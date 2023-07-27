Seattle has become world-class expensive — we know this. But the sticker shock from the city’s most expensive food (and drink) is real. In this series, Seattle Times food critic Bethany Jean Clement taste-tests some of spendiest items around to evaluate whether they’re worth the price of ingestion.

THE ITEM: One 12-ounce latte at Storyville Coffee Co. in Pike Place Market

THE PRICE: $8.50 — with tax and a $1 tip, that’s a grand total of $10.37

COMPARISON-SHOPPING: One 12-ounce latte at Pike Place Market’s famed original Starbucks, where the line of the devout on their coffee pilgrimage stretches down the block, costs $4.65. With tax and a $1 tip, that’s $6.13 — which seems like a lot for a latte, until you contemplate paying 10-plus bucks.

THE VALUE PROPOSITION: Storyville touts itself as “Seattle’s #1 Coffee Shop,” with “award-winning espresso” made with “the top 2% highest-quality beans” sourced at ethical standards “far beyond Fair Trade,” according to its website. (The company’s headquarters on Bainbridge Island did not respond to requests for specifics on these claims.)

Advertising

Despite the startlingly high prices, online reviews of Storyville Coffee from thousands of visitors to Seattle from across the land skew overwhelmingly positive, with a typical convert calling the upstairs location a “hidden gem” and the experience “AMAZING.” Some arrive here after finding the wait at the “Pike’s Market” Starbucks daunting. Some acknowledge a particular perceived value associated with the vacation mindset, e.g., noting that it’s admittedly “pretty expensive,” yet, “you should come here at least once!”

Moreover, as multiple online reviewers report, if first-time visitors sign up for the Storyville email list, they can receive a free logo’d mug, while purchase of a bag of beans nets a free coffee. Free stuff has proven appeal, and with Pike Place Market’s population of tourists, most people may be here for the first — and likely last — time. It’s canny marketing, with the promotional giveaways doubtlessly figured into the company’s pricing. (Storyville did not respond to an inquiry as to how it arrives at its latte’s price point.)

Repeat visits by the citizens of Seattle may be rare. A number of outraged locals nominated Storyville Coffee for a Seattle’s Most Expensive evaluation — one called the cost “absurd,” while another observed that “a latte at this price feels predatory!”

THE SETTING: Perched three stories above Pike Place Market, Storyville Coffee feels like a soothingly low-lit, high-ceilinged escape from the tourist bustle, though the line may be out the door and seats difficult to come by. The old-fashioned arched windows look out on the Market’s famous clock, while the interior aesthetic is a familiar neo-industrial one — polished wood and riveted metal panels, filament light bulbs and a futuristically underlit coffee counter. Even if the busy design isn’t your cup of tea, leather couches offer a luxe touch, while a massive metal gas fireplace promises cool-weather coziness. The cafe’s paper bags carry the motto “LOVE EVERYBODY.”

THE SERVICE: A smooth setup at the counter puts you in contact with several barista/servers as you move along from ordering to preparation of your beverage to payment, with employees extremely nice at every step on my visit. Hospitality also seemed to be a priority later, with a worker offering a smile in passing, then stopping back to check in on how things were at the table.

Advertising

THE STORYVILLE BACKSTORY: Storyville Coffee was founded in 2006 by a group involved with Seattle-area evangelical megachurch Mars Hill, which was disbanded in 2015 after a series of scandals, followed by a racketeering lawsuit (later dismissed when the plaintiffs, former church members, lacked funds to pursue it). Storyville Coffee’s current owner, Jon Phelps, part of the company’s initial opening group, was a member of the board of Mars Hill Church.

In addition to operating the Bainbridge Island roastery, Storyville still occupies a second cafe at First and Madison that, according to the company’s website, has been “placed on pause until further notice” due to “the challenges of the pandemic.” (Storyville did not respond to an inquiry as to whether or when the second location might reopen.)

THE TASTE-TEST: Storyville Coffee’s website calls the roast on its beans “a full-city medium for full-bodied flavor with no bitterness,” promising “delightfully nutty and jammy fruit notes along with hints of dark chocolate and caramel.” Organic whole milk is used, unless otherwise requested. My latte bore a pretty decorative heart poured atop it with an appropriate amount of foam; the quality of the milk was evident in the drink’s rich creaminess, while the espresso offered a toasty-nuttiness while staying notably on the mild side. Those who like their coffee at all strong would be disappointed here; however, it was a good latte.

WORTH IT? The surroundings may be pleasant, but for $10, a merely good latte isn’t good enough — it should taste transporting. It makes sense that visitors to Seattle want to believe in Storyville; if you’ve come this far, and it costs this much, it should be worth it. For my money — with or without a free mug — it is not.

Storyville Coffee Company: 94 Pike St. #34, Seattle; 206-780-5777; storyville.com More

Give us our next “Seattle’s most expensive”

If you encounter an absurdly pricey food or drink item as you navigate life in Seattle, let us know in the form below — it might become the subject of a future installment of this series.

Food writer Bethany Jean Clement or another reporter may reach out to you via email to request more details.