in: Daniel’s Broiler downtown will be serving its regular dinner menu 4-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Takeout and delivery also available. Prices vary

206-596-9512; 808 Howell St., Seattle; schwartzbros.com

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

206-682-9888; 600 Pine St., Suite 403, Seattle; dintaifungusa.com/us

Dine-in (brunch): Enjoy Thanksgiving brunch 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25-28. This three-course brunch gets a holiday twist with a choice of Thanksgiving entrée, with dishes such as slow-roasted turkey with wild mushroom stuffing and sage gravy and rosemary salt-crusted prime rib, as well as an appetizer, dessert trio and bottomless mimosas. $75 ($35 ages 3-12)

Dine-in (dinner): Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner 4-9 p.m. Begin with family-style appetizers, then select your own entrée, from slow-roasted turkey and sweet potato gnocchi to diver scallops and rosemary salt-crusted prime rib. Sides and dessert options also available. $135 ($35 ages 3-12)

206-749-7070; 99 Union St., Seattle; goldfinchtavern.com

Takeout: The Met’s Thanksgiving kit includes main course options of roast turkey, ham or prime rib, plus sides and dessert for four people for pickup Nov. 23-24. Place orders by Nov. 18: st.news/MG; $160–$195

206-624-3287; 820 Second Ave., Seattle; themetropolitangrill.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a special prix fixe menu, including roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish and leftovers to take home. $42.95+

Takeout: Preorder a Thanksgiving meal (through Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 24) including roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish and more, or Thanksgiving sides (preorder through Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 24-25). Place orders: order.ruthschris.com; $175 (meal), $115 (sides)

Advertising

206-624-8524; 727 Pine St., Seattle; ruthschris.com

First Hill

Dine-in: Join Sorrento Hotel Nov. 24-28 for a Thanksgiving meal including octopus, bruschetta, pineapple-glazed roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish pork and more. $80 ($18 ages under 12)

206-622-6400; 900 Madison St., Seattle; hotelsorrento.com

Fremont

Takeout: Enjoy a four-person dinner including sage-roasted turkey, pan gravy with herbs, ginger and pear cranberry sauce and more, with limited quantities available. Place orders ahead: exploretock.com/cameroncatering; $125

206-781-8149; 4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle; cameroncatering.com

Georgetown

Takeout: This reheatable Thanksgiving meal for four to six people includes roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, green beans, mixed baby green salad and more. Place orders by Nov. 19 by calling for pickup Nov. 24 at the Museum of Flight. $189

815-575-1009; 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; cateringbymands.com

Leschi

Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75

206-329-4191; 200 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle; schwartzbros.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a special Thanksgiving-inspired service with a three-course meal Nov. 25-26. $80

Takeout: Choose from one of three packages, ordering a la carte or mix and match. Options include lentil stew, stuffed Iberico pork loin, cranberry yuzu sauce and more. All orders are portioned to serve two people. Pick up 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $80-$150

Sponsored

206-568-7715; 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; iconiqseattle.net

Madison Valley

Dine-in: Cafe Flora marks its 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner this year with a four-course menu including all-vegetarian options such as cauliflower bisque, autumn vegetable puff pastry and miso roasted vegetables. Reservations are encouraged. $75 ($25 ages 12 and under)

206-325-9100; 2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; cafeflora.com

Pike Place Market

Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300

206-728-1337; 2200 Western Ave., Suite 101, Seattle; elgaucho.com

Takeout: Looking for a meal that will feed 10 people? The Fog Room’s Thanksgiving meal includes gravy, buttermilk rolls, pumpkin pie and more for up to 10 people. Choose between a fully cooked or take-and-bake turkey. Place orders for Nov. 24 pickup: fog-room-lounge.square.site; $250 (three-six people), $350 (six-10 people)

206-256-7525; 1610 Second Ave., Seattle; fogroomseattle.com

Takeout: Thanksgiving kits available for delivery or pickup. Options include roasted turkey, roasted chicken and more. $18-$205

206-441-5747; 1926 Pike Place, Seattle; kitchenandmarket.com

Pinehurst

Takeout: Smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinner for two including Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, gravy and more. Place orders: zylberschtein.com/thanksgiving; $60

206-403-1202; 11752 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; zylberschtein.com

Pioneer Square

Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48

Advertising

Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)

206-682-2513; 255 S. King St., Seattle; 13coins.com

Queen Anne

Takeout: Canlis presents a Thanksgiving dinner box for four people. Options include a brine-and-bake turkey, toasted brioche stuffing with sage and garlic, gravy with drippings and more. Place orders: exploretock.com/canlis; $415 ($195 upgrade available including caviar, cocktails and more)

206-283-3313; 2576 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; canlis.com

