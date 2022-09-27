Chinese, Vietnamese and Filipino heritages are a major part of Texas history. Chinese immigrants first came as laborers to build Houston, and the Texas railroad system in 1870. Throughout the 19th century, immigrants from all over Asia came to Texas, growing and enriching the Lone Star state.

Asian foods fit in beautifully with traditional southern cuisine, elevating Southern food to a whole new level. It was at a Vietnamese small hole in the wall that I first had catfish that wasn’t battered and deep fried. Instead, it was roasted in a medley of herbs and spices and wrapped in a banana leaf.

My family and I became regulars at a large Chinese spot in town. I was a child, so chicken nuggets covered in sauce was right up my alley. I ordered General Tso’s chicken, kung pao chicken and sesame chicken regularly. Sesame chicken was my all-time favorite and quickly became my comfort food, but I soon realized what really made it good was the fry on the chicken and a sauce that wasn’t sweet.

When I went to grad school in California, I practically lived off Chinese food. Every weekend, I studied at a local Chinese spot owned by the parents of a friend. With an array of books and delicious dishes scattered across the table, we studied together while her parents fed us. Her mom made the best sesame seed chicken I had ever eaten. It was so crunchy no matter how much sauce it was drowning in. It wasn’t sweet, but had a nice heat that made me want more.

While I never asked her how to make her signature dredge and sauce, I worked in the kitchen with her sometimes as a study break, and I started to learn more about Chinese cooking. The dish offered a lot of flavor without needing a laundry list of different ingredients.

Bring Chinese takeout to your home with this simple recipe that you can eat with crispy tofu or chicken. Even if sesame seed chicken isn’t your thing, the fried chicken nuggets are crispy, crunchy and full of flavor all by themselves and will go perfectly with any of your favorite sauces. If you like sesame seed chicken as much as I do, you want this sauce recipe in your back pocket. With a combination of dark soy sauce and chili crunch, you get a nice umami flavor followed by a little kick of heat. These nuggets are sure to please the family.

What is takeout without the appetizers? I absolutely love crab rangoons and — just like the chicken — they’re easy and fun to make at home.



Crab rangoons

INGREDIENTS

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 16 wontons

4 ounces cream cheese

5 ounces crab meat, drained

1 green onion

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

16 wonton wrappers (found at any Asian food store in the pasta or refrigerator section)

STEPS

Combine all ingredients except wonton wrappers in a bowl. Heat dutch oven or deep fryer with about 2 inches of oil to 325 F (if you want to use the oven or air fry them, see instructions below). Filling and folding: Place 2 teaspoons of crab filling on laid-out wonton. Dip your fingers in water and wet the edges. Fold one corner diagonally to the other and press sides to seal. You can also bunch all corners to the center and make a little sac. Either way you need to make sure your wonton is sealed. Deep fry in oil for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

Oven bake: Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Place wontons on baking sheet, spray generously with cooking spray. Bake 12-14 minutes.

Air fry: Preheat the air fryer to 370°F. Place wontons in cooking tray, spray each generously with cooking spray. Bake 7-9 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Spicy sesame seed chicken or tofu

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serving size: 4-6 people



INGREDIENTS

Marinade for chicken

1 egg white

3 tablespoons dark soy sauce (light is fine)

2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (you can use dry cooking sherry in its place)

2 tablespoons vodka

3 tablespoons corn starch

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 pound of boneless skinless chicken thighs

Dry dredge

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ corn starch

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

Tofu

24 ounces tofu

¾ cup corn starch

2 teaspoons white pepper

Sesame seed sauce

3 tablespoons dark soy sauce

3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons chili crunch (chili oil)

3 tablespoons chicken broth (or water)

4 tablespoons dark brown or brown sugar

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 small minced shallot

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb of minced ginger

1 small scallion, chopped (for garnish)

STEPS

For chicken

Marinade:

Beat egg whites in a large bowl until lightly foamy. Add soy sauce, wine, and vodka and whisk to combine. Set half of the marinade aside in a small bowl, about ¼ cup. Add baking soda and cornstarch to the large bowl, and combine until smooth. Add chicken to large bowl. Mix until chicken is evenly coated. Cover and set aside.

Dredge

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and drizzle in the reserved ¼ cup of marinade to the flour. Whisk into flour to create small lumps. If they’re too large you can crumble them down with your hands.

Make chicken

Pour 2 inches of vegetable, peanut or canola oil into a dutch oven or deep fryer. Heat oil to 350F to 375F. (Air fryer 400 F) While oil is heating, toss marinated pieces of chicken in the dry dredge. Be sure to press the chicken in to pick up the nibble bites. If you are doing this well before oil is heated, place on a wire rack and let sit until oil is ready. Fry for 4 minutes until crispy. Cook in batches until all chicken is done. Place finished chicken on paper towel or wire rack. Toss in sesame seed sauce.

For tofu

Wrap tofu in paper towel and press with something heavy for 15 minutes. Flip and press for another 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 450F. Combine cornstarch and white pepper in bowl. Cut tofu into bite-size cubes and toss tofu. Place tofu on baking sheet covered with silicone or parchment. Bake for 10 minutes, flip and bake for another 10 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Toss in sesame seed sauce.

Sesame seed sauce