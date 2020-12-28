Editor’s Note: On Dec. 8, Gov. Jay Inslee extended several COVID-19 restrictions through at least Jan. 4, including a ban on indoor dining. Outdoor dining for parties of five or fewer is still permitted, so please call or check the website of an establishment if you’d like to know what they offer.

Make the transition to 2021 a little easier with a takeout meal from one of these Seattle-area restaurants. If you don’t mind dining outside, some establishments are offering outdoor seating as well. From individual to family options, there is something for anyone wanting to celebrate the end of this whirlwind year.

Bookmark this page and check back periodically, as it will be updated through Monday, Dec. 28. If you’d like to submit a restaurant to be added, please fill in the form at the end of the list below.

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments require patrons to reserve meals ahead of time.

Key: PU = Pickup; DV = Delivery; OS = Outdoor seating

Seattle

84 Yesler (Pioneer Square): New Year’s Eve “Cook for Me” tasting menu package available for takeout and delivery with five courses. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 1-7 p.m. $190/serves two. 84 Yesler Way, Seattle; 206-624-1111; 84-yesler.com. [PU, DV]

Bamboo Restaurant (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout. Call ahead to order. 345 15th Ave. E., Suite 201, Seattle; 206-567-3399; facebook.com/bamboorestauranton15. [PU]

Bang Bang Kitchen (Othello): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and for dinner service starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. 4219 S. Othello St., Seattle; 206-420-3146; bangbangseattle.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Bar del Corso (Beacon Hill): Open for takeout and outdoor dining. Reserve online. 3057 Beacon Avenue S., Seattle; 206-395-2069; bardelcorso.com. [PU, OS]

Bluwater Bistro (Leschi): New Year’s Eve dinner special with lobster tail and filet mignon for outdoor dining. Reserve online. $43/person. 102 Lakeside Ave., Seattle; 206-328-2233; bluwaterbistro.com. [OS]

Cafe Flora (Madison Valley): Various items available for takeout including take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, collard greens and more. Order online by Sunday, Dec. 27, for pickup between 1-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Prices vary. 2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100; cafeflora.com. [PU]

Cafe Mia (West Seattle): New Year’s Day brunch specials for takeout, delivery or outdoor dining. 4310 S.W. Oregon St., Seattle; Text: 616-818-2183; facebook.com/cafemia1. [PU, DV, OS]

Cafe Pettirosso (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and for brunch on New Year’s Day. 1101 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-324-2233; pettirossoseattle.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Cafe Presse (Capitol Hill): Four-course New Year’s Eve takeout dinner. Order online by Sunday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. for pickup between 5-8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. $70/serves two. 1117 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-709-7674; cafepresseseattle.com. [PU]

Calluna (Ravenna): Open for takeout and delivery. 5628 University Way N.E., Seattle; 206-420-1938; callunaseattle.com. [PU, DV]

D&E (Pioneer Square): Prix fixe meals, Champagne and cocktail kits for takeout. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $32-$100/package (serves two or four). 314 Second Ave. S., Seattle; 206-445-7472; pioneersquarede.com. [PU]

Eden Hill Provisions (Queen Anne): Takeout box with dinner for New Year’s Eve and brunch for New Year’s Day. Optional wine and cocktail add-ons also available. Order online by Monday, Dec. 28, for pickup on New Year’s Eve from noon to 3 p.m. $250/box. 1935 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-946-6636; edenhillprovisions.com. [PU]

Frank’s Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (Ravenna): Five course dinner with beer pairings for takeout and outdoor dining. 2616 N.E. 55th St., Seattle; 206-525-0220; franksoysterhouse.com. [PU]

Goldfinch Tavern (Downtown): New Year’s Eve celebration box for takeout with seafood and bottle of sparkling wine. Optional add-ons also available. Order online by Sunday, Dec. 27, at noon for pickup on New Year’s Eve from noon to 4 p.m. $230/serves two. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7070; goldfinchtavern.com. [PU]

Hannyatou Seattle (Fremont): Open for sake and Japanese beer takeout on New Year’s Eve. 1060 N. 39th St., Seattle; 206-294-4104; hannyatou.com. [PU]

