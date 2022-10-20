Every old-timer who frequents the Junction has a story about Husky Deli, a West Seattle institution for nearly a century. The shop has been selling ice cream since the Great Depression.

It’s still that proverbial Third Place, as evident after the terrorist attacks on 9/11, when West Seattle dwellers packed this haunt to console one another and to try to make sense of it all. They didn’t call each other to meet there. They just knew everyone would be there.

Like every commercial drag, the Junction has evolved over the decades. The strip is now home to the speakeasy-inspired cocktail den The Alley, which caters to the cool kids, and one street over, the Instagram set lines up for the Detroit-style pizza at MOTO.

But Husky Deli remains the pulse of the Junction. Remember when Ben & Jerry opened a half-block from Husky Deli to challenge it for ice cream supremacy? You likely don’t because shortly after the grand-opening ribbons were cut, Husky Deli reported record ice cream sales as West Seattle denizens came out to support the home team until the franchise threw in the towel in less than two years.

At some point this decade, Jack Miller, the third-generation owner, will move the family business that started in 1932 to the end of the block, where he plans to build an apartment complex that will be anchored by his store on the ground floor and run by his extended family. The 65-year old Miller said his parents have “nine children, 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. We’re getting a new one every week, practically.” His point is that as long as planet Earth is around, a Miller will keep this family legacy around.

If you’ve never been to Husky Deli, the staff churns out fresh ice cream, 40 to 50 flavors behind the display case, every day. Or hit the deli counter for a chicken pesto panini, the bestselling sandwich in the Junction. (I prefer its meatloaf sandwich, the hot, not the cold, version.)

Advertising

But, Husky Deli aside, here are four other great spots to check out along the Junction’s main drag.

Lady Jaye

Lady Jaye houses a butcher shop, smokehouse, whiskey bar and restaurant under one roof. By the front entrance sits a display case of locally sourced and lovingly raised meats, many marbled slabs and wagyu beef tallow that’s sold by the pint. Or belly up to the bar where the full-bearded bartender in a leather smock can mix you some stiff brown-and-stirred drinks. The only thing missing is the word “Mercantile” and an ampersand to complete this Brooklyn-chic vibe.

Dinner is an homage to the South, a “meat ’n’ three” menu, meaning pick one of the Applewood-smoked meats and any three sides (seven options, though the best bet are the shoestring fries tossed in pickle juice for a sharp vinegar bite). Entrees are greasy and gluttonous, from a smoked wagyu cheeseburger to a Korean bulgogi melt from a prime cut of short rib. Insiders know to roll in between 4 and 5 p.m. when the kitchen serves a $13 smoked wagyu chopped cheese sandwich, a play on the dish made famous in the cult hit, “The Bear.”

Sure, the chef can throw together some smoked tofu and salads, but this kitchen plays to the carnivores and whiskey aficionados and even has cocktails that cross-pollinate from a wagyu-fat washed boulevardier (think negroni but with a beef-infused bourbon) to a smoked rye old-fashioned.

So maybe this watering hole doesn’t have the carved graffiti of a worn bar, nor does it draw the misfits and the lifers like at the nearby Poggie Tavern. But this haunt is still good fun: eight cocktails on tap including a Creamsicle slushy that hearkens back to your Orange Julius, circa 1980. After a brain freeze and a couple rounds of the $8 special (a bottle of Miller Lite and a shot of Old Crow whiskey), that trompe-l’œil painting on the ceiling portraying mythical gods will look like it’s moving if you’re tipsy.

Supreme makes the best pepperoni slice in the Junction, tangy and pork-salty with a big umami kick. The kitchen must have a lot of free time on its hands because it toys around with many topping combos, including a cheeseburger pie and even a Seattle dog version with yep, cream cheese.

Advertising

One of the city’s best happy hours returns, but it’s just a local secret for now since this old school steakhouse has neglected to update its webpage. (Bar specials run weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m.) You know you have to get here when doors open at 4 now, right?

With a record-spike in beef prices, it’s hard to score a half-pound burger (with fries) this big and this good for only 12 bucks. The charred patty, pink in the center, is imbued with a smoky flavor from the open-flame grill. Or opt for the skinny, cheapskate $5 burger deluxe that tastes like it was cribbed from the menu of Loretta’s or Dick’s. For something more substantial, try the bar special steak frites for $16 (7-ounce shoulder tender cut fattened with garlic herb butter and wet with chimichurri sauce. Comes with a mound of truffle fries.) That early bird, steak special (available until 6 p.m. on weekdays) is not posted online either, but trust me, locals know it exists.

Beer fans in West Seattle never had to venture to Ballard or other parts of the city because the late owner Morgan Herzog has got them covered. Herzog, who died from multiple myeloma in 2020, introduced the neighborhood to a lot of up and coming breweries by stocking their craft brews at his bottleshop/taproom. I recall a skinny, hop head named Steve Luke who started Cloudburst Brewing and was still relatively unknown. He became the talk around the West Seattle drinking scene after the Beer Junction showcased his India pale ales on tap. Luke, who makes some of the best hoppy beers in the Northwest, went on to be nominated for a James Beard award. Luke never forgot what Herzog did for him or for other startups and still brews special kegs in Herzog’s honor, donating proceeds to cancer research.

Morgan’s wife Allison Herzog manages The Beer Junction and its well-curated line up of 40 taps and the 1,000 different bottles and cans from Belgian ales to sours from the cult Garden Path Fermentation. A painting of the late owner hangs near the counter. Swing by and hoist a cold one in honor of one of the most humble and unheralded beer figures in our city.