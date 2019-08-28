IN THIS FREQUENTLY UPDATED LIST, Seattle Times restaurant critics Bethany Jean Clement and Tan Vinh share the places they’ve reviewed recently that they’ve loved best — the ones they think you really should try.

By Bethany Jean Clement

Aug. 10, 2019

James Beard-nominated chef Mike Easton had no intention of opening a bigger, dinnertime Italian restaurant — then he found the Seattle landmark Alki Homestead. Now the lovely Il Nido has found its nest there.

By Tan Vinh

Aug. 10, 2019

Fightin’ words! Our critic thinks this Kent restaurant makes better pork soup dumplings or xiao long bao than Din Tai Fung or Dough Zone.

By Bethany Jean Clement

Aug. 10, 2019

Spice Waala’s green chutney is so good, you’ll want to dip your life into it — then there’s the rest of Uttam Mukherjee and Aakanksha Sinha’s super-delicious menu, and their social-justice mission, too. We’re giving this order-at-the-counter place three and a half out of four stars.