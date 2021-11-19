This past summer, when the majority of us were still thinking about grilling and picnics, Matthew Brady was already thinking about Thanksgiving. The co-owner of The Shambles restaurant and butcher in Maple Leaf says he had producers asking for turkey orders earlier than ever.

“This year was different in the pressure to get it done; you have to order now or you’re not going to get anything,” Brady said.

Not only did he and his butcher Tom Coss have to project how many turkeys they might need months down the road, they weren’t able to order specific sizes. “We’ll get turkeys from 8 to 21 pounds. We asked for small turkeys and they said, ‘you’ll get what you get,’” Brady says.

It’s just one example of how Seattle-area restaurateurs and food suppliers are managing everything from rising costs to supply chain shortages in the run up to Thanksgiving, one of the biggest food-focused holidays of the year. And it’s a year where widespread inflation means that everything — from appetizers to the turkey and pie — that you’ll put on your Thanksgiving table next week will likely cost more than it did in previous years.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, the average cost nationally for a classic Thanksgiving feast for a family of 10 this year is up 14% from 2020. And that turkey centerpiece in the middle of your table will cost 24% more than last year, or, an average of $23.99 for a 16-pound bird.

Seattle-area grocers Metropolitan Market and Town & Country Markets did not immediately respond to requests for comment as of press time. But in a statement to The Seattle Times, Darrell Vannoy, PCC’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing, said PCC’s focus on local “helps alleviate some of the supply challenges all grocers are navigating.”

Locally, Cost of Living Index researchers noted recently that the cost of some items such as a pound of rib-eye steak, a bottle of extra virgin olive oil, and even beer has soared in the Seattle area.

What challenges have these price increases brought upon grocery stores, food suppliers, restaurants and consumers?

For instance, PCC’s meat orders are up 30% this year, Vannoy said, and they’ve been able to meet demand.

That appears to be the trend across the board: despite price increases, the demand for Thanksgiving meal components or pre-order meals has remained strong according to local butchers and restaurateurs. They have, however, had to be creative and flexible with how they source ingredients and deal with price hikes.

Last Thanksgiving at The Shambles, Brady offered a total meal package — turkey and all the trimmings — for a flat $129. It penciled out because they were able to get turkeys that ranged from 8-12 pounds, meaning a pound or two difference didn’t really affect the bottom line.

This year, supply woes have complicated things. The free-range turkeys Brady managed to find come from three different producers at varying price points ranging from $3-7.50 per pound. And because Brady couldn’t be picky about size, these birds could show up weighing anywhere from 8-21 pounds. That’s a price range difference of anywhere from $25-$175, meaning that a one-price meal kit just didn’t make sense for The Shambles.

Instead, they’ll sell turkeys separately and offer a $90 meal kit for four that includes mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts and squash with bacon, and banana pudding.

At Crown Hill’s Beast and Cleaver butcher shop and restaurant, owner Kevin Smith partners with the Preservation Meat Collective to source fresh turkeys from Chehalis Valley Farm and Palouse Pastured Poultry. Smith says his birds are unique because it’s difficult for the average consumer to find turkeys that haven’t been frozen (Smith says some turkeys you buy from the grocery store might be frozen for up to a year prior to Thanksgiving.) Because of his relationship with the farms, Smith’s birds are freshly harvested the week before Thanksgiving. His turkeys are $7.99 per pound and will range from 12-20 pounds each.

The price he pays to the farmers increased this year due to rising costs of feed and other factors. But Smith has chosen not to change his pricing to customers.

It’s a similar story at restaurants around town that are offering Thanksgiving dinner specials — price hikes mean that either the restaurant, the consumer or some combination of both ends up paying more for Thanksgiving dinner than before.

“Everything costs more, not just food,” said Evan Carter, co-owner of Lady Jaye in West Seattle. “Packaging such as to-go cups and to-go bags has gone up 25% for us.”

Downtown, Andaluca restaurant in the Mayflower Park Hotel is charging $65 per person for its Thanksgiving feast. But given the exorbitantly high cost of food, overhead and to-go containers that restaurants have to cover these days, that price should have been at least $75 per head, says executive chef Tiffany Layco.

“We just didn’t pass the full cost on to the consumers,” Layco said. “We realize that people are having challenges themselves.”

The Ethan Stowell Restaurants group, which charges $250 for its Thanksgiving to-go feast that serves five to six people, and Lady Jaye, which has a $175 smoked turkey dinner for four, both priced their Thanksgiving specials at $50 more this holiday than last year. Yet they still sold out as soon as the calendar flipped to November.

For Chris Porter, owner of A La Mode, a pie shop with three locations in the Seattle area, even finding enough pie tins to get through the holiday season was a struggle. Like Brady at The Shambles, he tried to plan ahead, ordering them back in August — “they just got delivered a week and a half ago,” Porter says.

Also, for the first time in 10 years, there is no marionberry pie on his menu this Thanksgiving because Porter couldn’t find marionberries. Even if he’d found marionberries, the price would likely have been about three times what he’s used to paying, he says, citing an instance in October when he paid $75 for a case of raspberries. That same-sized case now costs $150. To help with costs, Porter has raised pie prices from $32 to $35, a move he calls “righting the ship.”

“It wasn’t increasing profits. It wasn’t to pay myself more. It was merely ‘oh my God our cost of goods sold is dramatically high,’ and we went to $35 because I can’t imagine it going to $40,” Porter says.

Despite all that, Porter is on track to sell 2,500 pies for Thanksgiving at his three A La Mode locations. It’s a record high, but it’s also the first year he’s had three shops making pies.

Beast and Cleaver’s Smith has seen similar unabated demand. All the birds he had designated available for pre-order are already sold out, though he has reserved about 10% of his stock for walk-in customers.

“We did the same program last year but we did a smaller amount, only 125. We’ve doubled [the amount of turkeys this year]. Same program, same price,” Smith says.

Seattle Times staff reporter Tan Vinh contributed to this report