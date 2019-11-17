Perhaps you’re a transplant who decided to stay in Seattle for Thanksgiving to avoid the airport hordes. Or perhaps you just don’t want to bother with the hassle and cleanup involved with making a big Thanksgiving meal.

To help those who might be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving, when many businesses are closed for the holiday, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open on Nov. 28.

This is not meant as a comprehensive list, and you should always call ahead to confirm availability for your party, because many restaurants require reservations. (Better yet, call and make a reservation!) Keep in mind that many restaurants are running prix fixe menus for the holiday, too.

But we’ll continue to update this list online as we hear about any restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Restaurants are listed alphabetically.

Seattle

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar (Downtown): Inside the Loews Hotel. Traditional Thanksgiving feast featuring turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes ($70 per adult; $25 for children 12 and under); reservations recommended; regular dinner menu also available from noon-8 p.m.; restaurant open from 6:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.; 1000 First Ave.; 206-357-9000; allwaterseattle.com.

Andaluca Restaurant (Downtown): Inside the Mayflower Park Hotel. Breakfast served from 6:30-11 a.m.; dinner served from 3-7:30 p.m; 407 Olive Way; 206-382-6999; www.andaluca.com.

Ben Paris (Downtown): Inside The State Hotel. Three-course, family-style Thanksgiving meal ($75 per person). 1-8 p.m.; 130 Pike St.; 206-513-7303; www.benparis.com.

Bookstore Bar & Cafe (Downtown): Inside the Kimpton Alexis Hotel. Regular brunch menu available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; regular limited dinner menu available from 2-8 p.m.; Thanksgiving-plate special ($38) available from noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 1007 First Ave.; 206-624-3646; www.bookstorebar.com.

Buca di Beppo (Westlake): Family-style Thanksgiving feast that features turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pie (small feast is $68 and serves up to three people; large feast is $134 and serves up to five people); 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; reservations recommended; 701 Westlake Ave. N.; 206-244-2288; bucadibeppo.com.

Cafe Flora (Madison Valley): Four-course prix fixe dinner with vegan options ($75 per adult; $25 for children); 1-7:30 p.m.; Reservation-only, and limited reservations remain, call 206-325-9100; 2901 E. Madison St.; cafeflora.com.

Cafe Lola (Downtown): Open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with Thanksgiving turkey dinner ($50 per adult; $25 for children 12 and under) served from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; reservations recommended; 2000 Fourth Ave.; 206-441-1430; lolaseattle.com.

Daniel’s Broiler (various locations): Downtown branch has a Thanksgiving buffet featuring turkey, ham, prime rib and salmon ($60 per adult; $20 for children aged 6-10; children 5 and under eat free); noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 808 Howell St.; 206-900-9590; Leschi and Lake Union branches have four-course dinner ($60 per adult; $20 for children age 6-10; children 5 and under eat free); noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; Leschi — 200 Lake Washington Blvd.; 206-329-4191; Lake Union — 809 Fairview Place N.; 206-621-8262; schwartzbros.com.

Din Tai Fung (various locations): Want soup dumplings instead of turkey? The chain’s University Village and Pacific Place locations will both be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; University Village — 2621 N.E. 46th St.; 206-525-0958; Pacific Place — 600 Pine St. #403; 206-682-9888; dintaifungusa.com/locations.

The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar (Waterfront): Thanksgiving five-course prix fixe with a seafood twist ($42.95 per adult; $10.95 per child 12 and under); 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; reservations required; 1301 Alaskan Way; 206-623-3500; thefishermansrestaurant.com.

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails (Downtown): Inside the Motif Seattle hotel. Prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner ($58 per person); 1-7 p.m.; reservations recommended; 1415 Fifth Ave.; 206-971-8015; destinationhotels.com/frolik-seattle.

Hotel Sorrento (First Hill): Thanksgiving Feast buffet featuring turkey, ham and steelhead trout ($110 per adult, $25 per child 10 and under); noon-8 p.m.; reservations required; 900 Madison St.; 206-622-6400; hotelsorrento.com.

Hula Hula (Capitol Hill): This tiki-karaoke bar will serve house-made turkey at a prix fixe dinner ($28 per person) from 4 p.m.-midnight, with karaoke from 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.; reservations encouraged; 1501 E. Olive Way; 206-284-5003; hulahula.org

Joy Palace Seafood Restaurant (Hillman City): Fancy dim sum for Thanksgiving? Get to Joy Palace by 3 p.m. Otherwise, the restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 6030 MLK Jr. Way S.; 206-723-4066; joypalaceseattle.com.

