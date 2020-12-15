December has always been a time of mindfully and joyfully baking the most delectable treats and then celebrating the bounty by sharing said treats with friends and family.

This year things are different, but the joy and sharing can remain the same. This is a cherished family recipe because, seriously, who doesn’t LOVE peppermint patties? You can make a batch for your family and then a batch for friends or neighbors. Put them in cellophane or a gift bag, tie with a festive ribbon and drop off at their door.

Delicious and easy to make, dunk them in a mug of hot chocolate for a special delight. I hope you love these treats as much as I do.

Peppermint Patties

Equipment:

Baking sheet

Parchment or wax paper

Large mixing bowl

Electric mixer

Fork for dipping

Ingredients:

¼ cup softened butter

⅓ cup light corn syrup

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

3 cups powdered sugar

2 cups dark chocolate melting wafers

Note: Yields about 35 to 40 patties.

Instructions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper.

2. Creating the dough: In a large bowl, mix your butter, corn syrup, peppermint extract and sugar. Grab your electric mixer and mix until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined and are beginning to stick together, about three minutes.

3. Forming the patties: From the bowl, take out about four teaspoons worth of your delicious dough. Roll this into a ball shape and then flatten the dough with your hands. Place each flattened patty on your paper-lined baking sheet. Continue this over and over until all the dough is formed.

4. Place the patties in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Grab the chocolate and put it in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 90 seconds (you may need to melt for a few more seconds depending on the microwave). Let the melted chocolate sit for an additional minute in the microwave and then remove and stir. You can also use a traditional water bath to melt the chocolate over a double boiler if you don’t have a microwave.

6. Put a patty on top of your fork and gently dip into your chocolate. Turn the patty to get coverage on the other side. Tap your fork along the side of the bowl to remove extra chocolate. Place the chocolate-covered patty on the baking sheet and repeat. Allow all the patties to cool.

7. Take three or four patties and wrap in cellophane bags and festive ribbons. Enjoy seeing the smiles on your neighbors’ faces as they eat your delicious creations!