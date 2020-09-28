Not many James Beard medals got handed out this year as the foundation scrapped most of the awards until 2022, citing “substantial and sustained upheaval” in this disaster of a year for the restaurant industry (with some attendant controversy and confusion). But here’s a bright spot: Ballard’s lovely little Rupee Bar just received the 2020 James Beard Foundation Award for Restaurant Design (small-size division, for places under 75 seats). The jewel box of a space — with deep teal walls, geometric Indian clay tiles and glowing Oregon walnut woodwork — is the project of local Heliotrope Architects, also responsible for the design of Rupee Bar’s Fremont/Wallingford sibling Manolin, along with Joule, Willmott’s Ghost and more.

Co-owners Rachel Johnson, Joe Sundberg and Patrick Thalasinos did much of the Rupee Bar buildout themselves, with help from Sundberg’s father, who’s a contractor in Longview, Washington, building the bar, chairs and more in his workshop there. The pews that became Rupee Bar’s banquette seating came from a church in Longview as well.

The sibling to Fremont/Wallingford’s Manolin, Rupee Bar also won a place on GQ’s 2020 “Best New Restaurants in America,” alongside By Tae on Capitol Hill. Chef Liz Kenyon was also named a 2020 semi-finalist for the James Beard “Rising Star Chef” award (one of the many categories ultimately scuttled for the time being).

Now open for to-go, outdoor seating and very limited dining in, Rupee Bar is one of my colleague Tan Vinh’s citywide takeout favorites for its Sri Lankan- and Indian-inspired food — check out the menu here.

Seattle scored another rare 2020 James Beard back in February, when Oriental Mart in Pike Place Market received an “America’s Classics Award,” given to longtime favorites that the Foundation finds “have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.”