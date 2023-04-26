Rachel Marshall, founder of the popular Rachel’s Ginger Beer, was instrumental in launching the careers of many Seattle cooks, especially people of color and women, friends and colleagues of the late entrepreneur said Wednesday.

Marshall, the 42-year-old owner of four Seattle taprooms and Capitol Hill watering holes Montana and Nacho Borracho, died on Monday, apparently of cardiac arrest, the Seattle Met reported.

Mayor Bruce Harrell posted on Twitter that he was saddened to hear about her passing, calling Marshall “a pioneer in Seattle’s food and beverage scene.”

As news of Marshall’s death made the rounds at local bars and restaurants, colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the businesswoman who not only ran two successful bars but also turned her farmers market ginger beer stall into a regional powerhouse with four taprooms across Seattle. Many young chefs also shared how Marshall’s mentorship gave them a foothold in a competitive industry.

Taylor Cheney of the acclaimed Yalla on Capitol Hill said her big break came four years ago when Marshall subleased the counter space near the Montana dive bar to the aspiring chef so that she could sell falafel wraps and other Middle Eastern street food. Marshall and her business partner even offered her a small loan to start if she couldn’t secure one, Cheney said.

“It was life-changing. I feel like she is a true supporter of women. She would always walk by and talk to me and ask how my week was going … allowing me to rant,” she said. “I‘m just going to miss that a lot.”

Robin Wehl Martin of Capitol Hill cookie shop Hello Robin said Marshall pushed her and her family to think ambitiously — first to expand into University Village, and then helping her to secure a commissary kitchen in Seward Park so the business could branch out into wholesale with bake-at-home cookies.

“She was always open to helping anyone who had questions. She was never jealous or guarded,” Martin said. “She was always forthcoming and gave constructive feedback and advice like ‘That’s terrible idea.’ Or ‘Have you thought about this?’“

Colleagues recall when they needed help, Marshall would drop everything to find an experienced graphic designer for their emergency projects, locate an accountant to get their finances in order and even offer tips on where to find the cheapest compostable cups.

She never forgot how hard it was to launch a small business and thus was always generous with her time, especially when it came to helping people of color and women, her colleagues said.

In 12 years, Marshall went from hawking her line of ginger beer at farmers market stalls to running bustling taprooms at Pike Place Market, Capitol Hill, University Village and near the Amazon Spheres.

The bar owner was not the first to put craft cocktails on tap, but she was influential in the movement. Her bartenders at Montana and Nacho Borracho would pull a tap for a margarita like a beer instead of laboriously shaking each tequila cocktail by hand. Soon, other high-volume bars took note and started putting in cocktails on tap, a game-changer for many during this labor shortage.

Neither Marshall’s life partner Adam Peters nor her close friend and business partner Kate Opatz could be reached for comment. But other friends and colleagues in Marshall’s orbit praised her on instagram.

Rachel Yang of the critically-acclaimed Joule and Revel restaurants called the ginger beer founder “a force of nature. She was a passionate and inspirational industry veteran as well as an amazing mom and a supporter of Seattle community. We lost someone big yesterday.”

Cookbook author Kenji López-Alt posted, “She was the kind of person who’d text you every few weeks just to ask if you were doing ok. We were supposed to collaborate on a dinner next week. This is so sad, especially for her children. What a wonderful person we lost.”