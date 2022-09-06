Peaches. Oh, peaches how I love thee. But seriously. I fall more and more in love with peaches every year. Is it just me or are they getting sweeter and sweeter? Metropolitan Market does this event every year called Peach-O-Rama where it puts out local peaches and displays the sweetness scale. I obviously always choose the sweetest ones. I truly don’t believe there is anything better than a perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet peach.

This little snack is very simple and delicious. It is the ideal snack to serve at summer’s end. A perfectly baked crostini, smothered with creamy ricotta, topped with grilled peaches, prosciutto and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Want to keep it vegetarian? Leave off the prosciutto, it is still just as delicious.

Grilling the peaches caramelizes them a bit and adds a slight smoky element to this appetizer, making this easy dish wonderfully complex. I also made homemade ricotta for this recipe, but buy it if you are in a pinch. We are going to spice it all up with lemon juice and lemon zest.

_____

Peach & Ricotta Crostini

Preparation time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (inactive time: 1 hour)

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS:

Homemade lemon ricotta

4 cups whole milk

1½ cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Peach crostini

1 baguette loaf

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2 large peaches, sliced to ¼-inch thick

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup homemade lemon ricotta

4 ounces prosciutto

Balsamic glaze (I use store-bought)

STEPS:

Homemade lemon ricotta

In a heavy bottom pot, bring whole milk, heavy cream and salt to a boil over medium heat. Stir frequently. Once it reaches a boil, continue boiling for about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Stir to combine, and set aside to allow it to separate for about 5 minutes. Put a mesh strainer on top of a large bowl, and line the strainer with a cheesecloth. Pour the separated milk over the cheesecloth, and let the liquid strain out for about 1 hour. Once liquid has strained out, you’ll be left with the ricotta cheese. Fold in remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and lemon zest. Put in the refrigerator and move onto the next step.

Peach crostini