Maybe you’re ready to dance until dawn to the sounds of Sir Mix-a-Lot on New Year’s Eve. Or maybe you’d prefer to stick around your neighborhood and toast the new year with lobster ravioli (and possibly watch the ball drop at home in your pajamas). Maybe you want to go out and dance in your pajamas! Whatever you’re up for, here are 10 great neighborhood places from which you can celebrate the end of 2019 without venturing into downtown Seattle.

It’s always a good idea to call ahead or make reservations!

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi

Go all out at this Bellevue rooftop soiree with a “Roaring 2020s” theme ($250/person). Expect fireworks, a casino, cocktail speakeasy, “lavish hors d’oeuvres,” progressive dining, and performances by burlesque dancers and Sir Mix-a-Lot.

10400 NE 4th St. #3100, Bellevue; 425-625-2080; ascendprime.com

Ba Sa

Bainbridge’s Ba Sa is offering a five-course prix fixe dinner ($95/person) that leans on the French influences of its modern Vietnamese menu. Choices include a mocha-rubbed tomahawk pork chop with brown butter fish sauce, pickled daikon and carrots, grilled scallops with charred apple and butternut squash puree, and wagyu tataki with pickled chanterelles and garlic chips.

101 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; 206-565-3287; basabainbridgeisland.com

Bar Dojo

This Edmonds mainstay specializes in Chino-Latino cuisine. On New Year’s Eve, indulge in a four-course tasting menu ($85/person). Choices include tofu poke tacos, oysters, Dungeness crab cocktail, scallop kasu risotto, filet mignon, and passion fruit crème brulee.

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds; 425-967-7267 bardojo.com

Clock Out Lounge

Want to go out but keep it super casual? Head to the “Hey Babe” pajama party at this funky Beacon Hill lounge. Two DJs will keep the hits coming, and there will be a pajama contest, photos, and free bubbly at midnight. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

4864 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; clockoutlounge.com

Frankie’s B-Town Bistro

Don’t forget your dancing shoes if you’re heading to Burien’s Frankie’s B-Town Bistro. Cocktail hour starts at 6:30 p.m., and the evening finishes up with dancing to live music until 1 a.m. In between, there’s a four-course dinner with choices including lobster ravioli and steak Oscar. There’s also a midnight champagne toast ($80/person). Reservations required.

653 SW 152nd St., Burien; 206-946-1334; frankiesbtownbistro.com

Iconiq

This elegant Mount Baker space is offering a five-course indulgent dinner ($140) that begins with lamb tartare and caviar and ends with vanilla mochi ice cream. There’s also venison with fuji apple croquette, roasted monkfish with foraged mushrooms, and sea urchin risotto with Japanese dried shrimps. Seatings are at 5 or 8 p.m.

1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; 206-568-7715; iconiqseattle.net

Peyrassol

At their cozy cafe in Renton, owners Scott Cory and Sachia Tinsley have put together a three-course prix fixe menu ($79) that includes a sparkling wine toast.

1083 Lake Washington Blvd. N. #30, Renton; 425-282-5472; peyrassolcafe.com

Raccolto

Chef Brian Clevenger’s intimate West Seattle restaurant is offering a three-course dinner ($75) with small plates for the table to share. Options include smoked ribeye with parsnips and cashew salsa verde, risotto with scallops and mussels, or cotechino sausage with black lentils. Oyster and wine pairings are also available.

4147 California Ave. SW, West Seattle; 206-397-3775; raccoltoseattle.com

Salt & Iron

This casual steakhouse with an extensive craft cocktail list in downtown Edmonds is featuring a $99 four-course tasting menu. Choose from crab salad, poached monkfish, squash ravioli, surf-n-turf with lobster and wagyu beef, and affogato.

321 Main St., Edmonds; 425-361-1112, saltniron.com

Volterra

Kirkland’s Tuscan-inspired mainstay is serving a four-course prix fixe menu that includes a glass of Contratto Millesimato ($95/person). Dinner choices include a chilled seafood platter, stuffed roasted peppers, spinach and ricotta gnocchi, duck leg confit, baked lobster tail with scampi risotto, and wild boar tenderloin.

121 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-202-7201; volterrakirkland.com