HoneyHole Sandwiches (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout and delivery. Order online. 703 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-709-1399; thehoneyhole.com. [PU, DV]

Junebaby (Ravenna): New Year’s brunch kit with a vegetarian quiche, prime rib hash, ancient grain pancake mix and more for takeout. Order online by Sunday, Dec. 27, for pickup Wednesday, Dec. 30. $110/kit. 2122 N.E. 65th St., Seattle; 206-257-4470; junebabyseattle.com. [PU]

Kati Vegan Thai (South Lake Union): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating on New Year’s Eve. Order online. 1190 Thomas St., Seattle; 206-900-7954; kativeganthai.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Little Water Cantina (Eastlake): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Patio table reservations for parties of four to five include free bottle of bubbles. Email tacos@littlewatercantina.com to reserve. Order online. 2865 Eastlake Ave., Seattle; 206-397-4940; littlewatercantina.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Marrakesh (Belltown): Open for takeout and delivery. Order online. 2334 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-956-0500; marrakeshseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Mighty-O Donuts (multiple locations): Open for takeout and delivery on New Year’s Eve from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order online. 2110 N. 55th St., Seattle (Green Lake), 206-547-5431; 1555 N.W. Market St., Seattle (Ballard), 206-547-0335; 1400 12th Ave., Seattle (Capitol Hill), 206-420-4587; mightyo.com. [PU, DV]

Miller’s Guild (Belltown): New Year’s brunch for takeout with two courses. Optional add-ons also available. Order online by Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $45/person. 612 Stewart St., Seattle; 206-443-3663; millersguild.com. [PU]

Miri’s at Golden Gardens (Ballard): Open on New Year’s Day for takeout and outdoor dining from 10 a.m.-sunset. 8498 Seaview Pl. N.W., Seattle; 369-317-8530; mirisgoldengardens.com. [PU, OS]

Modena Pizza & Pasta (Maple Leaf): Open for takeout and delivery. Free delivery available. Order online. 8014 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle; 206-523-9999; modenapizzapasta.com. [PU, DV]

Mountaineering Club at Graduate Seattle (U District): New Year’s Eve dinner for pickup or delivery with appetizers, salad, entrée and dessert. Optional drink add-ons also available. Order online or email info@themountaineeringclub.com (orders open starting Sunday, Dec. 27 and on New Year’s Eve from 4-8 p.m.) 4507 Brooklyn Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-634-2000; graduatehotels.com/seattle/restaurant/mountaineering-club. [PU, DV]

Nue (Capitol Hill): Full menu available for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating on New Year’s Eve and Day. 1519 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-257-0312; nueseattle.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Palermo Pizza & Pasta (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout and delivery. Free delivery available. Order online. 350 15th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-322-3875; st.news/palermo. [PU, DV]

Paragon Seattle (Queen Anne): French-inspired multicourse dinner box for takeout. Optional cocktail, Champagne and next-day brunch kit add-ons also available. Order online for pickup between 5-6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. $65/person. 2125 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-283-4539; paragonseattle.com. [PU]

Paseo (multiple locations): Open for takeout and delivery. Order online. 4225 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle (Fremont), 206-545-7440; 1760 First Ave S., Seattle (Sodo), 206-420-7781; paseo.com. [PU, DV]

Perihelion Brewery (Beacon Hill): New Year’s Eve meal kit with an entrée, sides and dessert available for takeout. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve. $65-$75/serves two. 2800 16th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-200-3935; perihelion.beer. [PU]

Piatti (U District): Open on New Year’s Eve for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Current menu available for outdoor dining and family-style meals for three to four and/or take and bake New Year’s Day brunch for two available for takeout or delivery. Call to reserve or order. 2695 N.E. Village Ln., Seattle; 206-524-9088; seattle.piatti.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Pinto Thai Bistro & Sushi Bar (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout and delivery. 408 Broadway E., Seattle; 206-724-0559; pintobistro.com. [PU, DV]

Ray’s Boathouse (Ballard): New Year’s Day Bloody Mary kits available for takeout. Order online by end of day Wednesday, Dec. 30 for pickup between Saturday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 30. $70/kit (serves 10 16 oz. cocktails). 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-789-3770; rays.com. [PU]

Roti Indian Cuisine (Queen Anne): Open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 530 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-216-7684; rotirestaurantseattle.com. [PU, DV].

