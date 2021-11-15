Looking to ditch the cooking stress and bring home a Thanksgiving takeout kit (or even just the turkey)? Want to leave your home entirely and try dining out for this year’s holiday? Check out this list of restaurants in the Seattle area offering to-go and dine-in Thanksgiving meals to help you plan your holiday dinner.
Check websites or call for information on menu items, prices and more. Note that this list is not exhaustive, that some establishments require patrons to reserve meals or make a reservation ahead of time, and that King County’s vaccination mandate is in effect.
Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities to learn about their restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner options.
Seattle neighborhoods
Ballard | Beacon Hill | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Downtown Seattle | First Hill | Fremont | Georgetown | Leschi | Madison Valley | Pike Place Market | Pinehurst | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Ravenna | Seattle Waterfront | South Lake Union | Sunset Hill | West Seattle
Puget Sound area cities
Bellevue | Edmonds | Federal Way | Issaquah | Kirkland | Lake Forest Park | Mill Creek | SeaTac | Tacoma | Tukwila
Ballard
Mainstay Provisions
Takeout: Order an a la carte Thanksgiving meal including brined lamb, turkey or chicken with sides including sage-roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes and more. Place orders for pickup 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24: mainstayprovisions.com; $12-$55
206-659-0170; 612 N.W. 65th St., Seattle; mainstayprovisions.com
Miri’s Golden Gardens
Takeout: Miri’s Golden Gardens is offering preorder Thanksgiving sides for pickup Nov. 24-25. Side options include cranberry quince relish, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels and carrots with lemon and more with choice of gravy. Also offering poffertjes, pastries and warm drinks for your Thanksgiving morning-before festivities. $55
206-665-4112; 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; mirisgoldengardens.com
Beacon Hill
The Flora Bakehouse
Takeout: Preorder seasonal housemade pies. Pie options include Bakehouse pumpkin pie, vegan/gluten-free pumpkin pie and pecan bourbon pie. Place orders ahead: exploretock.com/theflorabakehouse; $40-$45
206-762-0418; 1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse
Belltown
Willmott’s Ghost
Takeout: Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal kit for eight-10 people, including organic salt-brined turkey, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry sauce and more. Place orders for pickup noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24: exploretock.com/willmottsghost; $485
206-900-9650; 2100 Sixth Ave., Seattle; willmottsghost.com
Capitol Hill
Plum Bistro
Takeout: Enjoy a meatless Thanksgiving meal that includes mac and yease, cornbread stuffing, mesquite-smoked, maple-glazed seitan roast and more. $150
206-838-5333; 1429 12th Ave., Seattle; plumbistro.com
Spice Waala
Takeout: Spice Waala is offering smoked tandoori chicken (marinated for over 36 hours in yogurt and spices) for pickup on Nov. 24. Place order by calling directly. $25
206-466-5195; 340 15th Ave. E., Suite 202, Seattle; spicewaala.com
Downtown Seattle
The Capital Grille
Takeout: Enjoy a sides-only Thanksgiving package including gravy, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, brioche stuffing and more. Place order for pickup Nov. 24-25. $125
206-382-0900; 1301 Fourth Ave., Seattle; thecapitalgrille.com
Daniel’s Broiler Downtown
Dine-in: Daniel’s Broiler downtown will be serving its regular dinner menu 4-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Takeout and delivery also available. Prices vary
206-596-9512; 808 Howell St., Seattle; schwartzbros.com
Din Tai Fung Pacific Place
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
206-682-9888; 600 Pine St., Suite 403, Seattle; dintaifungusa.com/us
Goldfinch Tavern
Dine-in (brunch): Enjoy Thanksgiving brunch 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25-28. This three-course brunch gets a holiday twist with a choice of Thanksgiving entrée, with dishes such as slow-roasted turkey with wild mushroom stuffing and sage gravy and rosemary salt-crusted prime rib, as well as an appetizer, dessert trio and bottomless mimosas. $75 ($35 ages 3-12)
Dine-in (dinner): Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner 4-9 p.m. Begin with family-style appetizers, then select your own entrée, from slow-roasted turkey and sweet potato gnocchi to diver scallops and rosemary salt-crusted prime rib. Sides and dessert options also available. $135 ($35 ages 3-12)
206-749-7070; 99 Union St., Seattle; goldfinchtavern.com
Metropolitan Grill
Takeout: The Met’s Thanksgiving kit includes main course options of roast turkey, ham or prime rib, plus sides and dessert for four people for pickup Nov. 23-24. Place orders by Nov. 18: st.news/MG; $160–$195
206-624-3287; 820 Second Ave., Seattle; themetropolitangrill.com
Ruth’s Chris
Dine-in: Enjoy a special prix fixe menu, including roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish and leftovers to take home. $42.95+
Takeout: Preorder a Thanksgiving meal (through Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 24) including roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish and more, or Thanksgiving sides (preorder through Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 24-25). Place orders: order.ruthschris.com; $175 (meal), $115 (sides)
206-624-8524; 727 Pine St., Seattle; ruthschris.com
First Hill
Hotel Sorrento
