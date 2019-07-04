Most chefs can create a memorable dish given enough ingredients. Making an extraordinary dish with just a few is what sets chef Scott Carsberg apart. Just one example from his Pioneer Square reincarnation of Bisato: Fonduta cheese sauce slicked across a gossamer sheet of truffle-speckled pasta. Simple and supremely satisfying, it’s mac and cheese alla Carsberg.

His austere, elegant expressions of Northern Italian cuisine at Lampreia won the West Seattle native a James Beard Award in 2006. Carsberg wasn’t at the ceremony because he and his wife, Hyun Joo Paek, seldom if ever missed a night’s work at the Belltown restaurant they opened together in 1992, when he was just shy of 30 years old. Fallout from the Great Recession scuttled the couple’s plans to move Lampreia into a newer, grander space. Instead, they stayed put and transformed the First and Battery storefront into the more casual, less spendy Bisato. There, diners could sit at a counter and watch Carsberg in the open kitchen apply his rigorous standards to Venetian-style snacks and small plates.

Bisato closed in 2012 but was born anew earlier this year in a historic brick edifice on the corner of Yesler Way and Post Alley. With its nostalgic menu and a mood more sedate than the current fashion (a plus in my view), it feels like a comeback tour for Carsberg, now 56, who proves once again he’s a virtuoso of modern, minimalist compositions grounded in Italian culinary tradition.

This time around, the chef has joined forces with investors Susumu (Sam) and Katsuko Takahashi. Sam Takahashi’s involvement in local restaurants extends all the way back to the erstwhile Kamon of Kobe in Bellevue, and more recently to Sushi Kashiba. Rounding out the management team is Kashiba’s former general manager, Michael Don Rico, a dapper guy in a dark suit who greets you, takes your coat, leads you to a table and unfurls the napkin to drape across your lap.

More than a little wa — the spirit of Japanese harmony — flows through Bisato redux, along with traces of both progenitors. The look is contemporary and clean-lined, a mix of warm, polished woods, rough brick, marble and stone. A shoji screen divides the bar and lounge from the dining room, where the absence of table linens does not signal a lack of luxury. You’ll sit on leather Bottega chairs, drink from Riedel glassware, eat off Bernardaud plates and slice the signature veal chop with a Laguiole knife.

The kitchen, all buttercup yellow walls and gleaming stainless, is wide open to view. There is a counter, but not for diners. It’s a dais for displaying a race-car red meat slicer and imported salumi: whole prosciutto, speck, salami, mortadella and culatello. Waiters, who wear white tees under modishly cut navy-blue jackets (and grow more assured by the month), can reel off the names, ages and characteristics of each.

You can order the cured meats, individually, for $25 a plate. They look tempting, but with a la carte prices for appetizers, intermezzos and mains all well into the double digits, I’d rather put my money toward something this kitchen created. It’s worth noting that portions are small. If you’re sharing, you’ll want to order three or four dishes each, and that adds up, making the tasting menu, at $120-$150 per person for five to seven courses, seem less of a splurge.

Still, I’d rather pick and choose from the a la carte side of the menu. It reads like a rough outline to be filled in with seasonal accompaniments your waiter will describe. You might find cucumber-mint puree and salmon roe dotting three raw oysters, joined at the lip by a gaudy pink froth of smoked beets, looking like a tiny coral reef. Tiny firefly squid might mingle with the golden raisins and Sicilian Bronte pistachios scattered over a delicate fillet of baked branzino. A pair of purple asparagus spears and sweet, black-garlic foam might flank rosy medallions of beef tenderloin whose seared edges are blackened with leek ash.

Pay attention to specials. Early spring delivered an unforgettable mini clambake: two white asparagus spears alongside a single razor-clam shell filled with a creamy mince of clam and salmon. More recently, zucchini blossoms and morels, each filled with pale pink salmon-belly mousse, became islands in a shallow, verdant stream of chilled vegetable velouté poured around them tableside.

The tension between flavors and textures is often nuanced and elegant. Ricotta gnocchi arrived as a single, creamy pouf ringed with pistachio sauce and capped with spicy, Calabrian nduja sausage. A fish tart, with a coddled egg yolk in its center, showcased salmon three ways: airy mousse, salty roe and a strip of smoked fish.

Some dishes are elevated comfort food. A coffee cup with layers of meat ragu, fonduta, buttery whipped potato and flaked parmesan becomes a trompe l’oeil cappuccino. A truffle-poached duck egg released rivulets of orange yolk to join molten smoked scamorza cheese in the niches of a crisp, savory waffle. Cauliflower was baked into brioche for diners to dismantle and dredge through puddles of fonduta and olive oil. That, and a pair of lamb rib chops with bold, bitter, garlicky radicchio pesto, is as close to rustic as the kitchen goes.

Hamachi crudo was a rare, overwrought effort. The carnival of excess included an oyster, fruit and several pungent purees. Little of it enhanced the lightly torched fish. Bread is essential to an Italian meal, but the pale, spongy focaccia failed to impress. Desserts included a hit and a miss. Chocolate caramel mousse with a wedge of orange confit and the laciest tuile cookie imaginable outclassed a lemon tart wearing a clunky hard hat of baked meringue.

A slab of honey-glazed pecorino Toscano cheese warmed on a cedar plank is also an excellent way to end dinner, especially if you have a little Etna Rosso left in your glass. When it comes to Carsberg’s cooking, less is always more.

_____________

Bisato ★★★½

Contemporary Italian

84 Yesler Way, Seattle

206-624-1111

bisato.com

Reservations: accepted

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Prices: : $$$$ (appetizers $12-$24; intermezzos $16-$27; mains $31-$58)

Drinks: full bar; mostly Italian wine list with a smattering of French and Northwest

Service: highly attentive

Sound: moderate

Credit cards: all major

Access: no obstacles