Reckless Noodle House (Central District): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Reservations required. 2519 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-329-5499; recklessnoodles.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Samara (Sunset Hill): Grilled seafood platter or duck feast for takeout. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 4-8 p.m. $135/seafood platter (serves two), $165/duck feast (serves two). 6414 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-946-6997; samaraseattle.com. [PU]

Skal Beer Hall (Ballard): “Bye Bye 2020” feasts with duck or pork for takeout and delivery. Outdoor seating also available (reserve online). Order online by Monday, Dec. 28. $135/serves three to four, $105/serves two. 5429 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-829-9615; skalballard.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Spinasse (Capitol Hill): New Year’s Eve Festa dinner kit for takeout with four courses. Order online by Sunday, Dec. 27, for pickup by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. $150/person. 1531 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-251-7673; spinasse.com. [PU]

The Spot West Seattle (West Seattle): New Year’s Eve food and drink specials and New Year’s Day brunch special for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Call or text to order ahead. 2920 S.W. Avalon Way, Seattle; 425-298-3292; thespotwestseattle.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Sunny Hill (Ballard): Open for takeout and outdoor dining on New Year’s Eve for brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 3-8 p.m. Pre-order online. 3127 85th N.W., Seattle; 206-659-0355; sunnyhillseattle.com. [PU, OS]

The Tin Table (Capitol Hill): New Year’s Eve feast for takeout with choice of entree, sides and dessert. Call or email hallie@thetintable.com to order by 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, for pickup on New Year’s Eve between noon and 3 p.m. $75/person. 915 E. Pine St., Floor 2, Seattle; 206-320-8458; thetintable.com. [PU]

The Walrus and the Carpenter (Ballard): New Year’s Eve takeout and outdoor dining options. Reserve or order online. Takeout orders must be placed 48 hours before pickup on New Year’s Eve from 3-8 p.m. $90/serves two (takeout), $125/person (outdoor dining). 4743 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-395-9227; thewalrusbar.com. [PU,OS]

Westward (Wallingford): Multicourse New Year’s Eve dinner for takeout. Order online. Outdoor dining also available. Reserve online. $100/serves two (takeout), $135/person (outdoor dining). 2501 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; 206-552-8215; westwardseattle.com. [PU, OS]

The Whale Wins (Fremont): Open for takeout and outdoor seating. Offering special Hama Hama shellfish packages for takeout. Order online by Monday, Dec. 28. $30/blue pool oysters, $35/Manila clams kit. 3506 Stone Way N., Seattle; 206-632-9425; thewhalewins.com. [PU, OS]

Willmott’s Ghost (South Lake Union): New Year’s Day brunch kit available for takeout and limited delivery. Order online. Available for pickup Tuesday, Dec. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 30, and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserve a spot for outdoor seating. $95/serves two. 2100 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-900-9650; willmottsghost.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Yalla (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout and delivery from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Day. 1510 E. Olive Way, Seattle; yallaseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Zaika (Capitol Hill): Open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m.-midnight. Order online. 1100 Pike St., Seattle; 206-432-9355; zaikaseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Eastside

BeachHouse Bar and Grill (Kirkland): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating. Order online. 6023 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Kirkland; 425-968-5587; beachhouserestaurants. [PU, DV, OS]

Fogo de Chao (Bellevue): Holiday items available for takeout and delivery. Order online. $18/serves one, $90/serves four, $110/serves six. 440 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 425-450-4004; fogodechao.com. [PU, DV]

The Grape Choice (Kirkland): Open for outdoor seating or takeout. 9 Lakeshore Plaza, Kirkland; 425-827-7551; thegrapechoice.com. [DV, OS]

Hearth (Kirkland): “Goodbye 2020” prix fixe meal with three courses for takeout and outdoor dining from 5-9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Call to order or reserve by Tuesday, Dec. 29. $60/person, $25/children 12 and under. 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5900; hearthkirkland.com. [PU, OS]

