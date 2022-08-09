There is nothing better than fruit in the summertime. The strawberries are juicy, the peaches are sweet and the blueberries are bursting with flavor. I fall in love with the simplicity of fruit all over again every summer. It is amazing how you can make something so delicious with something so simple, and I am always surprised AND satisfied.

Cobbler is such a perfect summer dessert. It comes together quickly, and is almost impossible to mess up. Bring this to your next backyard barbecue, potluck or just make it for the family to serve with Sunday dinner. This cobbler is topped with rustic cream biscuits enhanced with a little bit of honey and thyme.

You could really use any fruit in this cobbler. Whatever you have on hand will work, and you shouldn’t need to adjust the recipe at all. Peaches, strawberries and blueberries are my favorite summertime combination, so that is what we are going with here.

_____

Summer Fruit Cobbler

Preparation time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS:

Fruit filing

2 cups peaches, diced

2 cups strawberries, diced

2 cups blueberries

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Cream biscuits

1½ cups flour

1½ tablespoons sugar

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

8 tablespoons butter, cold and diced into ½-inch cubes

2 teaspoons thyme

¾ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon honey

STEPS: