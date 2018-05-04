With the concept of driving around with fryer oil no longer an issue, the new brick-and-mortar Seattle Biscuit Co. is able to finally add fried chicken to the menu.

Sam Thompson first opened Seattle Biscuit Co. in 2012 with a gleaming white truck, snappy blue logo and a uniform that included pressed white shirts and bow ties. Now that truck has translated to a snappy little space along Leary Way in Frelard, complete with blue-and-white gingham shirts, mismatched dinnerware, a full bar and — finally — fried chicken.

“When we built the truck, we built a space in it for two fryers; we just never put the fryers in because it just scared me, the thought of driving around with fryer oil,” says Thompson.

The desire for non-movable fryers and a full bar has been going strong for more than three years, and Thompson’s had the space on Leary (which was most recently The Way Station) for over a year. A scroll through the restaurant’s Instagram shows him jackhammering the existing foundation May 2017 and pouring a new one in August. Although he worked with a contractor, Thompson did much of the finish work himself, from the tile wall that anchors three large chalkboard menus to tables made from old bowling alley lanes. A full outdoor patio should be up and running soon.

The menu: All the old truck favorites, such as the Che — a biscuit sandwich stuffed with egg, bacon, ham, Beecher’s and apple butter — alongside new offerings like fried chicken, waffles and skillets layered with tomato stew and pickled okra. Sides include collards, mac ’n’ cheese, coleslaw and grits. Drinks run the gamut from coffee (with free refills), orange juice and Cheerwine soda to Bloody Marys and bourbon, with plans for a Southern-focused cocktail menu coming soon. Thompson says he also hopes to have a regular dessert menu.

Don’t miss: The Gus, a fluffy biscuit sandwich stuffed with fried chicken, pickles and sweet onion mustard, smothered in sausage gravy. It’s impossible to tell just how crispy the fried chicken is after all that gravy, but it’s got great flavor and manages to be incredibly well-balanced and satisfying.

The End features a plate coated with a hefty puddle of cheesy grits, stewed collards, pickled red onion, a fried egg and pulled pork, dotted with hunks of fried bologna. There’s a lot going on — but there’s just the right amount of textures and sweet/savory/sour-ness to keep you digging your fork back in for more. The hearty portion comes with a mini biscuit, perfect for scooping up every last bit of grits.

The plates are quite filling, but if you’ve got room grab a side of mac ’n’ cheese featuring classic elbows in a creamy, mild white-cheddar sauce made even better with a glug of the house-made pepper sauce (peppers and whole garlic cloves macerating in vinegar) sitting on every table.

What to skip: There’s not much sweet on the menu — save for The Nuptial Flight, a biscuit drenched in honey and butter, topped with a sprinkle of salt — but get those biscuits with gravy and wait for the real dessert menu.

Prices: Lunch with a Gus ($14), The End ($14), The Nuptial Flight ($5), and a side of mac ’n’ cheese ($5) totaled $38 and proved to be more than enough for two.

_____

Seattle Biscuit Co.

Southern; 4001 Leary Way N.W., (Frelard) Seattle; seattlebiscuitcompany.com; open Monday, Wednesday-Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; closed Tuesdays