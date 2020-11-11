Whether you’re staying local for Thanksgiving this year or trying to make a small gathering less stressful, this list of restaurants in the Seattle area offering Thanksgiving meals, or regular fare, on or before Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26) can help make an already difficult time a little easier. Some places are open for limited dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, but amid the newest spike in COVID-19 cases, health authorities advise that takeout is still safest — and remember that dine-in party size is limited to six and under in King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties.

Bookmark this page and check back periodically because this list will be updated through Thanksgiving week. If you’d like to submit a restaurant to be added to this list, please fill in the form below.

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments require patrons to reserve meals ahead of time.

Key: PU = Pickup; DV = Delivery; DI = Dine-In

Seattle

Addo (Ballard): Variety of turkey, sides and desserts to chose from. Items can be picked up at the restaurant during regular hours Nov. 24-25 and until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery available (weather permitting) from Nov. 24-25. Order online. Prices vary. 6420 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-856-1315; ericriveracooks.com. [PU, DV]

Aqua by El Gaucho (Belltown): Thanksgiving dinner to go with option to add on wine and additional sides. Preorder by Wednesday, Nov. 18, and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2-4 p.m. Order online. $219/serves four. 2801 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-956-9171; elgaucho.com. [PU]

Advertising

Artusi (Capitol Hill): Cocktails and nibbles kit for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day. Order by phone or online. $85/kit. 1535 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-251-7673; artusibar.com. [PU]

Bluwater Bistro (Leschi): Three-course Thanksgiving meal for dine-in (up to five people per party) starting at noon on Thanksgiving Day or family-style dinner for takeout. Reserve by phone or online. $42/person (dine-in); $175/feeds six (takeout). 102 Lakeside Ave., Seattle; 206-328-2233; bluwaterbistro.com. [PU, DI]

Cafe Flora (Madison Park): Vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving meals to go. Boxes are portioned for two people and pastries can be added on. Orders close on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. or until sold-out. Pickup available on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 1-7 p.m. $85/box, $8-$35/dessert. 2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100; cafeflora.com. [PU]

Cameron Catering (various locations): Thanksgiving dinner for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Mercer Island Walgreens (7707 S.E. 27th St., Mercer Island) and at the Magnolia Garden Center (3213 W. Smith St., Seattle) from 2-4 p.m., or on Thanksgiving Day in Fremont (4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle). Deadline for orders is Sunday, Nov. 22, at midnight. $165/serves four. 206-781-8149; cameroncatering.com. [PU]

Cutters Crabhouse (Downtown): Family meals with turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Available while supplies last for pickup or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole turkey orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and others by Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Meal pickup will be on Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Order/reserve a table online. $150/serves four to six, $260/serves 12 to 14. 2001 Western Ave., Seattle; 206-448-4884; cutterscrabhouse.com. [PU, DI]

Daniel’s Broiler (various locations): Thanksgiving four-course dinner served for dine-in from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue, Leschi and South Lake Union Daniel’s Broiler locations. Reserve a spot online. $70/person, $20/children age 6-10, free/children 5 and under. 10500 N.E. Eighth St., Fl. 21, Bellevue; 200 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle (Leschi); 809 Fairview Place N., Seattle (South Lake Union). schwartzbros.com. [DI]

Advertising

Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center (Delridge): The FoodCircle Foundation is partnering with the Duwamish Tribe to make and distribute 100 Thanksgiving takeout dinner kits featuring a mix of traditional American Thanksgiving foods and Northwest Indigenous heritage foods. Meals can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Order online. $95/feeds four. 4705 West Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; 425-395-4680; foodcircle.org. [PU]

Goldfinch Tavern (Downtown): Thanksgiving feast box for takeout with pasta, entree carvings and dessert. Kids menu and add-ons also available. Pickup between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Order online. $98/person. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7070; goldfinchtavern.com. [PU]

Iconiq (Mount Baker): Thanksgiving meals for pickup. Choose from three packages and a la carte options. Pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4:30-7:15 p.m. Order online. 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; 206-568-7715; iconiqseattle.net. [PU]