Dine-in: Join Sorrento Hotel Nov. 24-28 for a Thanksgiving meal including octopus, bruschetta, pineapple-glazed roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, cranberry relish pork and more. $80 ($18 ages under 12)
206-622-6400; 900 Madison St., Seattle; hotelsorrento.com
Fremont
Cameron Catering
Takeout: Enjoy a four-person dinner including sage-roasted turkey, pan gravy with herbs, ginger and pear cranberry sauce and more, with limited quantities available. Place orders ahead: exploretock.com/cameroncatering; $125
206-781-8149; 4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle; cameroncatering.com
Georgetown
McCormick & Schmick’s
Takeout: This reheatable Thanksgiving meal for four to six people includes roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, green beans, mixed baby green salad and more. Place orders by Nov. 19 by calling for pickup Nov. 24 at the Museum of Flight. $189
815-575-1009; 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; cateringbymands.com
Leschi
Daniel’s Broiler Leschi
Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75
206-329-4191; 200 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle; schwartzbros.com
iconiq
Dine-in: Enjoy a special Thanksgiving-inspired service with a three-course meal Nov. 25-26. $80
Takeout: Choose from one of three packages, ordering a la carte or mix and match. Options include lentil stew, stuffed Iberico pork loin, cranberry yuzu sauce and more. All orders are portioned to serve two people. Pick up 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $80-$150
206-568-7715; 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; iconiqseattle.net
Madison Valley
Cafe Flora
Dine-in: Cafe Flora marks its 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner this year with a four-course menu including all-vegetarian options such as cauliflower bisque, autumn vegetable puff pastry and miso roasted vegetables. Reservations are encouraged. $75 ($25 ages 12 and under)
206-325-9100; 2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; cafeflora.com
Pike Place Market
El Gaucho Seattle
Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300
206-728-1337; 2200 Western Ave., Suite 101, Seattle; elgaucho.com
Fog Room
Takeout: Looking for a meal that will feed 10 people? The Fog Room’s Thanksgiving meal includes gravy, buttermilk rolls, pumpkin pie and more for up to 10 people. Choose between a fully cooked or take-and-bake turkey. Place orders for Nov. 24 pickup: fog-room-lounge.square.site; $250 (three-six people), $350 (six-10 people)
206-256-7525; 1610 Second Ave., Seattle; fogroomseattle.com
Kitchen and Market
Takeout: Thanksgiving kits available for delivery or pickup. Options include roasted turkey, roasted chicken and more. $18-$205
206-441-5747; 1926 Pike Place, Seattle; kitchenandmarket.com
Pinehurst
Zylberschtein’s
Takeout: Smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinner for two including Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, gravy and more. Place orders: zylberschtein.com/thanksgiving; $60
206-403-1202; 11752 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; zylberschtein.com
Pioneer Square
13 Coins
Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48
Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)
206-682-2513; 255 S. King St., Seattle; 13coins.com
Queen Anne
Canlis
Takeout: Canlis presents a Thanksgiving dinner box for four people. Options include a brine-and-bake turkey, toasted brioche stuffing with sage and garlic, gravy with drippings and more. Place orders: exploretock.com/canlis; $415 ($195 upgrade available including caviar, cocktails and more)
206-283-3313; 2576 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; canlis.com
Ravenna
Din Tai Fung University Village
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
206-525-0958; 2621 N.E. 46th St., Seattle; dintaifungusa.com/us
JOEY University Village
Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185
206-527-6188; 2603 N.E. 46th St., Seattle; joeyrestaurants.com
Seattle Waterfront
AQUA by El Gaucho
Takeout: Enjoy a traditional turkey feast for four including andouille sausage, sage and mushroom brioche stuffing, Bakery Nouveau pull-apart rolls, truffle mac and cheese, brown sugar buttered delicata squash and more. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $270
206-956-9171; 2801 Alaskan Way, Pier 70, Seattle; elgaucho.com
South Lake Union
Daniel’s Broiler South Lake Union
Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75
206-621-8262; 809 Fairview Place N., Seattle; schwartzbros.com
Sunset Hill
Samara
Dine-in: Enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner with vegetables, entrée and dessert choices. $80
Takeout: Order a Wednesday take-and-bake four-course heritage turkey dinner or a Thursday take-away heritage turkey dinner plates and dessert. $50 (take-away dinner), $160 (four-course meal for two), $320 (four-course meal for four)
206-946-6997; 6414 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; samaraseattle.com
West Seattle
Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center
Takeout: FoodCircle Foundation partners with the Duwamish Tribe to create and distribute Thanksgiving dinner kits for pickup 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24. Traditional and vegetarian options available, including wild salmon clam chowder, carved turkey, foraged mushroom gravy and more. Place orders ahead: st.news/eat; $129
206-431-1582; 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; duwamishtribe.org
Lady Jaye
Takeout: Enjoy a choice of hot meal options, including braised beef brisket, smoked pork loin roast, turkey drum confit and smoked turkey. Each meat option includes sides. $110-$175
206-457-4029; 4523 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; ladyjaye.com
OUTSIDE THE CITY OF SEATTLE
Bellevue
Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi
Dine-in: Ascend hosts a Thanksgiving brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Options include quiches, an appetizer cart with sushi rolls, pork belly deviled eggs, entrees such as miso black cod and more. $110 ($35 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under)
425-625-2080; 10400 N.E. Fourth St., Suite 3100, Bellevue; ascendprime.com
Daniel’s Broiler Bellevue
Dine-in: Join Daniel’s for a four-course dinner, available from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 25. This year’s options include classic roast turkey, king salmon, USDA prime rib, USDA prime steaks and more. Takeout and delivery also available. $75
425-462-4662; 10500 N.E. Eighth St., 21st Floor, Bellevue; schwartzbros.com
Din Tai Fung Bellevue
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
425-698-1095; 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 280, Bellevue; dintaifungusa.com/us
El Gaucho Bellevue
Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300
425-455-2715; 450 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; elgaucho.com
JOEY Bellevue
Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185
425-637-1177; 800 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 118, Bellevue; joeyrestaurants.com
13 Coins
Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48
Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)
425-455-1313; 900 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 13coins.com
Edmonds
Scott’s Bar & Grill
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
425-775-2561; 8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds; scottsbarandgrill.com
Federal Way
Verrazano’s
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
253-946-4122; 28835 Pacific Highway S., Federal Way; verrazanos.com
Issaquah
Coho Cafe
Takeout: Turkey and prime rib Thanksgiving dinners available for preorder until Nov. 21. $60 (turkey), $90 (prime rib)
425-391-4040; 6130 E. Lake Sammamish Parkway S.E., Issaquah; cohocafe.com
Kirkland
Beach Cafe
Dine-in: Beach Cafe presents a three-course dinner including options such as roasted baby beet salad, smoked Alaskan king salmon, espresso honey-baked bone-in ham and more. $95 ($35 ages 10 and under)
425-889-0303; 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland; thewoodmark.com/dining/beach-cafe
Carillon Kitchen
Takeout: Executive chef Brian Doherty presents a Thanksgiving box including a roasted turkey, butternut squash lobster bisque, Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon and more. Place orders before Nov. 18 for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25 by calling. $75 (two-person minimum)
425-739-6363; 2240 Carillon Point, Kirkland; carillonkitchen.com
Hearth
Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at Hearth crafted by executive chef David Mitchell. Options include crab cakes, free-range roast turkey, braised beef short rib, Washington apple crisp and more. $55
Takeout: Bring Hearth home with a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner ready to reheat. Options include autumn greens, sage gravy, potato-bread-hazelnut stuffing and more. Order by Nov. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24 through 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25. $55
425-284-5900; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; hearthkirkland.com
Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Bar & Grill
Dine-in: This Thanksgiving meal includes northwest salmon, prime rib, a vegetarian option and more (also available for takeout). Prices vary.
206-364-1261; 17535 Ballinger Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; neighborhoodgrills.com
Mill Creek
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Takeout: This take-and-reheat meal includes a salad, sliced honey-glazed ham, turkey leg confit, roasted turkey breast, four-cheese baked mac and more. Place orders by Nov. 23 for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25 by calling or online: st.news/tablas; $47 (four-person minimum)
425-948-7654; 15522 Main St., Mill Creek; tablaswoodstonetaverna.com
SeaTac
13 Coins
Dine-in: Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu including butternut squash soup, green beans, candied yams with marshmallows, cranberry sauce with orange zest and more. $48
Takeout: Enjoy a turkey dinner with accompaniments for all group sizes. $225 (four people), $340 (eight people)
206-243-9500; 18000 International Blvd., SeaTac; 13coins.com
Tacoma
El Gaucho Tacoma
Takeout: Enjoy a prime rib dinner for four. Order by 10 p.m. Nov. 16 for pickup noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Reheating instructions will be included. $300
253-272-1510; 2119 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; elgaucho.com
Tukwila
Bahama Breeze
Dine-in: Enjoy an island-inspired Thanksgiving dinner including sliced jerk turkey, green beans, cranberry-pineapple chutney and more. Also available for takeout. Full restaurant menu also available. Prices vary
206-241-4448; 15700 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; bahamabreeze.com
Din Tai Fung Southcenter
Dine-in: Open on Thanksgiving with regular menu.
206-257-2888; 181 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; dintaifungusa.com/us
JOEY Southcenter
Takeout: Reheat your JOEY Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people. Options include caramelized apple and sage stuffing, fall kale salad, dinner buns, over-roasted turkey with gravy and more. Place orders at location website before Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 23-24. $185
206-835-6397; 758 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; joeyrestaurants.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.