—Recipe: Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub

Total time: 15 minutes, plus at least 6 hours’ resting

Yield: 2 cups

This citrus-based shrub, in which lemon and grapefruit peels are muddled with sugar, black peppercorns, thyme, cloves and bay leaves before being combined with citrus juice, acts as a lightly spiced base for any drink — whether you’re adding alcohol or not. Use it in a No-ABV French 75 or simply pour an ounce or so over ice and top with sparkling water or tonic. Or try it in a low-ABV French 75, or in lieu of simple syrup in a classic French 75.

INGREDIENTS

5 medium lemons, peeled and fruit reserved

1 small grapefruit, peeled and fruit reserved

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns, crushed

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

3 sprigs fresh thyme

3 cloves, crushed

2 bay leaves

STEPS

1. Place the citrus peels in a medium bowl or a large jar. Add the sugar, peppercorns, salt, thyme, cloves and bay leaves.

2. Use a muddler or the end of a rolling pin to muddle the mixture together, working the sugar mixture into the peels until the peels begin to express their oils and start to turn slightly translucent. Set aside at room temperature for at least 6 hours or overnight. Much of the sugar should be dissolved, and the citrus peels will be mostly translucent.

3. Juice the reserved lemons and grapefruit. (You should have about 1 1/4 cups juice.) Add the juice to the mixture and stir (or cover and shake the jar) until the sugar and salt dissolve. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing on the solids and transfer to an airtight container. The shrub can be stored, in the refrigerator, for up to 1 month.

——Recipe: No-ABV French 75

Yield: 1 cocktail

Pull out your finest coupe or Nick and Nora glass for this tart, nonalcoholic take on the French 75, ideal for nondrinkers and those taking a night (or week, or month, or year) off drinking. The key to the drink’s complexity is in the Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub, a rich-in-flavor, make-ahead base that lasts, stored in the refrigerator, up to one month.

INGREDIENTS

Ice

1 ounce Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

3 dashes orange bitters (optional; see Tip)

2 ounces soda water

1 ounce dry tonic water

Lemon twist

STEPS

1. In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, combine the Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub, lemon juice and bitters, if using. Cover and shake until well chilled. Strain into a Nick and Nora or coupe glass, and top with soda water and tonic. Finish with the lemon twist.

Tip:

Most bitters have a small amount of alcohol and, while very diluted, make sure whomever you’re making a drink for is OK with this addition, or skip entirely.

——Recipe: Low-ABV French 75

Yield: 1 cocktail

This big, bright take on the French 75 skips the bubbly classic’s gin or cognac, instead adding sweetly herbal, lower in ABV, blanc vermouth. Serving it up and over ice in a Collins glass is a nod to how early French 75s were served. (The ice continues to dilute the drink as you sip.) Or serve up in a Nick and Nora or coupe.

INGREDIENTS

Ice (optional)

1 ounce blanc vermouth, such as Dolan or Noilly Prat

1 ounce Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

3 to 4 ounces Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Lemon twist

STEPS

1. In an ice-filled shaker, combine the vermouth, shrub and lemon juice. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. If serving over ice, fill a Collins glass with ice and strain the cocktail into the glass. If forgoing the ice, strain into a Nick and Nora or coupe glass. Top with Champagne and finish with the lemon twist.

——Recipe: Classic French 75

Yield: 1 cocktail

Drinkers who know and love the French 75 have strong personal preference on whether to use gin or cognac as the base. This classic recipe offers both options. Pour what you like, or, if you’re on the fence, let season or mood determine your choice. Gin tends toward a cleaner, more botanical, refreshing drink, ideal for warmer weather drinking; cognac lends heft and weight, especially great in cooler weather.

INGREDIENTS

Ice

1 ounce gin or cognac

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup or 1/2 ounce Sweet Bay-Peppercorn Shrub

3 ounces Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Lemon twist

STEPS

1. In an ice-filled shaker, combine the gin or cognac, lemon juice and simple syrup or shrub. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a Champagne or coupe glass and top with Champagne. Finish with a lemon twist.