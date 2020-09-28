As we all know by now, the pandemic disregards any boundaries when it comes to interrupting our routines, and the holidays will be no different. It’ll be a weird Thanksgiving, with fewer multi-generational family gatherings and many more small dinners.

To try and make this time a little easier for those who might not want to cook themselves an entire turkey, we’re compiling a list of establishments you can turn to for your Thanksgiving dinner.

We want to know about restaurants that will be open for takeout and/or delivery on Thanksgiving day, whether they’re offering a holiday special, pre-made meals or the usual menu, and how much these holiday deals will cost.

If you would like to submit a restaurant for consideration, please fill out the form below. We will publish the list online and in print in November, and continue to update it through Thanksgiving week.

If you want to be included in the print edition of these listings, please enter your submission no later that Nov. 2.