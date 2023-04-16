By

Our food writers have been exploring Western Washington’s taco scene for months. Tan Vinh tried 500 tacos to put together a list of the top 30, including categories for chicken, seafood and meatless tacos. Bethany Jean Clement and Jackie Varriano found the best Seattle-area taco ingredients and Taco Tuesday deals.

Collectively, they’ve amassed a comprehensive local guide to tacos 一 making them, buying them and even understanding the stories behind them. Enjoy!

↓ 2023 TACO GUIDE ↓
A plate of lamb tacos at La Oveja Negra Eatery in Tacoma.

Our food critic ate 500 tacos to pick his top 30 in Western WA

Over six months, Tan Vinh traversed the area searching for the best tacos. This favorites list includes many different proteins and regional varieties.

It’s not listed anywhere on the menu nor the website, but Taco Tuesday is a beautiful reality at Maria Sabina Mexican Restaurant & Bar in South Lake Union.

5 great Taco Tuesday deals for less than $5 in the Greater Seattle area

Our three food writers traipsed all over Western Washington on the lookout for delicious tacos and even better deals on Taco Tuesday. Here are some favorites.

Janet Becerra’s Pancita is a concept pop-up at Pair where Mexican food is made from scratch, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Northeast Seattle. Pictured: Janet Becerra holds a tray of fresh peppers and radishes for her salsas and sikil pak pepita dip.

3 places to find fresh, handcrafted tortillas in the Seattle area

The almighty tortilla is a unifying vessel in Mexican cooking. For these Seattle chefs, it connects them with their heritage and helped them find their calling.

Birria Tacos with the Comsome at Carmelo’s Taco in Seattle, Washington on April 6, 2023.

This delicious Seattle taco shop was started by a miner from Mexico

Carmelo Gaspar worked extremely hard to open his Capitol Hill taqueria — here’s the story behind the excellent tacos and this American dream.

How to build your perfect taco with the best Seattle-area components

Sure, there are great tacos all over our region, but there’s something special about taco night at home — here are perfect local components to build your own.