The Lakehouse (Bellevue): Five-course New Year’s Eve dinner for takeout. Optional add-ons and New Year’s Day brunch options also available. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $105/person with a craft cocktail, $250/serves two with a bottle of wine. 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; 425-454-7076; thelakehousebellevue.com. [PU]

The Slip (Kirkland): Open for takeout and outdoor dining. Order online. 80 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-739-0033; theslip2.com. [PU, OS]

Teapot Vegetarian House (Redmond): Open for takeout. 15230 N.E. 24th St. Ste. H, Redmond; 425-747-8881; teapotvegetarianhouse.com. [PU]

Thaal (Bellevue): Open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating. 15600 N.E. Eighth St. Ste. O-09, Bellevue; 425-590-9281; thaalseattle.com. [PU, DV, OS]

Vovina (Kirkland): Open for takeout and outdoor dining. Order online. 15 Lake St., No. 103, Kirkland; 425-822-2221; vovina.net. [PU, OS]

North End

Lombardi’s (multiple locations): New Year’s Eve meal specials and family meal packages for takeout with entree options, sides and dessert. Order by Monday, Dec. 28. 19409 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell, 425-892-2931; 1620 West Marine View Drive, Everett, 425-252-1886; 21 Bellwether Way, Suite 112, Bellingham, 360-714-8412; lombardisitalian.com. [PU]

SanKai (Edmonds): Open on New Year’s Eve for takeout and outdoor seating. 111 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; 425-412-3417; sankaisushi.com. [PU, OS]

South End

Water’s Table (Renton): New Year’s Eve meals for takeout and outdoor dining (5 p.m. to midnight). Outdoor seating features a prix fixe menu with four courses and takeout features two different options with three or four courses. Order or reserve online. $85/outdoor dining and takeout tier one, $50/takeout tier two. 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; 425-207-2240; waterstable.com. [PU, OS]

Other Areas

Ba Sa (Bainbridge Island): New Year’s Eve takeout of starters and Champagne and/or dinner. Order online by Monday, Dec. 28, for pickup from 4-8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. $125/serves two (starters and Champagne), $245/serves two (dinner). 101 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; 206-565-3287; basabainbridgeisland.com. [PU]

Carnation Farms (Carnation): New Year’s Eve five-course Parisian-inspired dinner for takeout. Optional add-ons also available. Order online by Monday, Dec. 28, for pickup from 1-5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. $69/person. 28901 N.E. Carnation Farms Road, Carnation; 425-844-3100; carnationfarms.org. [PU]

Cameron Catering (multiple locations): New Year’s Eve dinner with braised beef short ribs or cook-your-own slow roasted salmon, sides and dessert for takeout. Optional add-ons and New Year’s Day breakfast also available. Order online by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Pickup available on New Year’s Eve from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Mercer Island Walgreens (7707 S.E. 27th St., Mercer Island) or Magnolia Garden Center (3213 W. Smith St., Seattle), and from 1:30-3 p.m. in Fremont (4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle). $100/serves two. 206-781-8149; cameroncatering.com. [PU]

Daniel’s Broiler (multiple locations): Steak and lobster special for takeout, delivery or outdoor dining. Reserve online for outdoor dining. Call to preorder takeout. 10500 N.E. Eighth St., Floor 21, Bellevue, 425-462-4662; 200 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle (Leschi), 206-329-4191; 809 Fairview Place N., Seattle (South Lake Union), 206-621-8262; schwartzbros.com. [PU, DV, OS]

El Gaucho (multiple locations): New Year’s Eve package with a four-course dinner including Champagne. Order online by Monday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. for pickup on New Year’s Eve from 4-7 p.m. $250/serves two. 2200 Western Ave., Suite 101, Seattle, 206-728-1337; 450 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, 425-455-2715; 2119 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-1510; elgaucho.com. [PU]

Joe’s Restaurant (Bainbridge Island): Open for takeout and outdoor dining. 4633 N.E. Woodson Ln., Bainbridge Island. pleasantbeachvillage.com/joesrestaurant. [PU, OS]