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge (Capitol Hill): Open 24 hours over the holiday. But Thanksgiving menu (entrees priced from $16-24) is available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; no reservations needed; 1505 10th Ave.; 206-323-5678; lostlakecafe.com.

Margaux (Downtown): Inside the Warwick Seattle hotel. Thanksgiving buffet featuring turkey, ham and tri-tip ($58 per adult; $20 for children 12 and under); 1-8 p.m.; 401 Lenora St.; 206-219-2224; margauxseattle.com.

Miller’s Guild (Denny Triangle): Inside Hotel Max. Three-course meal with family-style appetizers ($89 per adult, $48 for children 12 and under); 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; reservations available; 612 Stewart St.; 206-443-3663; www.millersguild.com

Outlier (Downtown): Inside the Kimpton Monaco Hotel. Thanksgiving brunch buffet featuring traditional and Filipino-inspired dishes ($65 per adult; $25 for children 12 and under); buffet goes from 12-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 1101 Fourth Ave.; 206-624-7755; www.outlierseattle.com.

Palisade (Interbay): Thanksgiving buffet ($65 per adult, seniors $60, children aged 5-11 $25); 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; 2601 West Marina Place; 206-258-1000; palisaderestaurant.com.

Patagon Argentine Grill (Downtown): Inside the Charter Hotel. Three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe ($65 per adult); 2-9 p.m.; 1610 Second Ave.; 206-256-7520; patagonseattle.com.

Plum Bistro (Capitol Hill): Vegan four-course dinner ($65-$70 per person depending on which of three prix fixe options you choose); gluten-free option available; reservations recommended; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; 1429 12th Ave., Suite B; 206-838-5333; www.plumbistro.com

Ray’s Cafe and Boathouse (Ballard): Ray’s Cafe offers a Thanksgiving Day buffet featuring fresh-shucked oysters, snow crab, gulf prawns, oven-roasted turkey, smoked salmon and roast prime rib ($65 per adult, $32.50 for children aged 5-11); cafe reservations available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Ray’s Boathouse will offer a three-course menu ($60 per adult, $32.50 for children aged 5-11); boathouse reservations available from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; 6049 Seaview Ave N.W.; 206-789-3770; www.rays.com

Saltys on Alki (West Seattle): Thanksgiving buffet that includes turkey and seafood ($77.99 per adult; $29.99 for children aged 9-13; $19.99 for children aged 5-8; free for children 4 and under); reservations required by phone; first seating 10 a.m., last seating 7 p.m.; 1936 Harbor Ave. S.W.; 206-937-1600; saltys.com.

Samara (Sunset Hill): Four-course dinner ($65 per person). Reservations available 1-7 p.m.; 6414 32nd Ave. N.W.; 206-946-6997; samaraseattle.com.

Shaker + Spear (Downtown): Inside the Kimpton Palladian Hotel. Regular dinner menu available; traditional Thanksgiving plate of turkey, cranberry sauce, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy offered for $30; reservations available from 5-10 p.m.; 2000 Second Ave.; 206-826-1700; shakerandspear.com

Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge (Waterfront): Inside The Edgewater Hotel. Four-course dinner ($85 per person); 12-8 p.m.; 2411 Alaskan Way; 206-269-4575; www.edgewaterhotel.com.

Tilth (Wallingford): Four-course dinner ($90 per person); reservations available 2:30-8 p.m.; 1411 N. 45th St.; 206-633-0801; mariahinesrestaurants.com/tilth.

Trace (Downtown): Inside the W Hotel. Thanksgiving buffet ($75 per adult, $30 for children 6 and under); 1-6 p.m; reservations available.; 1112 Fourth Ave.; 206-264-6060; www.traceseattle.com.

Wild Ginger (Downtown): Only the downtown location is open for Thanksgiving; will offer traditional Thanksgiving fare with an Asian twist — Malay-stuffed turkey, anyone? — but regular menu also available; noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 1401 Third Ave.; 206-623-4450; wildginger.net.

