With rampant growth and change, Seattle has become world-class expensive — we know this. But the sticker shock from the city’s most expensive food (and drink) is terribly real. In this series, Seattle Times food critic Bethany Jean Clement taste-tests some of the priciest items available hereabout to evaluate whether they’re worth the price of ingestion.

In the inaugural column, Clement investigated the city’s most famous dessert: the triple coconut cream pie from Tom Douglas’ Dahlia Bakery, which now costs $55. Here are the results. Next up …

THE ITEM: The Canlis Burger. In its nearly 75 years in operation, Seattle’s storied bastion of fine dining has never offered a hamburger on its official menu — until now. Available only in the lounge, this upscale version of the standard features two patties of American wagyu beef, for a total weight of a little over 5 ounces, prepared smash-burger style with cheddar cheese on a housemade roll. A notable innovation here: Some of the classic Canlis salad stands in for the usual lettuce. Would you like truffle-oil fries with that? They’re included.

THE PRICE: $28

COMPARISON-SHOPPING: El Gaucho’s 6-ounce bacon cheeseburger with fries costs $19, available in the lounge only. The bar-menu-only 8-ounce cheeseburger with fries at the Metropolitan Grill will run you $25. Bellevue’s most expensive hamburger, at Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi, is 8 ounces of a dry-aged and wagyu blend with nori-malt-vinegar-dusted fries, which rings up at the same price as The Canlis Burger: $28. (I hereby pledge to undertake that arduous research for a future Eastside edition of this column.) Dinner at Canlis proper these days — prix fixe only, in the dining room — means $175 per person, plus a 20% service charge and tax.

THE EXPERIENCE: The bar-and-lounge area at Canlis serves as a stopover for those on their way to the multicourse, multihour, full-fledged haute experience, but it can also function as a relatively accessible respite from reality for the financially challenged. No reservations are required for this taste of the place’s James Beard-nominated hospitality; other lounge-menu food ranges from $10 to $46 (plus a Walla Walla bloomin’ onion with caviar starting at $125 per ounce of the latter).

Advertising

Seats at the bar mean a front-row show of masterful mixology — currently featuring bubbles filled with blueberry air — while small tables along two cushy banquettes provide an intimate feeling in the impressively high-ceilinged midcentury modern space. From some spots, should you care to turn your head, there’s the famous Cascades view; the ambient temperature is always perfect. In the seats closest to the glossy baby grand piano, the live music can be a bit loud, which, all things being equal, seems like a good problem to have.

THE METHODOLOGY: Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim put a great deal of thought into the construction of this hamburger. The bun is a milk-and-honey one, made with an old-school recipe for Canlis dinner rolls; baked atop it are crumbs saved from making the croutons for the Canlis salad.

The ground wagyu is a blend of 70% strip loin and 30% coulotte with fat, with the meat aged in shio koji — cooked rice inoculated with the mold Aspergillus oryzae, dried, then mixed with water and salt to ferment — which amps up umami and firms up structure. The patties are cooked smashed into bacon fat on the flat top, with Tillamook cheddar melted over each before assembly.

The aioli combines housemade Dijonnaise with the dressing for the house salad — lemon, coddled egg, olive oil and salt — plus extra black pepper.

The remainder of the ingredients for that Canlis salad, which replaces the would-be regular lettuce: chopped romaine, chopped bacon cooked until nearly crisp, cherry tomato, green onion, fresh mint, fresh oregano and grated pecorino Romano cheese.

As for the French fries, they’re hand-cut to quarter-inch thin, double-fried and finished with truffle oil, more grated Romano and fine herbs.

Advertising

THE TASTE-TEST: A good hamburger bun holds up to things getting messy without getting breadily in the way. This one, not too tall with a fine crumb, fulfills its supporting role flawlessly, with the tiny flair of the crouton crumbs riding on its golden-brown dome adding a minute crispy texture.

The relatively thin beef patties retain a rosy hue, even when cooked through in the fast-food smash-burger manner. The quality of wagyu is arguably wasted on a hamburger, but there is no place for that argument here, with the 5 ounces total punching far above its weight in richness. And if this is what soaking in shio koji does, let’s put the whole planet in it: There’s a savory depth and a sense of substance that all life should have. As far as making the burger a double, chef Ibrahim calls it “a must on a smash burger … . It’s double the Maillard [reaction], flavor and fun.”

The meat stays very juicy, and in combination with the aioli in bounteous quantity and the salad, things do get very messy. Canlis has surely never seen such hedonistic eating (nor served other things with a Canlis-logo’d wet-nap). The finely grated Romano in the salad adds an additional salty, umami ping and also plays nicely with the melty cheddar, while the lemon gives this hamburger a note of acidity that both counters and highlights all the fat — in the dripping aioli-and-dressing itself, in the beef and that from the bacon that the beef’s happily encountered. Turns out that green onion, mint and oregano add something special to a hamburger, in small amounts, while additional black pepper does its smart part. And once you’ve had salad with bacon bits in it on a hamburger, the regular way of the bacon burger seems suddenly, clearly all wrong: the uneven distribution from bite to bite, the way the strips pull out sometimes.

The fries are excellent. Feel free to ask for them without the truffle oil — Ibrahim prefers them that way, too.

WORTH IT? Yes, absolutely — yes. While I’d generally bridle at the notion of rethinking the basic greatness that is a hamburger, Ibrahim’s culinary brilliance brought to bear here has the remarkable result of a hamburger that’s elevated and yet still tastes just like an amazing hamburger should. Is this the definition of true luxury — things just being ineffably, subtly yet marvelously better than usual? Combined with the Canlis experience, this $28 hamburger entirely makes sense.

If the barkeeper nudges you away from a red wine and toward a sparkling one to pair with it, be nudged: The bubbles clear the palate of all that fat, and being here should be optimally celebratory. For best results in scoring a spot, come solo or with just one friend, and come early, for Canlis is only serving 20 of The Canlis Burger per night.

Cast your vote or give us our next “Seattle’s most expensive”

Our food critic has arrived at a verdict, but we still want to know yours: Is the $28 Canlis Burger worth it? Or do you know of another absurdly expensive food or drink item we should look into? Let us know in the form below or in the comments. Vote results and responses may be shared in a future story.