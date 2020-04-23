Look who popped up on our televisions late Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Seattle’s very own star bartender, Anu Apte-Elford of Rob Roy, demonstrated what everyone stuck at home under the a shelter-in-place order seems to be doing now — mixing up a stiff drink!

Using an iPhone from her Magnolia apartment, Apte-Elford showed late night host Jimmy Kimmel how to shake up a vodka cocktail using a tumbler and pantry ingredients. Her kitchen ingredients included jam and the liquid from a can of garbanzo beans. Genius! Recipe below.

Pump Up The Jam

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz jam

.25 oz of liquid from a can of garbanzo beans

Optional dash of ground ginger

Soda water

Steps:

1. Shake the first four ingredients vigorously, then pour into a tall glass and topped with soda water.

2. Garnish with lemon peel