Dinner reservations for the last week of Tilth filled up in less than an hour after chef Maria Hines announced the Oct. 30 permanent closure of her pioneering Seattle restaurant. Soon after she opened it in 2006, Tilth began winning acclaim: In 2008, The New York Times named it one of the best new restaurants in the U.S.; the following year, Hines won a James Beard award.

But more than that, the little green Wallingford Craftsman house represented a movement in Seattle dining: talented, independent chefs expressing creativity and supporting local farmers in a city that, in turn, supported them. People loved the ethos, loved the care and loved the all-organic Pacific Northwest food that Hines served in her dining room with the butter-yellow walls.

But small restaurants — even those with big ideals, many plaudits and a loving fan base — will be harder and harder pressed to survive COVID-19. Hines says her business was off 70%. She describes running the kitchen at Tilth without the heat on for initial to-go-only service back in March. She’d been hopeful that she and her team could keep it up, but with her indoor seating limited by government mandate and just a tiny patio for outdoor seating, the new normal just wasn’t working financially. And with a PPP loan running out, she says it was time to call it.

Hines says she’s been inundated with messages on social media, email and her phone from friends and fans and the Seattle restaurant community — messages grieving the loss of her spot, but also of support. She says she feels both she and Tilth are being “wrapped in love.” She notes that conditions for Seattle’s independent restaurants were tough before COVID-19, with rising costs and a surplus of new places, leaving old favorites with slimmer and slimmer pieces of the pie. She expresses empathy for the many other independent operators going through the same thing.

But Hines says preserving lives during the pandemic is more important than the loss of her business. And she expresses hope for the future. Of “the heart and soul” of an enterprise like Tilth, she says, “My love and my creativity and my desire to share happiness with the world through my craft — all of that still is there. It’s just that the vessel is going to change. Whatever form that takes, you can’t take that away.”

Seattle fans who’d still like a last taste of Tilth in its current incarnation can still try for takeout or day-of patio reservations, weather permitting, through Oct. 30. Then Tilth goes dark.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.