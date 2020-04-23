Look who popped up on our televisions late Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Seattle’s very own star bartender, Anu Apte-Elford of Rob Roy, demonstrated what everyone stuck at home under the a shelter-in-place order seems to be doing now — mixing up a stiff drink!
Using an iPhone from her Magnolia apartment, Apte-Elford showed late night host Jimmy Kimmel how to shake up a vodka cocktail using a tumbler and pantry ingredients. Her kitchen ingredients included jam and the liquid from a can of garbanzo beans. Genius! Recipe below.
Pump Up The Jam
1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
.75 oz lemon juice
.5 oz jam
.25 oz of liquid from a can of garbanzo beans
Optional dash of ground ginger
Soda water
Steps:
1. Shake the first four ingredients vigorously, then pour into a tall glass and topped with soda water.
2. Garnish with lemon peel
