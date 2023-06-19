Forget those hourlong waits to score Seattle’s most sought-after pop-up burger. The popular Beast & Cleaver bacon cheeseburger, previously served only once a month, will soon be available every week, as the Ballard butcher shop has found a permanent home for its patties.

By late July, Beast & Cleaver will offer its signature burger and other beer bites inside Fair Isle Brewing in Ballard, to be called Beast & Cleaver 49th Street, said owner Kevin Smith. The butcher shop/deli will take over the brewery’s kitchen space, and the 100-seat tasting room will double as the dining area.

The 10-item menu, which also includes charcuterie, smoked veggies and fermented noshes, will be directed by executive chef Jaimon Westing, a former line cook at Willows Inn on Lummi Island who was later executive chef at No Anchor in Belltown, which has since closed.

But that signature burger will be the star attraction, of course.

Many chefs and notable local food figures, such as cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt, are fans of the Beast & Cleaver burger, which possesses a distinctive, funky tang similar to a Stilton blue cheese with an intensely beefy profile.

Here’s more from our review of the burger in April:

“Smith’s patty is formed from a medley of unwanted parts off the hind legs of a cow. His secret is the dry-age chamber at the back of his butcher shop, where his meat is stored for at least 80 days until the steer gets tender and turns ruby-red with beefy umami.

Then, and only then, does Smith fry the patty, obsessively ladling rendered beef fat over the meat until the surface caramelizes to wring out that Maillard reaction.

When you sink your teeth into this charred crust, the interior oozes with nutty and cheesy flavors, leaving a sheen of tallow on your lips as a memento of the best burger in Seattle.”

Up until now, that 8-ounce patty, served medium-rare and topped with American cheese and two strips of housemade bacon ($19), was offered just once a month because the butcher shop didn’t have enough space to dry-age more beef.

Every monthly pop-up became an event — and a hassle — as fans caused traffic jams and parking congestion whenever Beast & Cleaver flipped burgers at its shop or off-site.

Now, Beast & Cleaver has rented more storage space to dry-age more meat, so the kitchen will have enough ground beef to offer that prized patty permanently. The burger outpost is expected to open six days a week.

But the new restaurant still might have to limit the number of burgers served every day due to demand. At last Friday’s pop-up, for instance, Beast & Cleaver sold its stock of 200 burgers in under 90 minutes — and had to turn away another 100 people waiting in line.

Beast & Cleaver will also bring back a decadent favorite: its seared foie gras maple syrup bacon cheeseburger. There will be grilled dry-aged porterhouse, rib-eye and other marbled cuts at the brewery on weekends as well.

Seattle times food writer Jackie Varriano contributed to this story.