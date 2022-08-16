Throughout my life, I have had the privilege to live on all of the country’s coasts. I grew up in Texas; I went to school on the East Coast, living in New York and Boston; I bounced all over the United States until rounding out my 20s in Southern California; and, eventually, I settled in Seattle. Everywhere I’ve lived has had a fairly strong food identity.

While each place offered its unique flavors and specialty dishes, I was more interested in their breakfast. I love breakfast: croissant sandwiches, egg and bacon with grits, benedicts, you name it. Breakfast is by far my favorite meal. As I brunched my way through every city, I noticed they all had one thing in common: salmon something. In New York, a bagel and lox sandwich, a smear of cream cheese with capers and dill was a perfect on-the-go breakfast sandwich. It wasn’t until I got to San Francisco that I was introduced to salmon on sourdough.

Sourdough is to San Francisco what bagels are to New York. Cafes and restaurants across San Francisco offer sourdough toast with smoked salmon. No disrespect to the OG, but I appreciate the sourdough slice over a full bagel. I find it less bready while still giving you that familiar bread bite.

For this recipe, I wanted to create my perfect salmon and something. Keeping true to the classic bagel and lox, I included all the flavors in a new way. For the creamy texture, I use a honey, pepper and lemon goat cheese blend, a mix so good you can eat it on its own. Rather than capers, I bring brine and acid to this toast with pickled summer squash. (Pickling is a great way to get extra life out of vegetables. You can store the remaining slices in an airtight container for 4-6 months.)

For the salmon, your favorite smoked salmon will do. Put it all together on sourdough bread sliced to your preferred thickness. All these flavors enrich one another to create a delectable bite that keeps you wanting more.

_____

Smoked Salmon Toast With Pickled Summer Squash

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 6-8 pieces of toast

INGREDIENTS:

Toast

Sourdough bread cut to preferred slice thickness

Smoked salmon

Pickled zucchini (see below)

Goat cheese spread (see below)

A neutral oil

Dill (optional for garnish)

Lemon zest (optional for garnish)

Red onion or shallot, thinly sliced (optional garnish)

Pickled zucchini

1 zucchini (8-10 inches), sliced thinly. If you use a mandolin, go for a middle setting. I turned mine to 3.

1 tablespoon whole coriander seeds

½ tablespoon fennel seeds

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup rice vinegar

⅔ cup red wine vinegar

⅓ cup of white (or cane) sugar

½ cup of water

4 cloves of garlic, whole, peeled and smashed

4 sprigs of fresh dill

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon of salt

Goat cheese spread

8 ounces of goat cheese

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoon lemon juice

3 teaspoons dill, chopped

Pinch of salt

STEPS:

Pickled zucchini

In a stock pot, add coriander seeds, fennel seeds, apple cider vinegar, rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, white sugar and ½ cup of water. Bring to a rolling boil and let boil for 5-8 minutes. Meanwhile, in a Mason jar (or any container with a lid), place zucchini slices, garlic, dill sprigs, red pepper flakes and salt. I used a small Mason jar (2 cups). You can use anything you can safely hold liquid in. Once the pickling liquid is done boiling, pour into the container, and let sit until ready to use.

Goat cheese spread

In a bowl, place all ingredients and whisk until creamy and fluffy. If you are using a handheld electric mixer, use a whisk attachment. Whisk for 3-4 minutes

Let’s eat!