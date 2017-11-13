NEW YORK (AP) — Pieces of broken pottery in the nation of Georgia provide the earliest known evidence for the origins of today’s winemaking industry.
The eight shards were found to be roughly 8,000 years old. That’s some 600 to 1,000 years old than the previous record, revealed by a wine jar found in Iran.
It’s not the oldest evidence of winemaking; other evidence shows wine was produced in China much earlier.
But the Chinese wine used a wild grape that has apparently never been domesticated. Researchers say the Georgian wine was based on a Eurasian species that did undergo domestication and formed the basis for the vast majority of wine today.
The findings were released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.