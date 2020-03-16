With the growing COVID-19 crisis and Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to temporarily shut down all dine-in restaurants and bars, Seattle Restaurant Week, scheduled for March 29 through April 9, has been canceled.

Seattle Good Business Network, one of the organizations that puts on Restaurant Week, plans to push the event back to its already scheduled fall event.

In the meantime, the organization is looking for ways to support Seattle businesses during this time, which is proving to be an enormous economic stress for restaurants.

“We plan to redeploy all of our resources and energy to helping the restaurant community right now, specifically to promote restaurants that are staying open to provide takeout and delivery, but also to provide information, resources, and advocacy as this issue evolves,” said Erin Adams, executive director of the Seattle Good Business Network.

Seattle Restaurant Week is a biannual, beloved citywide event, with many high-end restaurants offering three-course meals for $35 and two-course lunches for $20.