With rampant growth and change, Seattle has become world-class expensive — we know this. But the sticker shock from the city’s most expensive food (and drink) is terribly real. In this new series, Seattle Times food critic Bethany Jean Clement taste-tests some of the most expensive items available hereabout to evaluate whether they’re worth the price of ingestion. First up …

THE ITEM: The Dahlia Bakery triple coconut cream pie. This most famous of all Seattle desserts could actually qualify as a quadruple coconut-threat: It’s got a coconut-containing crust; pastry cream filling with both coconut milk and shredded coconut; and whipped cream topping augmented with toasted coconut, plus white chocolate shavings. (It’s also available at all Tom Douglas Restaurants locations).

THE PRICE: $55 for a 9-inch pie; $29 for a 6-inch pie; $13 per slice (a sixth of a whole pie); $5 for a 2-inch mini-tartlet. “We price,” Tom Douglas explains, “as with everything, based on ingredient cost and labor including benefits, overhead, waste and margin.”

Certainly, ingredient and labor costs have skyrocketed with inflation — but now to the …

COMPARISON SHOPPING: In Seattle, a comparable 9-inch coconut cream tart from Macrina (also deploying white chocolate) costs $38.50, while A La Mode Pies offers a 10-inch toasted coconut cream pie for $38.

But, then, with regard to any price-induced conniptions, consider two popular options available via Goldbelly shipping: The 9-inch coconut cream pie from famed Betty’s Pies will run you $59.95, while the 9-incher from Achatz Handmade Pie Co. costs a nosebleed-inducing $79.95 (and that’s with free shipping).

So, among commensurate coconut cream pie options locally, the Dahlia version comes steep. Yet appraised as a premium pie experience on the national pie stage, it’s actually something of a bargain.

Fun fact: In Old Seattle, way back in 2001, a whole Dahlia Bakery triple coconut cream pie cost just $25 — expensive for then, now sounding like a song.

THE STATS: This is big pie business: Tom Douglas Restaurants makes 400-500 of them per week, according to a company spokesperson, putting annual gross retail sales at around $1.3 million (at the whole-pie price). As of last week, the total number of pies sold since their debut in 1989: 783,597. Total estimated amount of coconut engulfed in the service of Dahlia triple coconut cream pies so far: 1.2 million pounds. Tom Douglas Restaurants also routinely donates pies to charity auctions that sell, in a feeding frenzy, for many times their $55 retail price.

THE LOVE: Former President Barack Obama may be counted as a proponent — Douglas told mynorthwest.com in 2012 that after catering to the then-commander in chief, he’d received a voicemail saying, “‘Tom, this is Barack… that coconut cream pie was over the top, man.’ ” Presidential requests for more followed on subsequent Seattle visits. In 2016, Salt & Straw (then only in Portland) paid tribute with a Tom Douglas’ Triple Coconut Cream Pie ice-cream flavor. Bloggers have gushed about this “national treasure”; tourists in town make pilgrimages to try it; many a birthday/wedding/anniversary/etc. has been celebrated with the communal consumption of the pie. Douglas attributes the love to the fact that it “tastes like real ingredients that your body recognizes and resonates with, rather than many that might be cheaper but often taste like Coppertone suntan lotion smells.” He himself may count as the pie’s biggest fan — he’s been known to claim he eats a slice every week.

THE BACKSTORY: For the uninitiated, Tom Douglas is considered an apostle of Seattle’s latter-day restaurant scene — a proponent of local ingredients coupled with fine culinary technique from the get-go. But he cannily strayed from those strictures on the dessert menu in 1989 when opening his first restaurant, the Dahlia Lounge, featuring this largely classic version of a pie rife with decidedly non-Northwest coconut.

Douglas added a dozen-plus more restaurants along the way, building a mini-empire. Meanwhile, he won the Best Chef Northwest James Beard award in 1994, then Outstanding Restaurateur in 2012. With expansion, there’s been contraction, including the permanent closure of the Dahlia Lounge last year; the space became an expanded Dahlia Bakery and Serious Pie pizza outlet. Note, however, that T-Doug just reopened his landmark Palace Kitchen — cause for celebration among legions of longtime fans and also a hopeful harbinger for struggling downtown Seattle.

THE RECIPE: The pie, while multipartite in construction, keeps the ingredients simple and pure: lots of butter for the crust, rich dairy throughout, real vanilla bean in the pastry cream. The addition of coconut milk for the filling and white chocolate on top represent the only divergences from old-school orthodoxy. The pie was actually developed by Douglas collaborator Shelley Lance, who also co-authored the 2012 “The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook: Sweetness in Seattle,” where the recipe may be found (as well as online), should you care to make your own. The $55 price point may make sense given the combined expense of ingredients and the time it would take one to make it, but then one is not making 400-500 pies per week with concomitant expertise and economies of scale.

THE TASTE TEST: Topped with billows of whipped cream piped into fluted crests, the Dahlia Bakery triple coconut cream pie looks like a heavenly cloud, if said cloud were showered with toasty flaked coconut and large curls of white chocolate. It puffs up high in the center, framed by pretty scallops of golden crust that taste like a coconut mated with lovely shortbread — the crispy, buttery, faintly nutty edges are, unexpectedly, one of the pie’s primary pleasures. But the bottom crust is out of balance: Only about ⅛-inch thick, it cannot hold its own under the onslaught of cream and coconut above, and the contrasting taste and texture of the very base of the pie gets lost.

Lacing coconut throughout every component here is a masterful move, layering the tropical flavor. The magnificently creamy filling benefits from a custardy fullness, with eggs incorporated; the vanilla level is nice, and using real bean makes a detectable difference, with tiny specks visible. This layer, however, should allow the luxurious coconut milk to do more work. It may seem counterintuitive, but there’s too much actual coconut — with the shreds mixed into the cream filling plus the toasted bits atop the pie, it’s easy to get bites where after the dairy dissolves, one’s left chewing on a coconut cud for some time.

The prodigious swirls of whipped cream topping the pie taste gloriously fresh (though I’d argue for experimenting with the addition of rum to double down on the tropical aspect and level up overall). Oft-reviled white chocolate may have found an appropriate use sprinkled on top, but my pie was loaded with far too many large shreds and peelings, such that many bites morphed into unpleasant waxiness, then oiliness.

WORTH IT? Doubtless, the Dahlia Bakery triple coconut cream pie is a very fine example of the form. But for my money — that’s $55 for a 9-inch pie — it should be a near-religious experience. This may be heresy, but the pie falls short of transcendence in significant ways. The verdict: Not worth it.

Dahlia Bakery: 2001 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-4540; dahliabakery.com

Tom Douglas Restaurants: various locations; tomdouglas.com

