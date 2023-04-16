Our food writers have been exploring Western Washington’s taco scene for months. Tan Vinh tried 500 tacos to put together a list of the top 30, including categories for chicken, seafood and meatless tacos. Bethany Jean Clement and Jackie Varriano found the best Seattle-area taco ingredients and Taco Tuesday deals.

Collectively, they’ve amassed a comprehensive local guide to tacos 一 making them, buying them and even understanding the stories behind them. Enjoy!