Kaspars Catering & Events (Magnolia): Preorder Thanksgiving dinners for groups of up to four or eight. Meals come with turkey, sides and dessert. Order online. Pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. $180/four people, $300/eight people. 3656 34th Ave. W., Seattle; 206-298-0123; kasparsseattlecatering.com. [PU]

The London Plane (Pioneer Square): Thanksgiving turkey dinner and a la carte items made to serve four. Turkeys need to be ordered by Tuesday, Nov. 17, and everything else by Monday, Nov. 23. Pickup available Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day. Order online. 300 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; 206-624-1374; thelondoneplaneseattle.com. [PU]

Le Coin (Fremont): Thanksgiving Day kits with turkey, sides and dessert. Reserve online. Pickup available on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or have the kit delivered for a fee. $275/feeds four to six. 4201 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; 206-708-7207; lecoinseattle.com. [PU, DV]

Advertising

The Lockspot Cafe (Ballard): Open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Open-faced hot turkey sandwich with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy with vegetables for $16.99. Full regular menu and pies also available. 3005 N.W. Locks Place, Seattle; 206-789-4865; facebook.com/TheLockspotCafe. [DI]

Miller’s Guild (Belltown): Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in from 1-9 p.m. Reserve online. 612 Stewart St., Seattle; 206-443-3663; millersguild.com. [DI]

Palisade (Magnolia): Family meals with turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Available while supplies last for pickup or dine-in from noon to 8 p.m. Whole turkey orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and others by Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Meal pickup will be on Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Order/reserve a table online. $150/serves four to six, $260/serves 12-14. 2601 W. Marine Place, Seattle; 206-285-1000; palisaderestaurant.com. [PU, DI]

Pecos Pit (various locations): Meals available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in West Seattle (4400 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-708-7691), downtown (1505 Pike Place Market, Seattle; 206-538-0779) or Sodo (2260 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-623-0629). Order online or call 206-487-6603 by Monday, Nov. 23 (48-hour notice recommended). pecospit.com. [PU]

Maximilien (Downtown): Six-course meal for dine-in at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Limited space to allow room for social distancing. Reserve a spot online. $90/person. 81A Pike St., Seattle; 206-682-7270. maximilienrestaurant.com. [DI]

Plum Bistro (Capitol Hill): Vegan Thanksgiving feast for up to eight people, or individual entrees and sides for two to four people. Order online. Pies also available for pickup (whole or slices) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Order online or in person. $186.50/feast, $27-$29/entrees, $11-$20.50/sides, $9/sauces, $17-$24/pies. 1429 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-838-5333; plumbistro.com. [PU]

Sponsored

Ravenna Varsity Restaurant (Ravenna): Serving regular menu from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 2300 N.E. 65th St., Seattle; 206-525-2701; ravennavarsity.com. [PU, DV, DI]

Ray’s Boathouse (Ballard): Prix fixe meal for dine-in from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. or takeout on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations for dine-in are required and there is a limit of six people per group. Preorders for takeout close on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 p.m. Meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day from 11:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. $55/person (dine-in), $25/children, $60/person (takeout). 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-789-3770; rays.com. [PU, DI]

Salty’s on Alki (West Seattle): Holiday feast kit (feeds two) for pickup. Orders need to be placed by end of day on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. $30/person. 1936 Harbor Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-937-1600; saltys.com. [PU]

Shaker + Spear (Belltown): Salad, traditional turkey dinner and choice of dessert for dine-in or takeout from 3-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Reserve online. $15/salad, $30 turkey dinner, $9/dessert. 2000 Second Ave., Seattle; 206-826-1700; shakerandspear.com. [PU, DI]

Stella (First Hill): Four-course dinner with wine pairing on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in. Limited number of boxed dinners for pickup also available. Email food and beverage director Reid Kendall (rkendall@hotelsorrento.com) to request a box. Reserve a table online. $80/person. 900 Madison St., Seattle; 206-343-6156; stellaseattle.com. [PU, DI]

