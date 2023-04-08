Recently, Bellevue Square made a splash by reeling in two big culinary brands from New York City and New Delhi to its restaurant roster. But that’s not even the biggest flex in the city of Bellevue. In the fall, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will open a swanky sushi restaurant to anchor the Avenue Bellevue hotel/retail complex at the corner of Northeast Eighth Street and Bellevue Way. Next year, celebrity chef Gastón Acurio, one of the big names in South American gastronomy, will open a 10,000-square-foot Peruvian restaurant called La Mar at Vulcan Real Estate’s West Main three-building complex in downtown Bellevue. There are rumors of more boldface names coming as developers continue to woo superstar chefs to create buzz and traffic for their multimillion-dollar, commercial real estate investments. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s our roll call of new openings around the Eastside, the South End and the North End below.

Bellevue

Farzi Café, a contemporary Indian bistro with 20 locations in 11 countries, makes its U.S. debut at Bellevue Square. Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, a guest judge of “MasterChef India,” runs an eclectic menu that ranges from riffs on Indian classics to molecular gastronomy. Kalra flew in his kitchen and bar team from New Delhi and London to train staff and to make sure his American debut goes smoothly. One permanent fixture, though, is chef Gaurav Chawla, who launched the first Farzi Café in New Delhi 14 years ago to critical acclaim and has moved here to run the Bellevue kitchen. Chawla is also expected to spearhead other new restaurants the brand has planned around the United States, a press spokesperson said.

The other big name at Bellevue Square is celebrity baker Christina Tosi who rolled out Milk Bar at the Nordstrom in Bellevue Square. The Bellevue shop features all her New York bestsellers: the three-layer birthday cake inspired by boxed vanilla Funfetti cake mixes, her compost cookies filled with potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, coffee, oats and butterscotch and her line of cereal-milk-flavored soft-serve ice cream.

Also in Bellevue, K-BBQ Woobling opens on the second floor of Elements Apartments, while Soups and Empanadas sets up across from the UW Medicine Eastside Specialty Center.

Kirkland

Arleana’s, a French-inspired Caribbean restaurant, is scheduled to open this weekend on the ground floor of the luxury apartment complex Parque near the waterfront. The tropical-themed restaurant comes from the family behind the popular Island Soul bar bistro in Columbia City. Owner Theo Martin named the new project after his mother, Lulu “Arleana” Martin. Executive chef James Gibney who has worked at five-star resort hotels around Belgium, oversees a menu with a heavy focus on seafood including steelhead tartare, Caribbean mussel curry, crab gratin and bouillabaisse.

Also in downtown Kirkland, Forge Pizza, with its Detroit-inspired pies, opens inside Coastline Burgers. Nearby, Big Fish Sushi Restaurant opens its third Eastside branch. In the Totem Lake area, Noon Café focuses on Persian pizza and other Iranian dishes.

Other Eastside spots

In Redmond, the Town Center lands the popular noodle chain Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya and also K Street K BBQ; the latter is where Korean barbecue meets K pop, because apparently some people like BTS belting in their ears while downing bulgogi.

In Issaquah, Maharaja Cuisine of India offers dozens of tandoori clay pots and curries, along with an extensive vegetarian menu in downtown.

In Bothell, the much-loved Lake City Tubs Gourmet Subs has moved to downtown.

North of Seattle

In Edmonds, La Casa De Amigos hawks pastelitos puff pastries, baleada tortillas and other Honduran cuisine out of its food truck parked in the Firdale Village Shopping Plaza.

In Lynnwood, New Gangnam BBQ offers all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue with meal deals ranging from $25 to $40 per person.

In Shoreline, IJ Sushi Burrito, which has a huge following for its shrimp tempura burrito and other Mexican-Asian fusion, opens in Aurora Village for its sixth branch.

South End

In Renton, DAWA Sushi Burrito Teriyaki, despite its name, runs an extensive menu of rice and noodle bowls along with wok-fried dishes.

In Tukwila, Westfield Southcenter mall adds to its food court, Boo Macaron and Dessert Bar.

In White Center, Que Chevere Restaurant and Bar serves Colombian seafood dishes, empanadas and other Latin American comfort food. Or come for the $2 Taco Tuesday.

In Burien, the owners who started the popular chain Birrieria Tijuana have launched Carnitas Mr. Porky, where whole hogs are broken down into different cuts. Customers choose pork belly, cracklings, tripe, ribs or a mix of different cuts to stuff in tacos, burritos, sandwiches, or else served with rice and beans.

On the bubble tea watch: Neighborhood Bubble Tea & Coffee, which does leche flan milk tea and other Filipino-inspired flavors, opens at D gates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The shop also carries food from other businesses run by people of color such as Umami Kushi, Puffy Pandy and Laina’s Handcrafted Ice Cream. The teashop ChiCha San Chen expands to Bellevue, while another chain, RareTea, opens its first branch in Washington state at Kirkland Urban. In the South End, Peekaboo Fresh Tea & Coffee lands in Westfield Southcenter mall.