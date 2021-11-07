Dear Cabbage,

I apologize for not realizing your full potential all these years. You have been a faithful staple, staying firm in slaws, adding a spray of color to salads, and supplely wrapping the meat and rice for my family’s stuffed cabbage for generations. I also know about your many benefits as a health-protective cruciferous vegetable.

But I have never really seen you until now. I always took you for basic, second-class even, but now I understand how glorious you can be. I finally discovered that when cut into wedges, browned in a skillet, then oven-braised until meltingly tender and caramelized, you become truly, compellingly luxurious.

I can imagine endless variations of braising liquids and seasonings that would work well using this technique, but this combination of sautéed onion and garlic coax out your earthy sweetness while caraway seeds and apple cider vinegar disrupt it with just the right notes.

Crowned with dollops of creamy yogurt and fresh dill fronds, you are splendid like this, served right out of the skillet, drizzled with the thickened pan juices. Plated as a vegetarian entree with a hunk of bread, or alongside roasted chicken, you are, finally, the dish that gets the accolades.

Cabbage, now that I have seen what you are capable of, I promise I will never look at you with anything less than wonder again.

Sincerely,

Ellie

_____

Caramelized Cabbage With Caraway, Dill and Yogurt

Active time: 35 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

This dish showcases just how glorious cabbage can be. Cut into wedges, browned and oven-braised in a skillet with onions, garlic and caraway seeds, the vegetable becomes meltingly tender and caramelized. Topped with dollops of creamy yogurt and fresh dill fronds, it makes for a splendid presentation served in the skillet at the table, with a hunk of bread as a vegetarian entree, or alongside roasted chicken.

Advertising

Storage Notes: Leftover cabbage can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

INGREDIENTS

1 medium head green cabbage (about 2 1/2 pounds)

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium yellow onion (about 8 ounces), halved and sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup fresh dill fronds

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (nonfat, low-fat or whole)

STEPS:

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Cut the cabbage in half through the core, then cut each half into four wedges, making sure that each wedge retains some core to hold it together, so that you have 8 wedges. In a large, ovenproof, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil until shimmering. Add four wedges of cabbage to the skillet and sear until the cabbage is well browned and slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the cabbage to a plate, and then repeat with another 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil and the remaining cabbage, transferring the cabbage to the plate once browned. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of the oil to the same skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes, then stir in the garlic and caraway and cook, stirring, until aromatic, 30 seconds more. Return the cabbage to the skillet, overlapping the wedges as needed. Season with the salt and pepper, then add the broth and vinegar and bring to a simmer. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake, uncovered, for 60 to 75 minutes, or until the cabbage is very tender and the liquid has reduced to about half. Serve garnished with dill fronds and dollops of yogurt, and seasoned with additional salt, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cabbage wedge and 1 1/2 tablespoons yogurt), based on 8 | Calories: 132; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 199 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 6 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.