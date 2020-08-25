

One of my favorite breakfast dishes is such a staple at my house that I chose this recipe when I had my very first challenge on “MasterChef Junior.”

They’re parmesan egg cups, and I reached for this recipe hoping the judges on the Fox competition cooking show would love them as much as we do (spoiler: they did). I think you will, too, as you and your family look for breakfast ideas to get our strange new school days started right.

Who can resist the tangy creaminess of the parmesan cheese combined with the richness of an egg and the salty fat of bacon bites spread throughout the cup?

Rhetorical question, it’s pretty irresistible.

My brother, Elias, who is headed to college this week (exciting and sad all at the same time), remembers weekends where we would sit at the table and chant “egg cups, egg cups” over and over until my mother gave in and made them.

I hope your family loves these as much as we do and that they help deliciously fuel your school day!

Parmesan Egg Cups with Blistered Cherry Tomato Toast

Equipment:

Food processor

Nonstick silicone baking mat

Rimmed baking sheet

Ring mold or sharp paring knife

Muffin tin

Ingredients for egg cups:

24 ounces block of parmesan cheese

9 strips bacon

6 eggs

1 bunch fresh chives

Toast:

6 slices baguette

1 carton cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh thyme

Flake salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss your cherry tomatoes in the 2 tablespoons olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and allow to cook until the tomato skins pop and blister, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool.

2. Lower oven heat to 375 degrees. Cut your parmesan block into chunks. In your food processor, blend the cheese until it is ground very fine. (You can also use a grater.) On a nonstick silicon baking mat, evenly spread your parmesan and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until the cheese is light brown and completely melted. Take your ring mold or paring knife and cut out circular shapes. Place into your muffin tin to fit the tin shape. Reduce heat to 300.

3. Cut your bacon into bite-size pieces and cook in a pan until crisp. Drain pieces on a paper towel to soak up excess oil.

4. Place your bacon pieces in the bottom of your parmesan cups. Crack an egg into each cup, sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Bake until the egg white is fully cooked, about 15 to 20 minutes.

5. While your egg cups are cooking, toast baguette slices and evenly spread tomatoes onto each slice. Liberally sprinkle with salt. I like flake salt, but you can use whatever is at hand.

6. Sprinkle egg cup with fresh chives and serve next to a slice of cherry tomato toast.

Delicious!

