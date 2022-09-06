Peaches. Oh, peaches how I love thee. But seriously. I fall more and more in love with peaches every year. Is it just me or are they getting sweeter and sweeter? Metropolitan Market does this event every year called Peach-O-Rama where it puts out local peaches and displays the sweetness scale. I obviously always choose the sweetest ones. I truly don’t believe there is anything better than a perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet peach.
This little snack is very simple and delicious. It is the ideal snack to serve at summer’s end. A perfectly baked crostini, smothered with creamy ricotta, topped with grilled peaches, prosciutto and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Want to keep it vegetarian? Leave off the prosciutto, it is still just as delicious.
Grilling the peaches caramelizes them a bit and adds a slight smoky element to this appetizer, making this easy dish wonderfully complex. I also made homemade ricotta for this recipe, but buy it if you are in a pinch. We are going to spice it all up with lemon juice and lemon zest.
Peach & Ricotta Crostini
Preparation time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (inactive time: 1 hour)
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS:
Homemade lemon ricotta
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1½ cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Peach crostini
- 1 baguette loaf
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 2 large peaches, sliced to ¼-inch thick
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup homemade lemon ricotta
- 4 ounces prosciutto
- Balsamic glaze (I use store-bought)
STEPS:
Homemade lemon ricotta
- In a heavy bottom pot, bring whole milk, heavy cream and salt to a boil over medium heat. Stir frequently.
- Once it reaches a boil, continue boiling for about 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Stir to combine, and set aside to allow it to separate for about 5 minutes.
- Put a mesh strainer on top of a large bowl, and line the strainer with a cheesecloth.
- Pour the separated milk over the cheesecloth, and let the liquid strain out for about 1 hour. Once liquid has strained out, you’ll be left with the ricotta cheese.
- Fold in remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and lemon zest.
- Put in the refrigerator and move onto the next step.
Peach crostini
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Slice baguette into ¼-inch-thick pieces. Drizzle baguette slices with avocado oil. No more than 1 tablespoon of oil across 8 baguette slices — we don’t want the bread to be drenched.
- Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the crostini is golden brown.
- Arrange peach slices on a plate and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt.
- Using a griddle pan or on an outdoor grill, place peach slices over medium-high heat and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Note: If you are not using a nonstick pan, spray the griddle/grill with oil to ensure the peaches don’t stick.
- Spread about 1 tablespoon of ricotta on crostini, add the prosciutto, then the peaches, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
- Refrigerate until you are ready to serve, or serve while peaches are still warm.
- Enjoy!
