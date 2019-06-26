Le Pichet

One of the estimable French cafes in the region, it’s a popular pit stop for just about every New York Times food writer who passes through our city. After the lunch rush, Le Pichet slashes its prices on wine. During happy hour, you can order any bottle at the to-go retail price and drink it in the restaurant without the markup. Many roses, whites and reds go for around $20, though I would splurge $42 for the Domaine Pierre André Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015 or $44 for that Perseval-Farge Champagne C. de Pinots Brut Premier Cru. Grab one of the tables outside along the sidewalk, and after a few bottles of rosés, you just might think you’re lounging along the Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Happy hour 3-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 1933 First Ave., Seattle; 206-256-1499, lepichetseattle.com

Ben Paris

Or head five blocks south to this hotel bar restaurant, which quietly started a happy hour that even office workers nearby don’t know about. Those $4 buttermilk hush puppies might be the best in the city. Or if you want to continue this Parisian-themed bar crawl, get the happy-hour steak frites ($15.50). Manhattans and other classic cocktails are $8. Or you could leave the what-should-I-drink dilemma in the capable hands of Abigail Gullo, a star bartender from the Big Easy who was lured to the Emerald City by the State Hotel.

Happy hour daily 4-5:30 p.m., Ben Paris bar restaurant inside the State Hotel, 1501 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-513-7300, benparis.com

Patxi’s

Located along a barhopping strip of Ballard, this Palo Alto pizza chain steeply discounts its small plates and appetizers early in the evening and later at night. There are sausage rolls ($6), meatballs ($7) and even the popular spicy artichoke dip ($7). Maker’s Mark Manhattans, martinis and other craft cocktails (usually $11) are slashed to $7. Wines, sangria and beers go for $5.

Happy hour weekdays 3-6 p.m. and on Sundays-Thursdays from 8 p.m. to closing; 5323 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-946-1512, patxispizza.com/location/ballard

D & E

Barhoppers who venture out to Pioneer Square tend to think restaurants there close at 10 p.m., but that’s when some of the best happy-hour deals begin. D & E, for instance, just launched a late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. til midnight with $5 Southern bar noshes such as shrimp fritters and tasso ham biscuits. For drunk food, its signature fried chicken sandwich with fries costs only $10. Cocktails on draft go for $6 and $2 beers including Rainier and Fremont Brewing.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight; 314 Second Ave. S., Seattle; 206-445-7472, pioneersquarede.com

Waterleaf Restaurant & Bar

The hotel bar restaurant located near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offers an eclectic bar menu ($3-$9) of Korean kimchi pancakes, short rib croquette, Dungeness crab cake and green curry “braised clams” with plenty of $3 beers to wash them all down.