Eastside

Daniel’s Broiler (Bellevue): Four-course dinner ($60 per adult; $20 children aged 6-10; children 5 and under eat free); noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 10500 N.E. Eighth St., 21st floor, Bellevue; 425-462-4662; schwartzbros.com.

The Dolar Shop (Bellevue): In case you’d like to try hot pot instead of carving up a turkey for Thanksgiving; regular menu; noon-10 p.m.; 11020 N.E. Sixth Street, Suite 190, Bellevue; 425-390-8888; dolarshop.com.

Din Tai Fung (Bellevue): Craving soup dumplings instead of turkey? The chain’s Lincoln Square location will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 700 Bellevue Way N.E., #280, Bellevue; 425-698-1095; dintaifungusa.com/locations.

Eques (Bellevue): Inside the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. Thanksgiving brunch buffet ($62 per person, $31 for children aged 5-12, children under 5 eat free.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations highly recommended; 900 Bellevue Way N.E.; 425-698-4100; hyatt.com.

The Golf Club at Newcastle (Newcastle): Thanksgiving buffet ($65 per adult, $35 for children) or order à la carte at The Calcutta Grill ($75 per adult, $38 for children); 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; reservations required — call 425-793-5566 or email ncreception@newcastlegolf.com; 15500 6 Penny Lane, Newcastle; www.newcastlegolf.com.

Hearth (Kirkland): Inside the Heathman Hotel. Classic Thanksgiving buffet ($75 per adult, $20 for children under 13; children 3 and under eat free); noon-8 p.m.; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5800; heathmankirkland.com

The Lakehouse Bellevue (Bellevue): Three-course dinner ($74 per person). À la carte Thanksgiving small plates and sides also available ($10-$24). Family-style platter with whole turkey and sides available for $165. Reservations available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; 425-454-7076; www.thelakehousebellevue.com

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse (Bellevue): Rodizio lunch ($37.50 per person) or rodizio dinner ($59.95 per person); lunch hours noon-2:30 p.m.; dinner hours 4-8:30 p.m., with the last seating at 7 p.m.; 12405 S.E. 38th St., Bellevue; 425-603-1111; www.novilhos.com.

Solarium Kitchen & Bar (Bellevue): Inside the Hilton Bellevue. Thanksgiving buffet brunch ($50 per adult; $42 for seniors age 62 and up; $18 for children age 6-12; children 5 and under eat free); 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; 300 112th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-455-0797; solariumkitchen.com

North End

McMenamins Anderson School (Bothell): Classic Thanksgiving buffet ($42 per adult; $24 for children age 5-12; children under 4 eat free); reservations available 1-7 p.m.; 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; 425-398-0122; mcmenamins.com/anderson-school

Scott’s Bar & Grill (Edmonds): Traditional turkey dinner ($30.50) includes a slice of pumpkin pie; other entrees also available ($19.95-$36.95); 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds; 425-775-2561; scottsbarandgrill.com.

South End

Classic Eats (Burien): Open for Thanksgiving for the first time; prix fixe menu; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; reservations available but not required; 918 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; 206-241-6275; classiceatsburien.com.

Copperleaf Restaurant (SeaTac): Inside the Cedarbrook Lodge. Four-course Thanksgiving prix fixe ($75 per person); noon-8 p.m.; reservations recommended; 18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-901-9268; cedarbrooklodge.com.

Din Tai Fung (Tukwila): For soup dumplings instead of turkey, the chain’s Westfield Southcenter location will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 181 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; 206-257-2888; dintaifungusa.com/locations.

Waterleaf Restaurant & Bar (Tukwila): Inside the Hotel Interurban. Three-course Thanksgiving meal. ($40 per person). 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; 223 Andover Park E., Tukwila; 206-278-7800; hotelinterurban.com.

The Yankee Grill & Bar (Renton): Thanksgiving dinner ($21 per person for turkey or honey ham; $26 per person for prime rib or salmon); 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; reservations available at 425-255-8543; 1 S. Grady Way, Renton; yankeegrillrenton.com.

Other Areas

Snoqualmie

Salish Lodge & Spa: Four-course Thanksgiving meal ($110 per adult; $35 per child age 10 and under); 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; 6501 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie; 800-272-5474; salishlodge.com.

Vashon

The Hardware Store: Thanksgiving buffet ($42 per adult; $15 for child age 10 and under); 1-6 p.m.; Reservations required, call 206-463-1800; 17601 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon; thsrestaurant.com.