Your New Year’s resolution to lose some holiday weight will be put to the test with our latest roll call of new restaurants. Seattle’s celebrated French chef Thierry Rautureau opens a new bistro in the South End, while a rising star baker opens in the North End. And the Eastside welcomes another wave of stellar Chinese restaurants.

Eastside

Bellevue

Dick’s Drive-In returns to the Eastside. The iconic burger chain has opened its eighth branch at Crossroads Bellevue, its biggest restaurant to date at over 5,000 square feet and with three kitchens, including a commissary for catering and for food truck prepping.

Chinese restaurants are popping up around strip malls seemingly every week now. (We’re not complaining.) One getting a lot of buzz in the local Chinese community is Hakka House Chinese Cuisine across from the Uwajimaya in Bellevue. It features an eclectic menu with dim sum, Taiwanese beef noodles and Chinese-Hawaiian style “cake” noodles along with lot of Hakka cuisine from clay pot meatballs to its signature pork-stuffed tofu served in a sizzling skillet.

Cho Dang Tofu, which specializes in sundubu or steaming soft tofu stew, expands with a fourth branch in the Evergreen Village Shopping Center.

And four new eateries have come to the Bellevue Square area:

Lady Yum opens its fifth branch and offers an Instagram-friendly lineup of 20 different colorful macarons, with flavors ranging from raspberry chardonnay to salted caramel. There’s also Champagne to sip. The branch is on the second floor near Great State Burger. (Lady Yum will reopen its Pioneer Square location this spring.)

Advertising

On the second floor next to Na Hoku and the Kraken shop sits the New York City confection franchise Lady M doing a pop up till Feb. 28. You can check out its signature mille crêpes — 20 layers of crepes alternating with cream, along with some French-Japanese fusion pastries.

Located on the first floor near The Mecca and Made in Washington, Chamei Matcha specializes in Japanese green tea desserts and drinks such as the popular Oreo matcha latte.

And What the Pho in the Lincoln South Food Hall serves what a damp, chilly morning calls for: pipin’ hot beef noodle soup along with banh mis.

Kirkland

Another stellar Chinese restaurant, Fang’s Noodle House is tucked in the Totem Square mall, doing excellent Northern Chinese-style boiled dumplings, from its chive pork-shrimp morsels to its pork-fennel filling. Also, stellar hand-pulled noodles coated in hot chili oil with specks of pork belly.

Speaking of dumplings, Dough Zone opens its eighth branch in the Kirkland Urban complex. Besides its popular xiao long bao, Dough Zone has a large following with the Asian millennials who swear by its pan-fried buns or Q-Bao. The local chain will expand south to Portland this spring and it hints that it’s not done expanding around Greater Seattle. Stay tuned.

The Cloud Food Court by the Kirkland Marina welcomes four new tenants: Shawarma Stop, Mamamia Chicken, Pizza Fritza and Dolce Vita Desserts. It is open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advertising

Another newcomer getting buzz from Kirkland residents is Yeon’s Chicken, which does trendy Korean fried chicken that’s affectionately known to the cool kids as “KFC.”

And Evergreen Blendz opens its coffeehouse near EvergreenHealth and the Totem Lake Transit Center.

Issaquah

Get a free hot chocolate drink when you visit Fortunato No. 4 Chocolate, which sells U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified chocolate bars along with fudge, mini chocolate cakes and macarons.

Half a mile east of Costco sits Naan Twist and soon Pizza Twist, both under one roof. Indian fusion pizza is all the rage now, so we recently sampled 30 Indian pizzas and picked our four favorites here.

Kenmore

In Kenmore, the Asian fusion Buddha Bruddah offers a great deal on a family meal for four: 1 1/2 pounds of Huli Huli grilled chicken, 1 pound of kalua pork, spring rolls and sides of rice, mac salad and slaw for $50.

North End

Edmonds

One of the most sought after reservations in the North End, Charcoal fine-dining restaurant in downtown Edmonds specializes in grilled meat and seafood. Charcoal serves a mean 12-ounce New York strip ($48) and a 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye ($98), but locals will be happy to hear the restaurant will add affordable cuts such as a hanger steak in the future. Check out this early peek at Charcoal, which made our list of new restaurants we’re excited about in 2022.

Advertising

Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar opens near the Edmonds waterfront with a pizza parlor that boasts a 30-seat heated patio and a menu of New York-style pizzas.

Lynnwood

Talented bread baker Conor O’Neill, who won fans over with the naturally leavened bread that he sold out of a production facility in Edmonds, opens The Cottage Bakery in Lynnwood. Now there are plenty of toasted-walnut sourdough and oat-porridge honey loaves to go around. Also, about 10 different baked goods are offered, from chocolate rye cookies to his popular cardamom bun (a take on a cinnamon bun).

The bulgogi burrito at Chops might be the most talked-about lunch in the North End. This Korean-Mexican cafe has expanded to the H Mart Plaza in Lynnwood after its Everett location grew popular. Read more about this Korean burrito chain from my colleague Jackie Varriano in her food-hopping dispatch from near the Boeing campus.

Two miles west of Chops sits Oakland-based SweetHoney Dessert, with its mango waffles and other Hong Kong sweets.

And the Alderwood mall has scored two new tenants: The national chain Crumbl Cookies and the Seattle chain Elemental Pizza.

South End

The Roll Pod, which has a legion of fans for its chicken masala roti roll, opens a second restaurant in White Center. The Roll Pod, which also has a restaurant in Bellevue, has a big fan base from its two food trucks that roam around the region.

Sponsored

In Burien, Cupcake Royale expands with a fifth branch near Town Square Park.

Seattle might have said au revoir to the two French bistros started by the much loved Thierry Rautureau, but the “Chef in the Hat” hasn’t hung up his hat quite yet. Catching a flight? Check out his crêpes and pressed sandwiches at LouLou Market and Bar located at Concourse B within Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Renton, a hotbed for pho and banh mis, welcomes Vietnamese Kitchen & Grill.

Four miles north sits Snowy River Dessert Cafe, the popular Korean dessert chain that serves bingsoo ice cream and other Asian sweets.

#1 Hawaiian BBQ opens in the Marketplace at Lake Meridian in Kent.

Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max in Tukwila also does Hawaiian cuisine including loco moco, spam musubi and its signature garlic chicken.

Advertising

The most popular birria taco in Western Washington, Birrieria Tijuana opens a fourth branch in Federal Way. (A fifth is coming to Port Orchard soon). Read our review of those scarlet-colored tacos stuffed with gooey cheese and beef drippings.

Not just bubble tea and Asian desserts, Onit Cafe in Federal Way serves these egg-and-ham sandwiches that are so stacked, I’m not sure any mouth can wrap around those souped-up sammies.

And about a mile west sits Nori Sushi, which also offers bowls of udon and ramen.