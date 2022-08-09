There is nothing better than fruit in the summertime. The strawberries are juicy, the peaches are sweet and the blueberries are bursting with flavor. I fall in love with the simplicity of fruit all over again every summer. It is amazing how you can make something so delicious with something so simple, and I am always surprised AND satisfied.
Cobbler is such a perfect summer dessert. It comes together quickly, and is almost impossible to mess up. Bring this to your next backyard barbecue, potluck or just make it for the family to serve with Sunday dinner. This cobbler is topped with rustic cream biscuits enhanced with a little bit of honey and thyme.
You could really use any fruit in this cobbler. Whatever you have on hand will work, and you shouldn’t need to adjust the recipe at all. Peaches, strawberries and blueberries are my favorite summertime combination, so that is what we are going with here.
Summer Fruit Cobbler
Preparation time: 1 hour
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS:
Fruit filing
- 2 cups peaches, diced
- 2 cups strawberries, diced
- 2 cups blueberries
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Cream biscuits
- 1½ cups flour
- 1½ tablespoons sugar
- 2¼ teaspoons baking powder
- 8 tablespoons butter, cold and diced into ½-inch cubes
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon honey
STEPS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix fruit, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of flour and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice together in a medium bowl and set aside.
- In a large bowl, add biscuit flour, sugar and baking powder; mix to combine.
- Add diced butter to the flour mixture, and mix with a pastry cutter, or crumble with hands until butter is pea-sized and thoroughly mixed into the flour.
- Add thyme, heavy cream and honey to the flour mixture. Mix together with a wooden spoon until incorporated.
- Knead the biscuit dough in the large bowl until it comes together, about 5 to 6 kneads.
- Turn dough out onto the counter and press the dough until it is about ¼-inch thick. Fold in thirds, with one end folding toward the middle and the other end folding over the original fold. This will create additional layers.
- Flatten the dough out again until about ½-inch thick. Feel free to use a rolling pin here, but I prefer to use my hands to keep the dough looking rustic. Tear the dough into 8 to 10 roughly equal-sized pieces, and set aside.
- Pour berry mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and top with torn biscuits.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until biscuits are golden and the fruit is bubbly
- Serve warm with whipped cream or your favorite ice cream.
