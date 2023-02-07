Seattle restaurants’ pandemic-born outdoor seating structures can remain in place serving diners, the Seattle Department of Transportation has officially announced, with continuing permits available year-round and a new seasonal one valid from April through October.

Before COVID-19, procuring a permit for an outdoor dining space was “an involved and expensive process,” according to Brian Hardison, public relations supervisor at SDOT. That process was streamlined early in the pandemic, with permits temporarily issued free of charge, in an effort to support Seattle restaurants and those who work in the industry during a time of economic hardship, Hardison said.

The continuation of the expanded availability of such permits comes after what Hardison called “an extensive evaluation and engagement process,” involving restaurant owners, neighborhood groups and a survey in which “the vast majority” of 10,000-plus respondents expressed support of this use of public space.

“One of our stated goals is to make our streets more vibrant and more people-centered because this makes our neighborhoods more livable,” Hardison detailed, noting that nearly one-third of Seattle’s land is public right of way, including streets and sidewalks. “That’s a great deal of space that, historically, has largely been devoted to cars. We know that it is possible for people and goods to move safely and effectively along streets and sidewalks while supporting additional uses like street and sidewalk cafes.

“Allocating some of this public space to outdoor dining opportunities helps restaurants to thrive, which is important because they are critical community anchors and sources of economic growth.”

SDOT had issued approximately 300 temporary “Safe Start” permits since the beginning of the pandemic, with all but a few designated for expanded outdoor dining. One such permit went to Nue, a popular Capitol Hill restaurant serving an eclectic, globe-trotting menu. Owner Chris Cvetkovich says his business has benefited a great deal from its outdoor seating, which added a third to Nue’s capacity. “It ups our revenue substantially,” Cvetkovich said. “And people of Seattle have been willing to eat up there pretty much all winter — all year-round … It makes a big difference.”

While admitting that he’s biased for his own economic reasons, Cvetkovich noted that his patrons also opine that outdoor dining benefits civic life. “What I’ve been hearing from our customers is how they have all been fighting for this thing to be continuous because they like the vibe,” he said. “It brings a vibrancy to the neighborhood … when you have a burgeoning cafe scene.” Cvetkovich plans to move forward with having a permanent structure built in Nue’s outdoor dining area, which occupies two former parking spaces.

With the change, outdoor dining permits will once again come at a cost, with a base issuance fee of $1,220 and annual renewal at $588. That’s a nominal price for restaurants’ private use of public space, considering the expanded profits from expanded seating, particularly for larger operators. Hearing the cost for the first time, Cvetkovich said, “That seems more than reasonable … It is a hell of a deal.”

“But considering how tiny we are,” Cvetkovich continued, “the increase in seats has had a significant impact on our bottom line. Our costs have continued to increase across the board since COVID. Our margins are therefore way lower than before.” Raising prices somewhat has helped, he said, “but at the end of the day, nobody will buy a $40 burger — yet — so increasing volume [of seating] has been a lifesaver.”