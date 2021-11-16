This year, some unwelcome holiday guests — supply-chain jams, worker shortages, climate change and inflation — are making groceries more expensive.

For a variety of reasons, many of the ingredients we rely on to produce the traditional Thanksgiving feast are pricier than usual or might even be unavailable. Food prices overall jumped 4.6% in the year ending in September, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index. Turkeys are expected to be pricier this year and possibly hard to find. And baked-good prices are on the rise.

We enlisted the help of experts on thrifty food shopping and cooking to share their ideas for keeping more of your money in your wallet this holiday season – and beyond.

______

Rethink traditions.

Many extended families didn’t gather last year, and this year might be the first time since the pandemic that you’ll be sitting down with a larger gang. That two-year pause might just be the opportunity you needed to evaluate what’s really important. The holidays aren’t about following a script, after all.

“There’s this idea that the holidays demand certain things — but the holidays aren’t a person,” says Leanne Brown, author of “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4 a Day” and the forthcoming “Good Enough: A Cookbook.” While she notes that some holiday traditions might be worth the time and money, it’s a good idea to at least consider the possibility that they’re optional. “It’s more important to examine what are you hoping for with the holidays, and maybe it doesn’t necessarily mean having to make pumpkin pie or have a turkey if that’s causing you more stress, or if it’s not in the budget.”

That could mean serving chicken if its more affordable, or going a completely non-traditional route. A Thanksgiving ham? There’s no law against it.

____

Downsize.

No matter what you’re serving, experts say avoiding food waste is key, and not a bad thing to consider year round. After all, there are only so many times you can eat leftover-turkey sandwiches before you need to pitch the lingering bird. Consider paring down your menu — do you really need five sides and two kinds of rolls? Is there one dish that only one family member likes? (In my family, Dad was the only one who ate the mincemeat pie.) If so, maybe drop it.

And think through your bird size. Many people go too big. The Agriculture Department suggests one pound of turkey per person. “American households waste a lot of food, especially around the holidays,” says Jessie Tam, chair of the University of Utah’s Family and Consumer Studies Department. “The portions are so big and there are lots of dishes.”

Limiting the number of dishes and portions, she says, could be a win-win-win for your budget, the environment and your health.

____

Be flexible.

Brown suggests looking to see what is inexpensive at your local market and then figuring out what to make, rather than shopping to a recipe. “Maybe it’s sausage, and you think, ‘What can I do that’s really lovely with sausage?'” she says. “Look for what’s on sale and work backwards.”

The usual rules, such as that in-season produce tends to be less expensive, might not apply this year, she notes. Tam says money-saving grocery strategies that work all year round — like avoiding more expensive processed foods and not being overly brand-loyal in order to get the best deal — are even more important.

Luke Erikson, a personal finance extension specialist at the University of Idaho’s Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, says he always coaches people to save up for the holidays throughout the year. And shopping as far ahead as possible, at least for the shelf-stable items you need, might allow you to nab things on sale. “Plan ahead and shop ahead — that advice is a little more true because of supply and price issues,” he says.

_____

Ask for help.

If you usually shoulder most of the cooking (and the shopping that it entails), you might want to change things up and ask people to bring some dishes. Your family and friends probably won’t mind. “You can make it a mini-potluck,” Tam suggests. “Those are really efficient.”

And no matter what winds up on the table, it’s still less important than the time spent with the people around it. Erikson notes that well-documented research shows that experiences bring more and longer-lasting satisfaction than any tangible goods.

And you never know — any adjustments you make in the name of what’s available or affordable might wind up as new traditions. Erikson recalls that on one long-ago Thanksgiving, his mother didn’t have the right ingredient for a salad, so she tossed in some canned shrimp — and now that’s become an annual family favorite. “The important thing,” he says, “is to not let scarcity bring your holidays down.”