Hawaiian Nights

Canlis, our most storied fine-dining restaurant, calls its summer bash “lowbrow” and “unfancy,” even telling partygoers to “bring a bathing suit” instead of dressing up in a suit.

You read right: All those Canlis no-nos — no shorts, no hats and no open-toe sandals — go out the window for this luau.

The Canlis brothers have built a “village” in the restaurant’s lower parking lot, complete with straw huts, a bar and a small swimming pool. They will roast a pig out there every Friday and Saturday until at least Aug. 17.

In recent years, Brian and Mark Canlis have given their tony brand a makeover to attract a younger, hipper crowd, starting with a refurbished bar and more bar food, as well as hosting pop-ups.

The highlight of this summer soiree will be the pizza. Canlis’ newly minted James Beard award-winning chef Brady Williams will be slinging pies by the wood-fired oven. Those who follow the food scene know that Williams used to cook at Roberta’s in Brooklyn, home of some of the best pizzas in the country.

As drinks go, Hawaiian Nights will have a full bar with tropical rum libations and barrel-aged cocktails, along with slushies, “White Claw” hard seltzers and canned wines.

For all those old-school Canlis devotees, fear not — there will be Champagne because, “We are Canlis. We always have Champagne available,” Brian Canlis said.

Hawaiian Nights runs Fridays from 6-11 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-11 p.m. at least until Aug. 17. Note this is 21 and older only. There is no parking so use a rideshare or walk. 2576 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; 206-283-3313, canlis.com

Eastside Beer Week

No more piggybacking on the Emerald City’s beer festival. We now have the launch of Eastside Beer Week, (July 11-21) with about three-dozen breweries hosting IPA tastings, beer crawls and other shindigs. In years past, breweries on the Eastside and the South End just held events in conjunction with Seattle Beer Week every spring, but two event planners, Daneka Sarkies and James Wagner, have stepped up to secure some sponsorships, including from Zeek’s Pizza, to organize 40 events around Bellevue and surrounding areas.

The festivity is a good chance to check out many newcomers, including Bosk Beer Works in Woodinville, Lost Bear Brews in Woodinville, Dubtown Brewing in Renton and Metier Brewing Co. — the latter is throwing its first anniversary bash this weekend with special releases at its Woodinville taproom Saturday, July 13, from noon-9 p.m.; on Sunday, June 14, a Daytime Dance Party with DJ Riz of KEXP will be spinning electronic, hip-hop and reggae, at 2-6 p.m.

Other events:

A beer-pairing dinner featuring Black Raven Brewing and the new Hearth restaurant in Kirkland on July 16. (Menu and details to come soon.)

Brewers will showcase their hazy IPAs at Hopheads Taproom in Woodinville, starting on July 17 at 6 p.m. (A four-day event.)

A bar crawl on bike with pit stops at breweries in Kenmore, Woodinville and other taprooms off the Sammamish River trail on July 20 at noon.