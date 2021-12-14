Swedish pancakes were one of my favorite breakfast items since I was a little girl. Our very first nanny was from Sweden, and she would make these for us all the time. The best was when we got to have breakfast for dinner, and she would make these at night. It was such a treat.

Fast forward almost 30 years, and here I am still in love with Swedish pancakes. They are also the perfect menu item for your next brunch party. Swedish pancakes are like a blank slate. You can serve them with anything. Sweet, savory or plain, they are so delicious. Personally, I like to have different fresh fruit options, fresh whipped cream, Nutella and sliced almonds. Dust it with a bit of cinnamon or powdered sugar, and you are all set. Did I mention that this batter comes together in the blink of an eye? Just throw everything into a blender, and you’re good to go.

Swedish Pancakes

Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 15-20 pancakes

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoon salted butter, melted

2 cups whole milk

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Additional butter for cooking

STEPS: