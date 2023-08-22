I don’t know about y’all, but I’m frantically making summer plans as fall approaches. You really can’t beat Pacific Northwest summers: Pay no attention to the smoky skies and envision the beautiful, sunny views of Mount Rainier that we’ve come to associate with summer.

In contrast, Southern summers can be grueling, with scorching temperatures and stifling humidity. Yet, my childhood summers were spent at Girl Scout camp, a haven for making friends while learning outdoor skills such as kayaking, canoeing and fire-building, experiences that made me fall in love with the outdoors.

Now, nestled in the PNW, summer camping feels like an enchanted escape, offering stunning landscapes and colorful riverbanks. I forged friendships with fellow nature enthusiasts, and together, we always made sure to pack s’mores for our trips. Anytime we were in a cabin, I allowed my creative juices to flow: s’mores cheesecake, s’mores cookie bars, you name it.

The pinnacle of my experiments? S’mores brownies. Picture layers of graham cracker, fudgy brownie and homemade marshmallow perfection. Believe me, making marshmallows at home is simpler than it sounds — sugar, corn syrup and gelatin are all you need to create melt-in-your-mouth pillows of perfection.

The fun part? Tailoring flavors to your desires, whether it’s mint-infused marshmallows for winter or a hazelnut twist to the melted chocolate in your s’mores.

Create your s’mores brownies ahead of time, to allow the marshmallow to set, and witness the smiles they bring. Even without a campfire, you can achieve the toasted marshmallow goodness by using your oven’s broiler or a kitchen torch. These brownies are an ode to summer, offering the gooeyness you’ve come to love with a delectably irresistible fudgy brownie.

_____

S’mores Brownies

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 12 to 16

INGREDIENTS

Brownies

3 sticks butter

10 ounces semisweet baking chocolate

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon instant coffee

1½ cups sugar

½ cup brown sugar

5 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 4.4-ounce Hershey XL candy bars (I like getting king size as they’re thicker), broken up by square

13 graham crackers (break them as needed to fill the whole pan as best you can)

Homemade marshmallow

3 packages unflavored gelatin

1 cup ice-cold water

1⅓ cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup (this can be found in most baking sections)

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Nonstick spray

STEPS

Brownies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch brownie dish with parchment paper. Leave about 1½ inches of overhang; you will set the marshmallows in here later. Melt butter and 10 ounces of semisweet chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. (I like to use a double boiler. To make a double boiler, add ¾ cup of water to a sauce pot and then place a heatproof glass or aluminum bowl over it. Water should be able to reach a rapid simmer but not hit the bottom of the bowl.) Combine flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. When chocolate and butter are melted, stir to combine. Stir in vegetable oil and instant coffee. Gradually mix in sugar and brown sugar until well combined. Whisk in eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla. Slowly add flour mixture to chocolate and combine. Once combined, fold in chocolate squares. Line graham crackers in the bottom of the pan. Pour into the prepared brownie pan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top is set and begins to show crackling and edges are pulling away from the sides. (Because these brownies are fudgy, the center will be giggly. Putting a toothpick in the center will most likely return fudgy or with melted chocolate, so I don’t recommend using that method.) Let cool before adding marshmallow topping (see below); warm to the touch is OK.

Homemade marshmallow

Place the gelatin into the bowl of a stand mixer with whisk attachment along with ½ cup of water. In a small saucepan, combine ½ cup water, sugar, corn syrup and salt. Place over medium-high heat, cover and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook until the mixture reaches 230 degrees. Once the mixture reaches this temperature, immediately remove from the heat. Turn the mixer on low speed. While running, slowly pour in the sugar syrup. Once you have added all of the syrup, slowly stream in vanilla extract, then increase the speed to high. Continue to whip until the mixture thickens; this should take 12 to 15 minutes. The mixture may be lukewarm and that’s OK! Mix cornstarch and powdered sugar, and set aside. When ready, pour the marshmallow mixture on top of the brownies. (I like to spray the parchment tabs before this to ensure it can pull away later.) Using a lightly oiled spatula, spread marshmallow fluff evenly in the pan. Place cornstarch and sugar mixture in a fine-mesh strainer, and dust with the cornstarch mixture to cover lightly. Allow the marshmallows to sit uncovered for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. (If you have additional marshmallow, pour into a greased container dusted with powder.) Use a straightedge knife to portion brownies as desired. (Heating your knife by setting it in boiling water will help slice through the untoasted marshmallows easier.)

Toasting the marshmallow