Ravenna

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

206-525-0958; 2621 N.E. 46th St., Seattle; dintaifungusa.com/us

Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185

206-527-6188; 2603 N.E. 46th St., Seattle; joeyrestaurants.com

Seattle Waterfront

Takeout: Enjoy a traditional turkey feast for four including andouille sausage, sage and mushroom brioche stuffing, Bakery Nouveau pull-apart rolls, truffle mac and cheese, brown sugar buttered delicata squash and more. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $270

206-956-9171; 2801 Alaskan Way, Pier 70, Seattle; elgaucho.com

South Lake Union

Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75

206-621-8262; 809 Fairview Place N., Seattle; schwartzbros.com

Sunset Hill

Dine-in: Enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner with vegetables, entrée and dessert choices. $80

Advertising

Takeout: Order a Wednesday take-and-bake four-course heritage turkey dinner or a Thursday take-away heritage turkey dinner plates and dessert. $50 (take-away dinner), $160 (four-course meal for two), $320 (four-course meal for four)

206-946-6997; 6414 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; samaraseattle.com

West Seattle

Takeout: FoodCircle Foundation partners with the Duwamish Tribe to create and distribute Thanksgiving dinner kits for pickup 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24. Traditional and vegetarian options available, including wild salmon clam chowder, carved turkey, foraged mushroom gravy and more. Place orders ahead: st.news/eat; $129

206-431-1582; 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; duwamishtribe.org

Takeout: Enjoy a choice of hot meal options, including braised beef brisket, smoked pork loin roast, turkey drum confit and smoked turkey. Each meat option includes sides. $110-$175

206-457-4029; 4523 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; ladyjaye.com

OUTSIDE THE CITY OF SEATTLE

Bellevue

Dine-in: Ascend hosts a Thanksgiving brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Options include quiches, an appetizer cart with sushi rolls, pork belly deviled eggs, entrees such as miso black cod and more. $110 ($35 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under)

425-625-2080; 10400 N.E. Fourth St., Suite 3100, Bellevue; ascendprime.com

Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75

425-462-4662; 10500 N.E. Eighth St., 21st Floor, Bellevue; schwartzbros.com

Advertising

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

425-698-1095; 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 280, Bellevue; dintaifungusa.com/us

Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300

425-455-2715; 450 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; elgaucho.com

Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185

425-637-1177; 800 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 118, Bellevue; joeyrestaurants.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48

Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)

425-455-1313; 900 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 13coins.com

Edmonds

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

425-775-2561; 8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds; scottsbarandgrill.com

Federal Way

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

253-946-4122; 28835 Pacific Highway S., Federal Way; verrazanos.com

Issaquah

Takeout: Turkey and prime rib Thanksgiving dinners available for preorder until Nov. 21. $60 (turkey), $90 (prime rib)

Advertising

425-391-4040; 6130 E. Lake Sammamish Parkway S.E., Issaquah; cohocafe.com

Kirkland

Dine-in: Beach Cafe presents a three-course dinner including options such as roasted baby beet salad, smoked Alaskan king salmon, espresso honey-baked bone-in ham and more. $95 ($35 ages 10 and under)

425-889-0303; 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland; thewoodmark.com/dining/beach-cafe

Takeout: Executive chef Brian Doherty presents a Thanksgiving box including a roasted turkey, butternut squash lobster bisque, Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon and more. Place orders before Nov. 18 for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25 by calling. $75 (two-person minimum)

425-739-6363; 2240 Carillon Point, Kirkland; carillonkitchen.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at Hearth crafted by executive chef David Mitchell. Options include crab cakes, free-range roast turkey, braised beef short rib, Washington apple crisp and more. $55

Advertising

Takeout: Bring Hearth home with a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner ready to reheat. Options include autumn greens, sage gravy, potato-bread-hazelnut stuffing and more. Order by Nov. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24 through 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25. $55

425-284-5900; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; hearthkirkland.com

Lake Forest Park

Dine-in: This Thanksgiving meal includes northwest salmon, prime rib, a vegetarian option and more (also available for takeout). Prices vary.

206-364-1261; 17535 Ballinger Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; neighborhoodgrills.com

Mill Creek

Takeout: This take-and-reheat meal includes a salad, sliced honey-glazed ham, turkey leg confit, roasted turkey breast, four-cheese baked mac and more. Place orders by Nov. 23 for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25 by calling or online: st.news/tablas; $47 (four-person minimum)

425-948-7654; 15522 Main St., Mill Creek; tablaswoodstonetaverna.com

SeaTac

Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48

Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)

Advertising

206-243-9500; 18000 International Blvd., SeaTac; 13coins.com

Tacoma

Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300

253-272-1510; 2119 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; elgaucho.com

Tukwila

Dine-in: Enjoy an island-inspired Thanksgiving dinner including sliced jerk turkey, green beans, cranberry-pineapple chutney and more. Also available for takeout. Full restaurant menu also available. Prices vary

206-241-4448; 15700 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; bahamabreeze.com

Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.

206-257-2888; 181 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; dintaifungusa.com/us

Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185

206-835-6397; 758 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; joeyrestaurants.com