Zylberschtein’s Delicatessen & Bakery (Pinehurst): Smoked turkey dinner for pickup. Option to order for one or more. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Pickup available Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. $25/person. 11752 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-403-1202; zylberschtein.com. [PU]

Advertising

Eastside

Beardslee Public House (Bothell): Thanksgiving dinner for pickup. Orders taken until Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup available on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Optional add-ons including appetizers, desserts and drinks are also available. $84.95/feeds six to eight. 19116 Beardslee Blvd., Bothell; 425-286-1001; beardsleeph.com. [PU]

Cafe Juanita (Kirkland): Thanksgiving dishes available for takeout. Pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order online. $18-$120. 9702 N.E. 120th Place, Kirkland; 425-241-8505; cafejuanita.com. [PU]

Carillon Kitchen (Kirkland): Thanksgiving to-go dinner with turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Order by Thursday, Nov. 19, with pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call to order. $70/person (two person minimum). 2240 Carillon Point, Kirkland; 425-739-6363; carillonkitchen.com. [PU]

Coho Cafe (Issaquah): Traditional dinner (feeds four) for pickup. Preorder by Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup available Thanksgiving Day. $95/roast turkey, $145/prime rib. 6130 E. Lake Sammamish Parkway S.E., Issaquah; 425-391-4040; cohocafe.com. [PU]

The Dining Room at Salish Lodge (Snoqualmie): Three-course Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in. Call to reserve. $110/adult, $39/wine pairing per person, $35/children ages 10 and under. 6501 Railroad Ave. S.E., Snoqualmie; 800-272-5474; salishlodge.com. [DI]

Hearth (Kirkland): Three-course meal for dine-in or takeout. Preorders for takeout must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 24. Call to order. $55/person (dine-in), $50/person (takeout), $25/child 12 and under. 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5900; hearthkirkland.com. [PU, DI]

Advertising

The Herbfarm (Woodinville): Reserve a spot online for Herbfarm’s “Harvest Table” dinner at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. $365/per person. 14590 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; 425-485-5300; theherbfarm.com. [DI]

John Howie Steak (Bellevue): Thanksgiving dinner for pickup. Orders taken until Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Optional add-ons including appetizers, desserts and drinks are also available. $249.95/feeds eight to 10. 11111 N.E. Eighth St., Suite 125, Bellevue; 425-440-0880; johnhowiesteak.com. [PU]

The Lakehouse (Bellevue): Option of a carved Thanksgiving dinner for one person, four people or a whole turkey Thanksgiving feast for up to eight people for pickup. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, and picked up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Order online. $48/feeds one, $160/feeds four, $210/feeds up to eight. 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; 425-454-7076; thelakehousebellevue.com. [PU]

Matts’ Rotisserie & Oyster Lounge (Redmond): Thanksgiving meal boxes for pickup. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and picked up between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, or 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day. $95/feeds two, $180/feeds four, $250/feeds six. 7325 166th Ave. N.E., Suite F210, Redmond; 425-376-0909; mattsrotisserie.com. [PU]

McCormick & Schmick’s (Bellevue): Thanksgiving meals for dine-in and to go. Preorder by Monday, Nov. 23. Pickup available anytime Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day. Reserve online. $175/serves four-six (takeout), $29.50/adults (dine-in), $10/children (dine-in). 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 115, Bellevue; 425-454-2606; mccormickandschmicks.com. [PU, DI]

Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar (Bellevue): Thanksgiving dinner for pickup. Orders taken until Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25. Optional add-ons including appetizers, desserts and drinks are also available. $149.95/feeds six to eight. 205 108th Ave. N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 425-456-0010; seastarrestaurant.com. [PU]

Advertising

Solarium Kitchen (Bellevue): Three-course Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in or takeout from 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Located in the Hilton Bellevue hotel. 300 112th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-455-0797; solariumkitchen.com. [PU, DI]

Wild Ginger (Bellevue): Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in from 2-9 p.m. Full regular menu also available. Reserve online or by phone. 508 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 425-495-8889; wildginger.net. [DI]

