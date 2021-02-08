In a year of dark days for restaurateurs, here’s a big bright spot for one Seattle chef: Shota Nakajima is one of 15 contestants who will compete on Season 18 of “Top Chef.” The season — filmed in Portland last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic — will premier on April 1 on Bravo.

Nakajima — a two-time James Beard Award Rising Star Chef semifinalist — had opened his second Seattle spot, a Japanese bar-and-skewers-grill called Taku, just five days before the March 15, 2020, COVID-19 dining-room shutdown. After reopening briefly for takeout, he decided to keep Taku shuttered until times are less uncertain, saying his team was exhausted and it wasn’t penciling out. Meanwhile, the pandemic brought his decision to permanently close his original restaurant, Adana, a more upscale endeavor (which he’d begun as even higher-end Naka). Closing Adana down forever was bittersweet, he said, but he was able to get out of his lease, and wanted to focus his efforts on reopening Taku when he feels the time is right and his team will be safe.

“This last year has been such an emotional roller coaster; closing Adana, some personal health issues (not COVID) and later closing Taku’s to-go program,” Nakajima wrote in an Instagram post announcing his participation on “Top Chef.” “My spirit was lifted when I got the call from Top Chef that I was selected for this year as a contestant.”

Nakajima is no stranger to reality TV kitchens — he appeared on Food Network’s “Iron Chef Gauntlet” in 2017.

“I want to be on Top Chef because there’s a big part of me that carries Japan on my back, and I want to be a stronger and better mentor and chef,” Nakajima said in the video trailer for the show that Bravo released on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.