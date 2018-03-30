LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl’s Jr.
The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a “SpielBurger.” It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car.
Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good,” but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.
Carl’s Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.
