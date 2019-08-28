By

IN THIS FREQUENTLY UPDATED LIST, Seattle Times restaurant critics Bethany Jean Clement and Tan Vinh share the places they’ve reviewed recently that they’ve loved best — the ones they think you really should try.

Certain Yelpers would like to indignantly inform you that the pasta at chef Mike Easton’s new Il Nido costs more than twice as much as at his original Il Corvo — but for the likes of this fazzoletti, strewn with morels and centered with one bright-orange, olive-oil-poached egg yolk, it’s worth it. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Stellar Italian food in a Seattle landmark setting: The beauty of Mike Easton’s Il Nido

By Bethany Jean Clement

Aug. 10, 2019

James Beard-nominated chef Mike Easton had no intention of opening a bigger, dinnertime Italian restaurant — then he found the Seattle landmark Alki Homestead. Now the lovely Il Nido has found its nest there.

Clockwise from front, xiao long bao, Mama’s House special bao with pork, shrimp fried rice, seafood dumplings, and pan-fried pork dumplings with chives at Mama Dough in the Great Wall Shopping Mall in Kent. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Better than Din Tai Fung? There’s a new king in the Greater Seattle soup dumpling race.

By Tan Vinh

Aug. 10, 2019

Fightin’ words! Our critic thinks this Kent restaurant makes better pork soup dumplings or xiao long bao than Din Tai Fung or Dough Zone.

Spice Waala’s menu is brief: just seven items total plus two house-made beverages, everything under $10 — the better to eat your way through it. (Rebekah Welch / The Seattle Times)
Seattle’s new Spice Waala makes world-class Indian street food

By Bethany Jean Clement

Aug. 10, 2019

Spice Waala’s green chutney is so good, you’ll want to dip your life into it — then there’s the rest of Uttam Mukherjee and Aakanksha Sinha’s super-delicious menu, and their social-justice mission, too. We’re giving this order-at-the-counter place three and a half out of four stars.