North End

Claire’s Pantry (Edmonds): Open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in and to-go orders. Call to reserve. 301 Main St., Edmonds; 425-776-2333; clairespantry.com. [PU, DI]

Flo-Anna’s Diner (Shoreline): Traditional Thanksgiving meal for dine-in, takeout or delivery on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. 14707 Bothell Way N.E., Shoreline; 206-367-5562; orderfloannas.com. [PU, DV, DI]

Jetty Bar & Grille (Everett): Thanksgiving special available for dine-in or takeout. Limited regular menu also available. Preorders are required for takeout and must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 24. $30/person, $15/child 12 and under. Call to make a reservation or preorder takeout. 1028 13th St., Everett; 425-217-2772; indigoeverett.com/dining.php. [PU, DI]

Scott’s Bar and Grill (Edmonds): Family meals with turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Available while supplies last for pickup or dine-in from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole turkey orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and others by Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Meal pickup will be on Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Order/reserve a table online. $150/serves four to six, $260/serves 12-14. 8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds; 425-775-2561; scottsbarandgrill.com. [PU, DI]

Advertising

Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ (Shoreline): Holiday specialties and complete turkey dinners for pickup. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. Meals can be picked up Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 24-25, or Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call or fill out a form online to order. $65-$89/turkey only, $139/dinner for six, $190/dinner for eight-10, $210/dinner for 10-12. 15009 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; 206-783-0454. smokinpetesbbq.com [PU]

South End

Black Angus Steakhouse (Federal Way and Puyallup): Thanksgiving turkey dinner for dine-in and to-go orders. Prime rib options and desserts also available for takeout. Order/reserve online. $23.99/adults (dine-in), $10.99/children (dine-in), $95.95/serves four (takeout), $191.95/serves eight (takeout), $287.95/serves 12 (takeout). 2400 S. 320th St., Federal Way (253-839-8370) and 203 35th Ave. S.E., Puyallup (253-841-1900); blackangus.com. [PU, DI]

Copperleaf Restaurant (SeaTac): Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in (reservations required) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and for pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24, or Wednesday, Nov. 25. To-go orders must be placed by Thursday, Nov. 19. Call to order. $65/person (dine-in), $99/feeds two (takeout). 18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-214-4282; cedarbrooklodge.com. [PU, DI]

Dock and Drink at Water’s Table (Renton): Thanksgiving buffet with bottomless tableside service. Reserve online. $65/person. 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; 425-207-2240. waterstable.com. [DI]

Stanley & Seafort’s (Tacoma): Family meals with turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Available while supplies last for pickup or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole turkey orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and others by Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Meal pickup will be on Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Order/reserve a table online. $150/serves four to six, $260/serves 12-14. 115 E. 34th St., Tacoma; 253-473-7300; stanleyandseaforts.com. [PU, DI]

Tuscany at Des Moines Creek (Des Moines): Thanksgiving dinner and pies to go. Preorder by Nov. 22. $19.99/adults, $17.99/seniors, $9.99/youth. 21830 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines; 206-878-3855; facebook.com/TuscanyAtDesMoinesCreek. [PU]

Advertising

Water’s Table (Renton): Prix fixe meal served from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Reserve a spot online. $70/per person. 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; 425-207-2240; waterstable.com. [DI]

Waterleaf Restaurant & Bar (Tukwila): Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in. Full regular menu also available. Call to reserve. $30/person, $14/child 12 & under. 223 Andover Park E., Tukwila; 206-278-7800; waterleaftukwila.com. [DI]

Other Areas

The Hardware Store (Vashon): Three-course prix fixe menu for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving Day from 1-6 p.m. Preorders must be in by Sunday, Nov. 22. $55/adult, $20/kids. 17601 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon; 206-463-1800; thsrestaurant.com. [DI, PU]

Sweet Nothings and More (pop-up): Thanksgiving care packs featuring pastries with Thanksgiving-inspired flavors available for delivery from 7-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Order by Saturday, Nov. 21. $25/pack. sweetnothingsandmore.com; 252-489-1971. [DV]