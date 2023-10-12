After 16 years, Seattle’s Two Beers Brewing Co. has announced it will end production in December.

“Our hearts are full, and for now, so are our glasses,” owners said in a Facebook post, noting that the company’s products should be available at local grocery stores into the new year.

Citing increasing materials costs, increasing competition and declining market share for craft beer, general manager Felix Madrid said in a statement that “Two Beers has struggled financially for years and was largely able to continue operations because of the success of our sibling company, Seattle Cider Co.” The closure, per Madrid, “was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that certainly makes sense.”

The Woods Tasting Room in Sodo, a shared space with Seattle Cider, will continue, with Two Beers selections eventually replaced by other local craft brews. The tasting room will host Two Beers’ 16th anniversary and goodbye party on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Owners expressed “deepest gratitude” to fans and staff over the years, saying, “from the bottom of our beer-filled hearts, we raise a glass to you all.”